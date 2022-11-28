CultureMin: Stephen the Great's dedication stones found in Kherson, yet museum's icons looted by Russians

Stiri Recomandate

Și-a tăiat venele în penitenciar: Promo LEX cere eliberarea imediată a bărbatului, condamnat la Tiraspol, după ce a criticat atacul asupra Ucrainei

Și-a tăiat venele în penitenciar: Promo LEX cere eliberarea imediată a bărbatului, condamnat la Tiraspol, după ce a criticat atacul asupra Ucrainei

Asociația Promo-LEX a venit cu un apel public, prin care cere autorităților constituționale și… [citeste mai departe]

A murit unul dintre cei mai cunoscuți medici din Timișoara, profesorul Emanoil Popa

A murit unul dintre cei mai cunoscuți medici din Timișoara, profesorul Emanoil Popa

Prof. dr. Emanoil Popa, unul dintre cei mai cunoscuți medici stomatologi din Timișoara, a încetat din viață. Fost conducător al Clinicii de Chirurgie oro-maxilo-facială Timişoara, Decan al Facultătii de Stomatologie şi Rector al Universităţii… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal într-un cuplu din Alba Iulia. Gelos, un bărbat și-a bătut iubita

Scandal într-un cuplu din Alba Iulia. Gelos, un bărbat și-a bătut iubita

La data de 27 noiembrie 2022, în jurul orei 17,30, Poliția Municipiului Alba Iulia a fost sesizată, prin 112, cu privire la faptul că într-o familie din Alba Iulia are loc un scandal. Din primele cercetări efectuate de polițiștii deplasați la fața… [citeste mai departe]

Deva: Cum vor circula autobuzele locale în zilele de 30 noiembrie și 1 Decembrie

Deva: Cum vor circula autobuzele locale în zilele de 30 noiembrie și 1 Decembrie

Programul de circulație al autobuzelor în municipiul Deva – în zilele de 30 noiembrie și 1 Decembrie 2022 Societatea de Transport Public Local Deva SRL anunță modificări în programul transportului public local de pe raza municipiului Deva… [citeste mai departe]

Emanuel Ungureanu (USR) intervine în scandalul Bădălău: Nu jubilați însă, Bădălău este din Giurgiu, acolo a fost achitat de curând un alt pesedist!

Emanuel Ungureanu (USR) intervine în scandalul Bădălău: Nu jubilați însă, Bădălău este din Giurgiu, acolo a fost achitat de curând un alt pesedist!

Fostul senator PSD Niculae Bădălău a fost reţinut, duminică seară, de DNA, după ce a… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Concurenței a autorizat preluarea companiei Fidelis Research și a filiale salei locale de către Tissue Solutions

Consiliul Concurenței a autorizat preluarea companiei Fidelis Research și a filiale salei locale de către Tissue Solutions

Consiliul Concurenței a autorizat, din punctul de vedere al securității naționale, tranzacția prin care Tissue Solutions Limited preia compania Fidelis… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanțul Bolt Market, la finele primului an: 40.000 de clienți și planuri de creștere pentru 2023

Bilanțul Bolt Market, la finele primului an: 40.000 de clienți și planuri de creștere pentru 2023

Bolt Market încheie primul an de activitate în România cu peste 40.000 de clienţi care au folosit serviciul, o reţea solidă de furnizori şi o acoperire optimă a oraşelor Bucureşti şi Cluj-Napoca. Majoritatea… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis a semnat: bază de date cu oamenii care joacă jocuri de noroc

Klaus Iohannis a semnat: bază de date cu oamenii care joacă jocuri de noroc

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat, luni, legea pentru modificarea şi completarea Ordonanţei de urgenţă a Guvernului nr. 77/2009 privind organizarea şi exploatarea jocurilor de noroc, transmite Administraţia Prezidenţială. Actul normativ iniţiat… [citeste mai departe]

Rocsana Josanu trimisă la Direcția de Cultură Constanța până pe 8 ianuarie

Rocsana Josanu trimisă la Direcția de Cultură Constanța până pe 8 ianuarie

După mai multe ieșiri în public pe probleme de patrimoniu și aflată într-un conflict instituțional clar cu Complexul Muzeal Neamț și instituția tutelară a acestuia, Consiliul Județean Neamț, Rocsana Josanu a fost ”promovată”  prin detașare… [citeste mai departe]

Handbal, Liga Zimbrilor: Rezultate excelente pentru juniorii turdeni și în acest sezon

Handbal, Liga Zimbrilor: Rezultate excelente pentru juniorii turdeni și în acest sezon

Juniorii turdeni au un nou sezon excelent, după ce anul trecut au reușit să câștige titlul național la juniori III. La toate categoriile de vârstă (masculin și feminin), turdenii sunt favoriți la calificarea în faza următoare… [citeste mai departe]


CultureMin: Stephen the Great's dedication stones found in Kherson, yet museum's icons looted by Russians

Publicat:
CultureMin: Stephen the Great's dedication stones found in Kherson, yet museum's icons looted by Russians

Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu announced that the 15th century dedication stones of Moldovan voivode Stephen the Great were found in Kherson, but all the icons that were kept in the Ukrainian city's museum "were looted by the Russian aggressor".

Almost 66,000 persons enter Romania on Monday, 7,000 of whom Ukrainian citizens

12:00, 08.11.2022 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Monday, 65,975 people entered Romania through the border crossing points throughout the country, of whom 6,835 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

PM Ciuca tells Ukrainian ambassador Romania will continue to stand with Ukraine

12:30, 07.11.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca assured Ihor Prokopchuk, the Ukrainian ambassador in Bucharest, that Romania will continue to stand with Ukraine on its path towards peace, freedom and reconstruction, after welcoming him on Monday at the Government House, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai…

Iohannis: EU, Romania included, will never recognize illegal referendums orchestrated by Russia

17:45, 30.09.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis announces that the members of the European Council have adopted, on Friday, a joint declaration "firmly" rejecting and condemning the "illegal" annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson by Russia. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Ukrainian company launches in Romania campaign to support children affected by war in Ukraine

14:45, 29.09.2022 - A campaign to support Ukrainian children was launched, on Thursday, in Romania, by a Ukrainian corporation that produces and distributes household goods and hygiene products. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

PM Ciuca: Romania makes every effort to find natural gas supply solutions for Moldova

13:35, 13.09.2022 - Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed his Moldovan counterpart Natalia Gavrilita at the Government House on Tuesday, saying that Romania is "making every effort" to find supply, transit and storage solutions for the natural gas needed by Moldova. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

PM Ciuca: Agreement with France for Ukrainian grain transit contributes to global food security

18:41, 12.09.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed the signing of the agreement between the Ministries of Transport from Romania and France aimed at facilitating the transit of grain from Ukraine, stressing that the approach contributes to the acceleration of efforts for global food security. Fii la curent…

AgriMin Daea to his Moldovan counterpart: We will provide you with all our agri-food expertise

18:45, 09.09.2022 - Romania will provide Moldovan specialists with all its agri-food expertise in the field to support them in the stages they have to go through for joining the European Union. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Ukraine's Embassy rep.: Ukraine's victory key-element remains international partners' solidarity

09:00, 31.08.2022 - Ukraine's victory key-element remains the international partners' solidarity, Secretary II with Ukraine's Embassy in Bucharest Petro Stoian said on Tuesday at the opening of a poster exhibition created by Ukrainian artists, depicting their reaction to the Russian invasion of their country. Fii…


