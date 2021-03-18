Coronavirus/ GCS: 1,286 patients in ICU; hospitalized - 11,478

Stiri Recomandate

Mihaela Bilic: „Consumul mare de soia produce niște dezechilibre grave hormonale”

Mihaela Bilic: „Consumul mare de soia produce niște dezechilibre grave hormonale”

Postul Paștelui 2021 a început, iar medicul nutriționist Mihaela Bilic a vorbit despre pericolul din produsele vegetale, cum ar fi cele din soia, pe care le consumăm în loc de carne în această perioadă.  Postul Paștelui 2021 a început… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul armean anunţă alegeri anticipate pe 20 iunie, pentru a încheia disputa cu armata care-i cere demisia

Premierul armean anunţă alegeri anticipate pe 20 iunie, pentru a încheia disputa cu armata care-i cere demisia

Premierul armean Nikol Paşinian a anunţat joi alegeri parlamentare anticipate pe 20 iunie, încercând să rezolve astfel conflictul său cu armata, care-i cere să plece de la putere,… [citeste mai departe]

32 de ani de închisoare din 5 sentințe definitive pentru Nicușor Constantinescu, fostul președinte al Consiliului Județean Constanța

32 de ani de închisoare din 5 sentințe definitive pentru Nicușor Constantinescu, fostul președinte al Consiliului Județean Constanța

Nicușor Constantinescu, fostul șef al CJ Constanța (foto: ziuaconstanta.ro) Nicușor Constantinescu, fostul președinte al Consiliului… [citeste mai departe]

Cum vor arăta vacanțele în această vară. Ce variante au românii care vor să meargă în Grecia, Bulgaria sau Spania

Cum vor arăta vacanțele în această vară. Ce variante au românii care vor să meargă în Grecia, Bulgaria sau Spania

Ministrul Economiei și Turismului, Claudiu Năsui, a declarat la Digi24 că intenția este ca turismul să fie deschis cât mai repede și mai prompt, dar în funcție… [citeste mai departe]

Container cu parfumuri contrafăcute, descoperit în portul Constanţa

Container cu parfumuri contrafăcute, descoperit în portul Constanţa

Procurorii DIICOT şi reprezentanţi ai Direcţiei Generale a Vămilor şi Biroului Vamal de Frontieră Constanţa Sud Agigea au descoperit, într-un container în Portul Constanţa, parfumuri contrafăcute aduse din Turcia, în valoare de aproximativ 3 milioane de euro,… [citeste mai departe]

Metrou Cluj: S-a emis certificatul de urbanism pentru metroul clujean

Metrou Cluj: S-a emis certificatul de urbanism pentru metroul clujean

Consiliului Județean Cluj a emis certificatul de urbansim pentru Metroul Cluj. Președintele Consiliului Județean Cluj, domnul Alin Tișe, a emis certificatul de urbanism necesar în vederea elaborării Planului Urbanistic Zonal și a Studiului de Fezabilitate necesare… [citeste mai departe]

Handbal, Liga Națională: Programul Potaissei în următoarele cinci etape

Handbal, Liga Națională: Programul Potaissei în următoarele cinci etape

Pagina oficială de facebook a echipei AHC Potaissa Turda a dat publicității programul formației turdene pentru următoarele cinci etape. Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri complete! [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Povestea unei dive admirate de bărbați, dar aflată în conflict cu fiica sa… Filme de excepție, la Dacia

VIDEO: Povestea unei dive admirate de bărbați, dar aflată în conflict cu fiica sa… Filme de excepție, la Dacia

Este povestea unei dive ce are parte de toată iubirea și admirația bărbaților, dar care are o relație complicată cu propria fiică. Întâlnirea dintre mamă şi fiică devine… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Coronavirus/ GCS: 1,286 patients in ICU; hospitalized - 11,478

Publicat:
Coronavirus/ GCS: 1,286 patients in ICU; hospitalized - 11,478

A number of 11,478 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, of which 1,286 in intensive care, the (GCS) announced on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

In total, 58,387 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 15,290 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania.

Also, 54,352 people are in quarantine at home, and 85 in institutionalized quarantine, according to GCS.

In the last 24 hours, 4,832 calls were registered to the emergency number 112 and 587 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358),…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Coronavirus/ GCS: 1,266 patients in ICU; hospitalized - 11,361

14:55, 17.03.2021 - A number of 11,361 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 1,266 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. In total, 71,027 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation…

Coronavirus/GCS: 1,226 patients in ICUs, 11,096 persons hospitalized

14:31, 16.03.2021 - A number of 11,096 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, of which 1,226 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES. In total, 54,612 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and…

Coronavirus/ GCS: 1,225 patients in ICU; hospitalized persons - 11,238

15:05, 15.03.2021 - A number of 11,238 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, of whom 1,225 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday, according to AGERPRES. In total, 54,507 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home…

Coronavirus/GCS: 1,070 patients in intensive care, 9,035 persons hospitalized

14:35, 04.03.2021 - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports that 9,035 people infected with COVID-19 are hospitalized on Thursday in specialized health units, of whom 1,070 in intensive care, according to AGERPRES. In total, 44,712 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and…

Coronavirus/GCS: 936 patients in ICU; hospitalized persons - 6,913

15:05, 18.02.2021 - A number of 6,913 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 936 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. On the Romanian territory, 40,235 persons confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation…

Coronavirus/GCS: 941 patients in ICUs, 7,048 persons hospitalized

14:55, 15.02.2021 - A number of 7,048 people infected with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 941 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES. In Romania, 39,646 confirmed persons with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation…

Coronavirus/ GCS: 1,006 patients in ICUs; hospitalized - 7,767

14:11, 03.02.2021 - A number of 7,767 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, of whom 1,006 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. In Romania, 39,643 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home…

Coronavirus/ GCS: 1,005 patients in ICU; hospitalized persons - 8,068

14:10, 21.01.2021 - A number of 8,068 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 1,005 in intensive care units, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. In Romania, 48,505 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 18 martie 2021
Bucuresti 1°C | 10°C
Iasi 1°C | 6°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 5°C
Timisoara 0°C | 5°C
Constanta 2°C | 8°C
Brasov -2°C | 5°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 8°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 14.03.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 562.057,20 4.691.391,36
II (5/6) 5 37.470,48 -
III (4/6) 300 624,50 -
IV (3/6) 7.261 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.283.926,16

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 18 martie 2021
USD 4.0931
EUR 4.8876
CHF 4.4206
GBP 5.7195
CAD 3.2999
XAU 228.267
JPY 3.7539
CNY 0.6295
AED 1.1143
AUD 3.1981
MDL 0.2314
BGN 2.499

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec