Coronavirus/GCS: Capital City reaches 3.12 cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 per thousand inhabitans

STUDIU. Aproape trei sferturi dintre români se gândesc să-și schimbe meseria, din cauza pandemiei

Două treimi dintre muncitorii români sunt dispuși să se recalifice în profesii noi, ca urmare a pandemiei – arată noul studiu realizat de Boston Consulting Group (BCG) și The Network, cu membrul său… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț coronavirus: 2.240 cazuri noi de infectare și 150 de decese

În utlimele 24 de ore, în România s-au înregistrat 2.240 de noi cazuri de infectare cu virusul SARS-CoV-2. Până astăzi, 28 aprilie, au fost confirmate în țară 1.051.779 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus. 983.040 de pacienți au fost declarați vindecați.… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă tranşă de vaccin Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), de 48.000 de doze, a ajuns în România

O nouă tranşă de vaccin Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), constând în 48.000 de doze, a ajuns, miercuri, în România, anunţă Comitetul Naţional de Coordonare a Activităţilor privind Vaccinarea împotriva COVID-19 (CNCAV).… [citeste mai departe]

Adrian Severin, invitat la „Tu ce zici?”

Marea Neagră: în căutarea războiului care era să fie… În ediția de miercuri, 28 aprilie a.c., invitatul emisiunii va fi prof.dr.Adrian Severin, politician care, vreme de un sfert de veac, a deținut mai multe funcții publice: deputat, ministru al Reformei, ministru de Externe, europarlamentar, președinte și, apoi,… [citeste mai departe]

Întrebarea unui profesor sucevean: „Dacă la ecologizare s-au putut strînge grupuri de copii, la școală de ce nu au putut să vină copii?”

Profesoara de istorie Tatiana Matei, de la Colegiul Național de Informatică „Spiru Haret” din Suceava, este… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu PUTERNIC într-un hostel ilegal din Riga, care găzduia cetățeni străini: 8 morți și 9 răniți. Identitatea victimelor, NECUNOSCUTĂ

Potrivit oficialilor locali, hostelul era situat lângă principala gară feroviară a oraşului și găzduia în… [citeste mai departe]

Rata de infectare cu COVID-19 a scăzut în Argeș. 71 de cazuri noi și 3 decese

Instituția Prefectului Argeș informează că, potrivit datelor furnizate de Direcția de Sănătate Publică, situația epidemiologică din județ se prezintă astfel: -incidența pe ultimele 14 zile: 1,47 (ieri 1,57); -persoane internate la ATI: 37… [citeste mai departe]

Cum s-a produs accidentul de pe strada Horea din Baia Mare, soldat cu trei răniţi

În seara zilei de marţi, la ora 19.27, polițiștii Biroului Rutier din Baia Mare au fost sesizați despre faptul că un tânăr de 26 ani din municipiu, aflat la volanul unui autoturism, pe strada Horea, dinspre strada 1 Mai, către Electrolizei,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a sărbătorit Anthony Hopkins câştigarea Oscarului. Clipul publicat de Salma Hayek s-a viralizat

Anthony Hopkins a fost desemnat cel mai bun actor într-un rol principal, în cadrul galei premiilor Oscar de anul acesta. Actorul nu a participat la înmânarea premiilor şi nici nu a intrat în direct… [citeste mai departe]

Dosar penal pentru un șofer din Frata după ce a fost prins băut la volan

La data de 27 aprilie a.c., în jurul orei 20.20, polițiștii din cadrul Secției 4 Poliție Rurală Câmpia Turzii au depistat un bărbat de 43 de ani, din comuna Frata, în timp ce conducea un autoturism... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul… [citeste mai departe]


Coronavirus/GCS: Capital City reaches 3.12 cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 per thousand inhabitans

Publicat:
Bucharest remains in the red zone, with 3.12 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous day, when the incidence rate was 3.25, the (GCS) reported on Wednesday. Ilfov and Cluj counties are also in the red scenario, with an incidence of 3.01.
A number of 18 counties are found in the yellow zone (incidence rates between 1.5 and 3), the highest infection rates being recorded in Arad - 2.29, Bihor - 2.28, Alba - 2.26, Timis - 2, 21.

Also, 21 counties are in the green area (less than 1.5 cases per thousand

