Cseke Attila: End of pandemic not in sight; we can reach 20K cases daily

Ionel Dancă, din tabăra Orban, nu vede cu ochi buni Cabinetul Ciucă: Noi am promis în campanie o guvernare fără PSD

Ionel Dancă, din tabăra Orban, nu vede cu ochi buni Cabinetul Ciucă: Noi am promis în campanie o guvernare fără PSD

Deputatul PNL Ionel Dancă, susținător al lui Ludovic Orban în partid, a declarat joi, la B1 TV, că nu ar putea vota un guvern minoritar susținut de PSD. Afirmația… [citeste mai departe]

Maraton de vaccinare în Bucureşti, până luni dimineaţă. Vor fi deschise 49 de fluxuri care vor funcţiona non-stop

Maraton de vaccinare în Bucureşti, până luni dimineaţă. Vor fi deschise 49 de fluxuri care vor funcţiona non-stop

Autorităţile din Bucureşti organizează, de vineri până luni, evenimentul intitulat „Maraton al vaccinării pentru viaţă”, în şase centre din Capitală. Oamenii se… [citeste mai departe]

Situație dramatică în învățământul dâmbovițean: Peste 21% din elevi în activitate online, înaintea vacanței anticipate

Situație dramatică în învățământul dâmbovițean: Peste 21% din elevi în activitate online, înaintea vacanței anticipate

Din ultima situație epidemiologică la nivelul unităților de învățământ preuniversitar, prezentată miercuri seara de ISJ Dâmbovița, reiese… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă, un premier de patru stele, scos din capacele de la sticlele de apă

Nicolae Ciucă, un premier de patru stele, scos din capacele de la sticlele de apă

După ce liderul USR, Dacian Cioloș, s-a făcut de râs în Parlament, primind doar 88 de voturi pentru învestirea unui guvern minoritar, președintele României, Klaus Iohannis, a anunțat numele noului premier desemn... [citeste mai departe]

Radu Țincu, despre incidentul de la Spitalul COVID Târgu Cărbunești: Astfel de incidente pot să apară pentru că este un consum de oxigen fără precedent în istoria României

Radu Țincu, despre incidentul de la Spitalul COVID Târgu Cărbunești: Astfel de incidente pot să apară pentru că este un consum de oxigen fără precedent în istoria României

"Intenrvenția trebuie să fie foarte rapidă, mai ales la… [citeste mai departe]

Robert Sighiartău ar putea prinde un fotoliu de ministru în Guvernul Ciucă

Robert Sighiartău ar putea prinde un fotoliu de ministru în Guvernul Ciucă

După ce președintele Klaus Iohannis l-a desemnat joi premier pe Nicolae Ciucă, PNL a început să vină cu mai multe variante de miniștri pentru viitorul Guvern. Pe listele care au ajuns în presa națională apare inclusiv bistrițeanul Robert Sighiartău,… [citeste mai departe]

„Vaccinul în sarcină, protecție pentru amandoi” – campanie de incurajare a vaccinării anti-COVID

„Vaccinul în sarcină, protecție pentru amandoi” – campanie de incurajare a vaccinării anti-COVID

Asociația Mame pentru Mame și Asociația SAMAS, alături de Societatea de Obstetrică și Ginecologie din România și Societatea Română de Medicină Fetală și Neonatologie s-au mobilizat pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Accident mortal în Chitila. Un șofer băut a fugit de la fața locului

Accident mortal în Chitila. Un șofer băut a fugit de la fața locului

Un accident soldat cu moartea unui bărbat de 53 de ani a avut loc joi seara pe o stradă din localitatea Chitila, județul Ilfov. Unul dintre șoferii implicați a fugit de la fața locului, fiind identificat ulterior... [citeste mai departe]

„Bursucul” deja s-a plictisit de CFR Cluj

„Bursucul” deja s-a plictisit de CFR Cluj

Critic constant al tacticii lui Mirel Rădoi la națională, Dan Petrescu este acum aproape să-și vadă visul împlinit, să fie numit selecționerul României. Chiar dacă este legat de un contract cu CFR Cluj,... [citeste mai departe]

HOROSCOP 22 octombrie: Gemenii aveţi grijă la cheltuieli, iar Vărsătorii vor avea o zi destul de încărcată

HOROSCOP 22 octombrie: Gemenii aveţi grijă la cheltuieli, iar Vărsătorii vor avea o zi destul de încărcată

BERBEC: Sunteţi cu gândul la trecut şi mai melancolici decât în alte zile. Asta ar putea să vă încurce la locul de muncă, unde e nevoie de mai multă concentrare. Aveţi grijă… [citeste mai departe]


Cseke Attila: End of pandemic not in sight; we can reach 20K cases daily

Publicat:
Cseke Attila: End of pandemic not in sight; we can reach 20K cases daily

Interim Health Minister Cseke Attila claims that presently no end is in sight for the COVID-19 pandemic, with the possibility of the infection rate to reach 20,000 cases daily. "This end [of the pandemic - e.n.] is not in sight today, not even forecast. We hear all sorts of prognoses and opinions. Sure, they're important. Some become true, some do not become true, as it happened in the other waves. (...) We are not yet at the apex of the pandemic. We need a few good days in which to have the same value, in order to say that we have a sort of capping on a certain plateau. Whereas, even if the…

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 14,744, in over 70k tests performed in last 24 hours

13:50, 06.10.2021 - As many as 14,744 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following over 70,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. As of Sunday, 1,303,900…

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 8,292, at over 32k tests performed in last 24 hours

14:00, 04.10.2021 - As many as 8,292 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following over 32,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. As of Sunday, 1,274,119…

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 8,682; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 46,000

14:15, 03.10.2021 - As many as 8,682 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following about 46,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. As of Sunday, 1,265,827…

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 12,590; tests performed in last 24 hours: about 79,000

13:51, 02.10.2021 - As many as 12,590 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following about 79,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Saturday. As of Saturday, 1,257,145…

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,443; tests performed in last 24 hours: 42,847

13:31, 01.09.2021 - As many as 1,443 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 42,847 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases of patients that…

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,313; tests performed in last 24 hours: 45,860

13:25, 31.08.2021 - As many as 1,313 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 45,860 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. These are cases of patients that have…

Mihaila: INSP considers we may reach 4,000 patients in peak pandemic periods

15:36, 24.08.2021 - Health Minister Ioana Mihaila said on Tuesday that the latest report received from the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) shows that, during the pandemic peak of the fourth wave, it is possible to reach approximately 4,000 of hospitalized patients. "The latest report from the National Institute…

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 271; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 29,700

13:55, 04.08.2021 - As many as 271 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 29,748 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases of patients…


