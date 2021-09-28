Cseke Attila considers necessary draft law on mandatory digital certificate for medical staff

Stiri Recomandate

Alertă! Cod PORTOCALIU în Timiș

Alertă! Cod PORTOCALIU în Timiș

Astăzi, 28.09.2021, începând cu ora 10:35, la nivelul județului Timiș este valabil un Cod Portocaliu de averse ce vor acumula peste 35-40 l/mp și descărcări electrice pentru localitățile Tormac, Chevereșu Mare și Nițchidorf. Pentru gestionare eficientă a potențialelor intervenții generate de Codul Portocaliu de furtună, ISU Timiș… [citeste mai departe]

Mii de lucrători din sistemul medical din New York, concediați pentru că nu s-au conformat vaccinării obligatorii împotriva Covid-19

Mii de lucrători din sistemul medical din New York, concediați pentru că nu s-au conformat vaccinării obligatorii împotriva Covid-19

Spitalele din statul New York urmează să concedieze mii de lucrători din sistemul medical pentru că nu s-au conformat vaccinării… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Oros vine cu explicații noi despre demisia sa: Nu Orban mi-a cerut

Ministrul Oros vine cu explicații noi despre demisia sa: Nu Orban mi-a cerut

Ministrul Agriculturii susține că demisia nu i-a cerut-o Ludovic Orban. Cel mai corect este să părăsești echipa în care nu te regăsești - este explicația lui Adrian Oros pentru demisia sa din funcția de ministru al Agriculturii, potrivit Mediafax.… [citeste mai departe]

Vor demiterea directoarei Grădiniței 54 după ce doi copii și o educatoare au fost infectați cu Covid-19

Vor demiterea directoarei Grădiniței 54 după ce doi copii și o educatoare au fost infectați cu Covid-19

Doi copii de la Grădinița nr. 54 (cea de pe Bulevardul Dacia) și educatoarea lor au fost confirmați cu virusul Covid-19. Părinții acuză directoarea de gestionare necorespunzătoare a situației… [citeste mai departe]

Blogger culinar din Cluj, îndemn inedit la vaccinare: o postare cu un ceai și un cuib de viespi de la Infecțioase

Blogger culinar din Cluj, îndemn inedit la vaccinare: o postare cu un ceai și un cuib de viespi de la Infecțioase

Un blogger culinar clujean îi îndeamnă pe români să se vaccineze într-un mod inedit: printr-o postare cu un ceai și un cuib de viespi dintr-un salon de la Spitalul Clinic… [citeste mai departe]

O înregistrare inedită cu John Lennon este scoasă la licitaţie în Danemarca

O înregistrare inedită cu John Lennon este scoasă la licitaţie în Danemarca

O înregistrare inedită cu fostul membru al trupei Beatles, John Lennon, este scoasă marţi la licitaţie în capitala Danemarcei, Copenhaga, informează AFP, arată Agerpres. Estimată să se vândă pentru o sumă cuprinsă între 27.000 şi 40.000 de… [citeste mai departe]

Lugojul intra in scenariul rosu. Accesul in unele localuri se face doar cu certificat verde

Lugojul intra in scenariul rosu. Accesul in unele localuri se face doar cu certificat verde

Lugojul a depasit pragul de 3 persoane infectate la mia de locuitori. Comitetul Judetean pentru Situatii de Urgenta, convocat  astazi, în sedinta online, a aprobat o hotarare în baza careia s-au actualizat anexele cuprinzand… [citeste mai departe]

Bulgaria vrea să ajute companiile să facă faţă creşterii preţurilor electricităţii

Bulgaria vrea să ajute companiile să facă faţă creşterii preţurilor electricităţii

Guvernul interimar al Bulgariei intenţionează să acorde un ajutor financiar de până la 650 milioane leva (390 milioane de dolari) pentru a ajuta companiile să facă faţă creşterii preţurilor electricităţii, a anunţat premierul… [citeste mai departe]

Cseke Attila, întrebat dacă certificatul verde va deveni obligatoriu şi pentru cadrele didactice: Vom discuta cu miniştii de resort

Cseke Attila, întrebat dacă certificatul verde va deveni obligatoriu şi pentru cadrele didactice: Vom discuta cu miniştii de resort

Ministrul interimar al Sănătăţii, Cseke Attila, a declarat că dacă se doreşte introducerea certificatului digital al UE privind COVID… [citeste mai departe]


Cseke Attila considers necessary draft law on mandatory digital certificate for medical staff

Publicat:
Cseke Attila considers necessary draft law on mandatory digital certificate for medical staff

The interim Minister of Health, , said on Tuesday that the draft law on the mandatory COVID digital certificate for medical staff is a necessary measure during this pandemic.

"Yesterday, the Ministry of Health made available in decisional transparency the draft law on the mandatory EU digital certificate for medical staff, respectively for IGSU staff and the and for medical laboratory staff. It is a necessary measure during this period. It is a measure that applies during the alert period, a legislative draft that will be introduced in the Government

Proiect de lege privind instituirea obligativitatii certificatului digital COVID pentru personalul medical

11:11, 28.09.2021 - Ministrul interimar al Sanatatii, Cseke Attila, a declarat marti ca proiectul de lege privind instituirea obligativitatii certificatului digital COVID pentru personalul medical reprezinta o masura necesara in aceasta perioada a pandemiei.

EU green certificate on COVID-19, mandatory for medical staff (Health Ministry draft law)

19:46, 27.09.2021 - The Ministry of Health posted a draft law in decisional transparency, which states that the medical staff from health units with public and private beds has the obligation to present an EU digital certificate regarding COVID-19, in order to carry out their activity. According to a press release sent…

OFICIAL| Medicii și asistentele din Romania vor fi CONCEDIAȚI daca nu au certificat COVID: Vaccinare sau testare pe cheltuiala proprie. PROIECT

18:30, 27.09.2021 - OFICIAL| Medicii și asistentele din Romania vor fi CONCEDIAȚI daca nu au certificat COVID: Vaccinare sau testare pe cheltuiala proprie. PROIECT Medicii și asistentele din Romania vor fi CONCEDIAȚI daca nu au certificat COVID: Vaccinare sau testare pe cheltuiala proprie. PROIECT Certificatul digital…

Interim HealthMin: A possible mandatory vaccination measure can only be made through draft law, in Parliament

14:05, 23.09.2021 - The interim Minister of Health, Cseke Attila, declared on Thursday that a possible mandatory vaccination measure cannot be made unless through a draft law, in Parliament. "Please allow us a few days to come up with a solution, because each of these means must be discussed with specialists. Vaccinating…

DevMin Cseke: Coalition will discuss budget revision; we have many new investments and projects

17:40, 10.08.2021 - Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila said on Tuesday that the final solution to the national budget rectification for the ministry he leads will be found in the governing coalition, as his is a ministry that has a lot of important investment and objective, agerpres…

DevMin Cseke announces draft bill setting up 50-billion lei 'Anghel Saligny' National Investment Programme

16:01, 10.08.2021 - Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila told AGERPRES on Tuesday that a draft bill has been prepared at the ministry level, to be analyzed within the governing coalition, on the establishment of a National Investment Programme titled "Anghel Saligny", worth 50 billion…

Kelemen Hunor: I'd agree with tougher measures to boost vaccination; let's cut down wave 4

20:35, 27.07.2021 - Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, leader of UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) on Tuesday said that he supports the measures presented by the Minister of Health to speed up the vaccination campaign, noting that he would, in fact, agree with much tougher measures than the obligation…

Barna: There is a possibility that vaccination may become mandatory for doctors, health workers

19:05, 27.07.2021 - Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said on Tuesday that compulsory vaccination for certain categories is not a scenario that should be ruled out if things worsen with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are not there yet and I wish we did not get there, but if things degenerate and we do not…


