BNR increases inflation forecast to 16.3 pct for end of 2022

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) increased the inflation forecast for the end of this year to 16.3% and estimates an inflation of 11.2% for the end of next year, according to the data presented on Monday by the BNR governor, Mugur Isarescu, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele… [citeste mai departe]