COVID-19: Incidence rate rises to over 15 per thousand in Bucharest

Profesorul doctor Alexandru T Bogdan, membru corespondent al Academiei Române, s-a stins la vârsta de 80 de ani

Profesorul doctor Alexandru T Bogdan, membru corespondent al Academiei Române, s-a stins la vârsta de 80 de ani

Academia Română anuță decesul prof. dr Alexanru T Bogdan, membru corespondent al instiruției, la vârsta de 80 de ani. „Secția de Științe Agricole și Silvice a Academiei Române,…

IMMUNE Building Standard certifică prima clădire rezidențială din lume cu standardul IMMUNE

IMMUNE Building Standard certifică prima clădire rezidențială din lume cu standardul IMMUNE

IMMUNE Building Standard, lansat anul trecut la inițiativa companiei românești Genesis Property cu scopul de a combate efectele pandemiei Covid-19, se extinde dincolo de birouri și spații industriale pentru a acoperi…

Ludovic Orban și-a dat demisia de la Camera Deputaților. Cele mai importante declarații

Ludovic Orban și-a dat demisia de la Camera Deputaților. Cele mai importante declarații

Ludovic Orban și-a dat demisia de la șefia Camerei Deputaților, miercuri, la ora 12.00. Fostul lider PNL a susținut ulterior o conferință de presă în care și-a explicat decizia. Iată cele mai importante declarații. Ludovic…

Cristina Șișcanu, declarații după zvonul divorțului: ”Nu știu de ce ar trebui să mă justific”

Cristina Șișcanu, declarații după zvonul divorțului: "Nu știu de ce ar trebui să mă justific"

Cristina Șișcanu vine cu primele declarații după zvonul că ar divorța de Mădălin Ionescu. Ce se întâmplă în căsnicia fostei concurente de la 'Bravo, ai stil'? Fanii vedetei au rămas surprinși…

Klaus Iohannis: Încercările de a nega sau distorsiona Holocaustul devin tot mai periculoase și mai subtile

Klaus Iohannis: Încercările de a nega sau distorsiona Holocaustul devin tot mai periculoase și mai subtile

Președintele României, Klaus Iohannis, a susținut miercuri, 13 octombrie 2021, o intervenție în cadrul sesiunii interactive Promoting remembrance, fighting distortion, cu prilejul participării…

Stuttgart l-a pierdut pe mijlocaşul Enzo Millot pentru câteva săptămâni

Stuttgart l-a pierdut pe mijlocaşul Enzo Millot pentru câteva săptămâni

Echipa germană de fotbal VfB Stuttgart nu va putea conta pe serviciile tânărului mijlocaş Enzo Millot (19 ani) timp de câteva săptămâni, după ce jucătorul francez a suferit o accidentare la ligamentele genunchiului în timpul unui antrenament, a anunţat…

554 de elevi infectați cu Covid-19 și peste 10.000 care fac școala online

554 de elevi infectați cu Covid-19 și peste 10.000 care fac școala online

Potrivit informațiilor colectate de la nivelul tuturor unităților de învățământ preuniversitar din județul Cluj, de către Inspectoratul Școlar Județean,  situația epidemiologică din unitățile de...

O nouă zi fără niciun pat liber la ATI în țară pentru pacienții COVID

O nouă zi fără niciun pat liber la ATI în țară pentru pacienții COVID

Pentru a doua zi la rând, la nivel național nu există în acest moment niciun pat de Terapie Intensivă disponibil pentru pacienții infectați cu COVID, a anunțat miercuri, 13 octombrie, Grupul de Comunicare Strategică.GCS anunță că, potrivit datelor…

VIDEO Ludovic Orban lasă de înțeles că e pe plecare din PNL: Dacă se persistă în această ambiție nebunească de a impune un premier precum Florin Cîțu

VIDEO Ludovic Orban lasă de înțeles că e pe plecare din PNL: Dacă se persistă în această ambiție nebunească de a impune un premier precum Florin Cîțu

Ludovic Orban a demisionat miercuri de la Camera Deputaților și a lăsat să se…

Copiii ISIS: familiile europene ale militanților uciși trăiesc și acum în Siria, în detenție, sărăcie și expuse la radicalizare

Copiii ISIS: familiile europene ale militanților uciși trăiesc și acum în Siria, în detenție, sărăcie și expuse la radicalizare

În jur de 60.000 de persoane, inclusiv 2.500 de familii ale luptătorilor străini ai ISIS din Europa sau alte colțuri ale lumii,…


COVID-19: Incidence rate rises to over 15 per thousand in Bucharest

Publicat:
COVID-19: Incidence rate rises to over 15 per thousand in Bucharest

Bucharest's 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached a record level of 15.1 cases per thousand inhabitants on Wednesday. One month ago, on September 13 the infection rate was ten times lower 1.52 per thousand inhabitants, according to Romania-Insider.  The highest infection rate of 17.29 cases per thousand is in the capital's District 1 and the lowest

