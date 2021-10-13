COVID-19: Incidence rate rises to over 15 per thousand in Bucharest Bucharest‘s 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached a record level of 15.1 cases per thousand inhabitants on Wednesday. One month ago, on September 13 the infection rate was ten times lower 1.52 per thousand inhabitants, according to Romania-Insider. The highest infection rate of 17.29 cases per thousand is in the capital’s District 1 and the lowest […] The post COVID-19: Incidence rate rises to over 15 per thousand in Bucharest appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The COVID-19 incidence rate, calculated at 14 days, has reached 9.64 cases per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest, on Monday, the subprefect of the Capital Antoanela Ghita announced. The incidence rate for the previous day was of 8.98. A month ago, on September 4, the COVID-19 incidence…

- The Romanian authorities decided to keep the schools open irrespective of the incidence of Covid-19 cases in a particular city, while only the classes where infected students are spotted will be closed, according to Romania-Insider. Under the previous regulations, the schools were supposed to be closed…

- The cumulative incidence rate of COVID-19 calculated for 14 days reached, on Wednesday, 6.33 per thousand inhabitants in the Capital City, according to the website of the Public Health Directorate (DSP) Bucharest. One day ago, it was 5.57. One month ago, on August 29, the incidence of COVID-19…

- The cumulative incidence rate of COVID-19 calculated at 14 days reached 4.95 per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest on Monday, according to the website of the Bucharest Public Health Directorate (DSP). The day before, it was 4.35. One month ago, on August 27, the incidence of COVID in…

- The cumulated incidence of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, in Bucharest, on Thursday, is of 3.65 per thousand inhabitants. This value was communicated by the Public Health Directorate (DSP), the subprefect of the Capital, Antonela Ghita, informed. The day before, the incidence of COVID-19…

- Bucharest entered the red scenario on Wednesday as the city’s COVID-19 incidence rate reached 3.3 per thousand inhabitants, Digi24 reported, quoting Bucharest prefect Antonela Ghita, according to Romania-Insider. In this scenario (at an incidence rate between 3 and 6 per thousand), people need to show…

- Connecting Europe Express, a train travelling across the EU to promote the benefits of rail during the European Year of Rail 2021, arrived in Bucharest’s Gara de Nord station on Friday, according to Romania-Insider. The train entered Romania at the Ruse-Giurgiu border point. Its first stop in the country…

- Purcari Wineries listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) said on Wednesday that its net profit rose by an annual 31% to RON 20.37mln (E 4.1mln) in the first six months of 2021, according to See News. “Revenues were up by an annual 25%, to RON 106.5 mln, helped by strong performance in core markets,”…