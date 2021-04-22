Stiri Recomandate

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 87,377 people immunised in last 24 hours

Publicat:
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 87,377 people immunised in last 24 hours

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 87,377 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 66,716 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 10,039 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 10,622 of the Moderna vaccine, according to data provided on Thursday by the National Public Health Institute on the National Electronic Vaccination Register application.

CNCAV shows that 59,538 people were vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, and 27,839 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose as well, agerpres.ro confirms.

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 91,778 people immunised in last 24 hours

19:25, 21.04.2021 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 91,778 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 70,580 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 10,119 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 11,079 of the Moderna vaccine, according to data provided on…

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 76,590 people immunised in last 24 hours

19:11, 13.04.2021 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 76,590 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 58,050 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 9,796 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 8,744 of the Moderna vaccine, according to data provided by…

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 54,289 people immunised in last 24 hours; 169 side effects

19:30, 09.04.2021 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 54,289 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 46,753 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 2,513 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 5,023 of the Moderna vaccine, according to data provided on…

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 51,370 people immunised in last 24 hours; 119 side effects

19:30, 05.04.2021 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 51,370 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 43,451 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 3,976 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 3,943 of the Moderna vaccine, according to data provided on…

COVID vaccination campaign/ 58,261 people inoculated in past 24 hours

18:56, 31.03.2021 - The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 58,261 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 47,520 injected with…

COVID vaccination campaign/58,062 persons immunised in past 24 hours

18:45, 23.03.2021 - The National Committee for Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 58,062 persons received vaccination doses, out of which 45,356 Pfizer, 4,369 Moderna and 8,337 AstraZeneca, according to data released by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) through the National…

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 20,258 people immunised in last 24 hours

18:40, 25.02.2021 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 20,258 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 10,071 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 3 of the Moderna vaccine and 10,184 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to data provided on Thursday…

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 40,812 people immunised in last 24 hours

23:40, 10.02.2021 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 40,812 doses of vaccine were administered nationwide, of which 36,763 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 4,049 doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to data provided on Tuesday by the National…


