COVID-19: Romania will start vaccinating children aged 5-11 in January Children in Romania aged between 5 and 11 years will be able to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine starting January 26, the committee coordinating the vaccination campaign CNCAV announced, according to Romania-Insider. Parents or legal representatives can book appointments for children on the dedicated online platform. Vaccinations will be made only in centres dedicated to

