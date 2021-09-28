Cseke Attila considers necessary draft law on mandatory digital certificate for medical staff

Cseke Attila considers necessary draft law on mandatory digital certificate for medical staffPublicat:
The interim Minister of Health, Cseke Attila, said on Tuesday that the draft law on the mandatory COVID digital certificate for medical staff is a necessary measure during this pandemic.
"Yesterday, the Ministry of Health made available in decisional transparency the draft law on the mandatory EU digital certificate for medical staff, respectively for IGSU staff and the General Aviation Inspectorate and for medical laboratory staff. It is a necessary measure during this period. It is a measure that applies during the alert period, a legislative draft that will be introduced in the Government…
