COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 87,377 people immunised in last 24 hours Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 87,377 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 66,716 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 10,039 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 10,622 of the Moderna vaccine, according to data provided on Thursday by the National Public Health Institute on the National Electronic Vaccination Register application. CNCAV shows that 59,538 people were vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, and 27,839 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose as well, agerpres.ro confirms.

