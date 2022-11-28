CultureMin: Stephen the Great's dedication stones found in Kherson, yet museum's icons looted by Russians Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu announced that the 15th century dedication stones of Moldovan voivode Stephen the Great were found in Kherson, but all the icons that were kept in the Ukrainian city's museum "were looted by the Russian aggressor". Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

