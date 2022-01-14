COVID-19: Romania will start vaccinating children aged 5-11 in January

Stiri Recomandate

BILANȚ - Crește rata de infectare la nivel național: Bucureștiul și 8 județe sunt în scenariul roșu

Coeficientul infectărilor cumulate la 14 zile, raportate la 1.000 de locuitori este calculat de către Direcțiile de Sănătate Publică, la nivelul Municipiului București și al județelor. Mai… [citeste mai departe]

Buget local record pentru un oraş din România. Ce va face primăria cu aproape o jumătate de miliard de euro

Creşterea economică susţinută de investiţiile străine şi de fondurile europene, dar şi impozitele plătite de localnici au adus la bugetul local al Primăriei Cluj-Napoca sume importante.… [citeste mai departe]

Clujul, în valul 5 al pandemiei: tot mai multe cazuri noi, dar scade numărul celor vaccinați

Chiar dacă s-au înregistrat aproape 10.000 de cazuri noi de infectare cu noul coronavirus, în ultimele 24 de ore, la Cluj, numărul celor care s-au prezentat la vaccinare a scăzut față de zilele precedente. [citeste mai departe]

Adalia Rose Williams, fata cu cea mai rară boală genetică, a murit la doar 15 ani

Adalia Rose Williams, fata cu cea mai rară boală genetică, a decedat la vârsta de 15 ani. Ea devenise vedetă pe platformele de social media, după ce a vorbit despre boala de care suferă, postând adesea actualizări despre starea sa de… [citeste mai departe]

„Sclavi”, noua producție a Teatrului Municipal „Matei Vișniec” Suceava

Teatrul Municipal Matei Vișniec Suceava pregătește o nouă premieră, „SCLAVI”, care va avea loc în datele de 4 și 5 martie. Spectacolul „SCLAVI” va fi realizat de o echipă de creație talentată și entuziastă pe textul semnat de cunoscuta dramaturgă… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 10.000 de noi cazuri de coronavirus în România. În Timiș e jale, sute de infectări și multe localități în scenariul roșu

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 9.884 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), cu 99 mai… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Noile REGULI pentru școli. De luni, unitățile de învățământ vor putea funcționa cu prezență fizică

VIDEO: Noile REGULI pentru școli. De luni, unitățile de învățământ vor putea funcționa cu prezență fizică Ministrul Educaţiei, Sorin Mihai Cîmpeanu şi ministrul Sănătăţii,… [citeste mai departe]

Momentul în care cele două fetițe au fost lovite de mașina de Poliție. La jumătatea străzii o iau la fugă pentru a scăpa din fața autospecialei

Camerele de filmare din zonă au surprins momentul în care cele două fetițe au fost lovite de autospeciala… [citeste mai departe]

Semestrul II începe în toate județele în format FIZIC: Noile REGULI pentru funcționarea școlilor

Semestrul II începe în toate județele în format FIZIC: Noile REGULI pentru funcționarea școlilor Ministrul Educației, Sorin Cîmpeanu, a anunțat vineri, 14 ianuarie, că semestrul II începe luni în… [citeste mai departe]

Date INS noiembrie 2021: numărul de decese rămâne aproape dublu față de un noiembrie normal

În noiembrie 2021, în România au murit 38.653 de persoane, cu 5.942 mai puține decât în octombrie 2021, dar cu o mare creștere față de 20.696 de oameni în noiembrie 2019 , când nu începuse pandemia de COVID,… [citeste mai departe]


COVID-19: Romania will start vaccinating children aged 5-11 in January

Publicat:
Children in Romania aged between 5 and 11 years will be able to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine starting January 26, the committee coordinating the vaccination campaign CNCAV announced, according to Romania-Insider.  Parents or legal representatives can book appointments for children on the dedicated online platform.  Vaccinations will be made only in centres dedicated to […] The post COVID-19: Romania will start vaccinating children aged 5-11 in January appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

