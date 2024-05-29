Culture Minister Turcan: MoBU 2024, project supporting contemporary art

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania has set an example in many areas in Central and Eastern Europe - from defending the Eastern Flank of NATO, to investing in democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, said president Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday evening, in Washington D.C., upon receiving the Distinguished International Leadership…

- Romania is a constant and far-reaching partner of Francophonie, including in its economic dimension, president Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday within the Economic and Commercial Mission of Francophonie in Central and Eastern Europe. The message was presented by the presidential advisor Sergiu Nistor."I…

- AGERPRES National News Agency is organizing on Wednesday, on the occasion of its 135th anniversary, the conference titled "AGERPRES 135: The AI era, innovations and digital challenges in contemporary journalism", in partnership with Carol I Central University Library of Bucharest (BCU). The conference…

- The Embassy of the United States of America in Bucharest, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, with the AGERPRES National News Agency, and in collaboration with the University of Craiova, opened, on Wednesday, in northeastern Suceava, the traveling photographic exhibition…

- Romania will provide Ecuador consultancy on the modernisation of the power grid under a programme that continues dialogue on this subject, as well as the subsequent technical stages, according to a press statement released by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) on Wednesday. CCIR…

- The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, in Bucharest to attend the EPP Congress, on Wednesday urged young people in Romania to vote in the European Parliament elections and not to "underestimate" their power to send "ambassadors" to the EP, because, said she, there are actors in the…

- President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola declared on Wednesday that the Schengen Area will not be complete until it includes Romania too. Present in Bucharest, where she participates in the EPP Congress, Metsola emphasized that she will support Romania's Schengen entry, including in talks…

- The organisation of the European People's Party Congress in Bucharest is a sign of recognition of the importance of the National Liberal Party (PNL) within the European People's Party family and the relevance of Romania, Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca told a joint press conference with EPP Chairman Manfred…