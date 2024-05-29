Culture Minister Turcan: MoBU 2024, project supporting contemporary art

Stiri Recomandate

„Creațiunea” – concert cu Alexandru Tomescu, The Royal Singers și Preludiu - Voicu Enăchescu, în 15 iunie, la Sala Radio

Sâmbătă, 15 iunie, începând cu ora 19:00, Asociația Musicum Adolescentia organizează un concert cu tema "Creaţiunea", ce va reuni pe scena Sălii… [citeste mai departe]

Asociația ROI caută școli care vor să devină campioane ale colaborării profesori-elevi-părinți

Pe 31 mai 2024, Asociația ROI lansează programul „DA, SE POATE!”, menit să ajute școlile să dezvolte colaborarea profesori-elevi-părinți prin coaching de echipă. Prin acest program gratuit, ce se… [citeste mai departe]

Cooperarea de 25 de ani, relansată cu un ritm accelerat

Liderii Chinei, Japoniei și Coreei de Sud au lansat, în anul 1999, procesul cooperării între cele trei țări, pentru a contracara criza financiară a Asiei. În ultimii 25 de ani, cooperarea a jucat un rol important în stimularea creșterii economice regionale și mondiale și unificarea regională.… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal de spinaj în Ucraina - Un cetățean moldovean acuzat că lucra pentru FSB și comitea sabotaje în Odesa

Un cetăţean moldovean a fost arestat în Ucraina, fiind suspectat că lucra pentru Serviciul de Securitate al Federaţiei Ruse (FSB) şi că, la indicaţia serviciilor speciale ruseşti,… [citeste mai departe]

Polonia confirmă că Ucraina poate să atace teritoriul rus cu armele pe care i le furnizează: ”Nu există restricții”

Vice-ministrul polonez al apărării, Cezary Tomczyk, a confirmat miercuri că Ucraina este liberă să folosească cum doreşte împotriva teritoriului rus armele… [citeste mai departe]

TEATRU DE NORD SATU MARE Spectacole în weekend la Teatrul de Nord

La sfârșitul săptămânii, Teatrul de Nord oferă publicului două din cele mai proaspete producții ale Trupei Mihai Raicu The post TEATRU DE NORD SATU MARE Spectacole în weekend la Teatrul de Nord first appeared on Informaţia Zilei . [citeste mai departe]

Culture Minister Turcan: MoBU 2024, project supporting contemporary art

MoBU 2024 is the kind of project supporting contemporary art for which the Ministry of Culture must be a "constant and consistent partner," Culture Minister Raluca Turcan told the opening of the second edition of the largest contemporary art fair in Central… [citeste mai departe]

Delistarea unui produs românesc cu preţ mai mic, sancţionată cu 5% din cifra de afaceri

Potrivit unui proiect de act normativ la care se lucrează în Ministerul Agriculturii, delistarea unui produs românesc cu preţ mai mic decât cel achiziţionat ulterior de către retailer din import ar putea fi sancţionată… [citeste mai departe]

Camerele de supraveghere au surprins ultimele momente de viață ale Raisei. „A intrat în curtea mătușii sale și nu a mai ieșit de acolo”

Apar detalii șocante în cazul fetiței ucise din Dolj. Verișorul adolescent al micuței de doar doi ani, găsită… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia recunoaște că dronele ucrainene pot ataca adânc în interiorul teritoriului său și vrea să consolideze apărarea Moscovei

Ucraina dispune de drone care pot lovi până la o distanţă de 2.500 de kilometri în interiorul Rusiei, dar capitala Moscova este bine protejată,… [citeste mai departe]


Culture Minister Turcan: MoBU 2024, project supporting contemporary art

Publicat:
MoBU 2024 is the kind of project supporting contemporary art for which the Ministry of Culture must be a "constant and consistent partner," told the opening of the second edition of the largest contemporary art fair in Central and in Bucharest on Wednesday.

