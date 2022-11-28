CultureMin: Stephen the Great's dedication stones found in Kherson, yet museum's icons looted by Russians

CultureMin: Stephen the Great's dedication stones found in Kherson, yet museum's icons looted by RussiansPublicat:
Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu announced that the 15th century dedication stones of Moldovan voivode Stephen the Great were found in Kherson, but all the icons that were kept in the Ukrainian city's museum "were looted by the Russian aggressor".
