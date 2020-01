Flights canceled, diverted due to fog

Two flights from abroad to Sibiu and from Sibiu to western Europe, on Sunday to Monday night, were canceled (from and to Munich, Germany) and one diverted (from London, UK to Sibiu) due to the fog, the spokeswoman of the Sibiu International Airport, Alexandra Pacurar, said. "Because of the unfavourable meteorological conditions… [citeste mai departe]