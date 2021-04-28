Coronavirus/GCS: Capital City reaches 3.12 cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 per thousand inhabitans

Coronavirus/GCS: Capital City reaches 3.12 cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 per thousand inhabitansPublicat:
Bucharest remains in the red zone, with 3.12 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous day, when the incidence rate was 3.25, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. Ilfov and Cluj counties are also in the red scenario, with an incidence of 3.01.
A number of 18 counties are found in the yellow zone (incidence rates between 1.5 and 3), the highest infection rates being recorded in Arad - 2.29, Bihor - 2.28, Alba - 2.26, Timis - 2, 21.
Also, 21 counties are in the green area (less than 1.5 cases per thousand…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Coronavirus/Seven counties, Bucharest, in red zone of infection
14:45, 19.04.2021 - Seven counties and Bucharest are in the red zone, recording an incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections of more than 3 cases per thousand inhabitants, according to data transmitted on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). Ilfov County remains with the highest incidence rate - 5.30,…
GCS: Seven counties, Capital City in red zone; infection rate in Bucharest - 4.24pct per thousand
15:10, 16.03.2021 - The city of Bucharest registered a SARS-CoV-2 infection rate of 4.24 per thousand inhabitants, increasing compared to the previous day when it stood at 3.88, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES. The red scenario also includes the counties of Timis,…
Two counties come out of red zone; Covasna, no new coronavirus cases
15:10, 15.03.2021 - The counties of Hunedoara and Salaj are out of the red zone on Monday, while Bucharest registered an infection rate of 3.88 cases per thousand inhabitants, down compared to the previous day, when it had an incidence of 3.98, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday, according to…
Coronavirus latest/Bucharest stays in red zone, sees highest daily case count - 552
15:35, 10.03.2021 - Bucharest City stays in the red high-risk Covid infection zone, with a 14-day cumulative infection rate of 3.16 cases per thousand population, in line with the previous day, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. The other counties in the red…
Bucharest remains in red zone, with most new cases of coronavirus, 743
15:50, 09.03.2021 - The Bucharest Municipality remains in the red zone, with 3.16 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 per thousand inhabitant, rising from the previous day, when it had an incidence of 3.04, announced, on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES. The following counties are…
COVID-19 rate in Bucharest up to 3.19; Timis, Cluj, Brasov and Ilfov counties still in red scenario
15:51, 07.03.2021 - The incidence rate of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Bucharest rose to 3.19 per thousand inhabitants on Sunday, with the following counties still in the red scenario, at over 3 per thousand cases, Brasov, with an incidence of 3.35 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, Cluj - 3.54, Ilfov…
Coronavirus/GCS: Bucharest has most new cases 373, followed by Timis, Cluj
15:31, 17.02.2021 - The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 373, followed by the counties of Timis - 242, Ilfov - 137, Maramures - 129, Cluj - 126 and Brasov - 114, according to the data transmitted on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication…
Coronavirus/ Bucharest, most new cases, followed by Timis, Cluj counties
15:05, 10.02.2021 - The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 compared to the last report are Bucharest, with 351, and the counties of Timis - 257, Cluj - 219, Maramures - 212, Brasov - 140, Suceava - 113 and Mures - 107, according to data released on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication…