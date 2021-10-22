Cseke Attila: End of pandemic not in sight; we can reach 20K cases daily Interim Health Minister Cseke Attila claims that presently no end is in sight for the COVID-19 pandemic, with the possibility of the infection rate to reach 20,000 cases daily. "This end [of the pandemic - e.n.] is not in sight today, not even forecast. We hear all sorts of prognoses and opinions. Sure, they're important. Some become true, some do not become true, as it happened in the other waves. (...) We are not yet at the apex of the pandemic. We need a few good days in which to have the same value, in order to say that we have a sort of capping on a certain plateau. Whereas, even if the… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

