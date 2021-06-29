COVID-19 vaccination campaign/ 20,564 people immunized in last 24 hours; 9,544 - with first dose

Stiri Recomandate

Bacalaureat 2021: Cati absolventi s-au prezentat la proba obligatorie a profilului

Bacalaureat 2021: Cati absolventi s-au prezentat la proba obligatorie a profilului

Astazi, 29 iunie, s a desfasurat proba obligatorie a profilului din cadrul examenului de Bacalaureat E c , a doua din aceasta sesiune iunie iulie 2021 . Au sustinut lucrari scrise la una dintre cele doua discipline Matematica si Istorie… [citeste mai departe]

APIA primeşte solicitările pentru ajutorul de stat din partea crescătorilor de bovine

APIA primeşte solicitările pentru ajutorul de stat din partea crescătorilor de bovine

Agenţia de Plăţi şi Intervenţie pentru Agricultură (APIA) a anunţat marţi că primeşte până la 9 august inclusiv cererile de solicitare a ajutorului de stat pentru susţinerea activităţii crescătorilor din sectorul bovin, în anul… [citeste mai departe]

Cîțu refuză să explice ce a vrut să spună prin afirmația că alegerile din PNL sunt tranșate

Cîțu refuză să explice ce a vrut să spună prin afirmația că alegerile din PNL sunt tranșate

După ce a stârnit controvesre cu declarația din plenul reunit al Parlamentului când a afirmat că social-democraților le va fi si mai rău după 25 septembrie, adică după Congresul PNL în care va fi ales… [citeste mai departe]

Motiunea de cenzura depusa de PSD, respinsa

Motiunea de cenzura depusa de PSD, respinsa

Motiunea de cenzura initiata de PSD si intitulata Romania esuata. Recordul 39;fantastic 39; al Guvernului Citu a fost respinsa. Camera Deputatilor si Senatul s au reunit in sedinta comuna, marti, pentru a dezbate si vota motiunea de cenzura initiata de PSD si intitulata Romania esuata. Recordul 39;fantastic 39; al… [citeste mai departe]

Maria Gabriela Horga, deputat PNL: Moțiunea de cenzură a căzut. Votul de astăzi a demonstrat soliditatea coaliției de dreapta

Maria Gabriela Horga, deputat PNL: Moțiunea de cenzură a căzut. Votul de astăzi a demonstrat soliditatea coaliției de dreapta

”Parlamentul a respins moțiunea de cenzură inițiată de PSD. Votul de astăzi a demonstrat soliditatea coaliției de dreapta.”, e de părere deputatul… [citeste mai departe]

Irina Begu, calificată în turul al doilea la Wimbledon. Buzărnescu părăsește turneul după ce a pierdut greu în fața lui Venus Williams

Irina Begu, calificată în turul al doilea la Wimbledon. Buzărnescu părăsește turneul după ce a pierdut greu în fața lui Venus Williams

Irina Begu este singura jucătoare din România care s-a calificat până acum în runda a doua a turneului de la Wimbledon,… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă sesiune de recrutare pentru tinerii care doresc să devină ofițeri ai Jandarmeriei Române

O nouă sesiune de recrutare pentru tinerii care doresc să devină ofițeri ai Jandarmeriei Române

S-au demarat înscrierile pentru candidații care își doresc să urmeze cursurile Academiei de Poliție „Alexandru Ioan Cuza” București. Locurile sunt comune pentru femei şi bărbaţi, astfel: – 7 locuri alocate… [citeste mai departe]

Lichenii decorativi, o noua moda in designul de interior

Lichenii decorativi, o noua moda in designul de interior

Sunt spectaculosi, emana energie si prospetime in orice loc sunt amplasati  si sunt 100% naturali. Lichenii decorativi, caci  despre ei este vorba sunt plante naturale stabilizate atat de apreciate astazi in domeniul amenajarilor de interior sau in industria cadourilor si, cu certitudine,… [citeste mai departe]

Răspunsul lui Klaus Iohannis, întrebat dacă e mai bine ca preşedintele PNL să fie premier sau invers

Răspunsul lui Klaus Iohannis, întrebat dacă e mai bine ca preşedintele PNL să fie premier sau invers

Președintele Klaus Iohannis spune că ”aşa cum este acum e foarte bine”, după ce a fost întrebat astăzi dacă ar fi mai bine ca liderul Partidului Național Liberal să fie premier sau invers, prim-ministrul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | Accident grav cu victime în Bender (Tighina) - Un camion cu pământ s-a răsturnat peste două mașini

VIDEO | Accident grav cu victime în Bender (Tighina) - Un camion cu pământ s-a răsturnat peste două mașini

Accident de groază la Bender. Un camion s-a răsturnat peste două mașini. Totul a avut loc de la o problemă la roata camionului sau la sistemul său de frânare, transmite echipa.md… [citeste mai departe]


COVID-19 vaccination campaign/ 20,564 people immunized in last 24 hours; 9,544 - with first dose

Publicat:
COVID-19 vaccination campaign/ 20,564 people immunized in last 24 hours; 9,544 - with first dose

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours 20,564 vaccine doses were administered, of which 14,463 of the Pfizer vaccine, 4,869 - Johnson&Johnson, 595 of the Moderna vaccine and 637 of the AstraZeneca vaccine. CNCAV shows that, during the same interval, 9,544 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 11,020 with the second one.
As of December 27, 2020, there were 8,937,289 doses administered to a number of 4,715,262 people, of whom 200,850 received the first dose and 4,514,412 received the second one.

Five…

