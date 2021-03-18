Coronavirus/ GCS: 1,286 patients in ICU; hospitalized - 11,478 A number of 11,478 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, of which 1,286 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. In total, 58,387 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 15,290 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania. Also, 54,352 people are in quarantine at home, and 85 in institutionalized quarantine, according to GCS. In the last 24 hours, 4,832 calls were registered to the emergency number 112 and 587 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358),… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

