Coronavirus death toll in Romania reaches 8 The eighth death caused by the coronavirus was recorded on Tuesday morning in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs. According to the GCS, the death is of a man aged 70, admitted to the Clinical Infectious Disease Hospital in Craiova, confirmed positive on March 19. The patient arrived on March 7 from Italy with his daughter, who is currently in self-isolation. The patient was admitted on March 19 to the SCBI with respiratory insufficiency, being admitted to the ICU section of the hospital. He had pre-existing conditions for which he had an insulin treatment.… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announces the seventh death of a patient infected with the novel coronavirus, a 65-year-old man, admitted to the Bucharest University Hospital. According to the source, the death was registered on Monday evening, the man having tested positive for the novel…

- A new death of a person infected with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been registered in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Monday. It is a 71-year-old man from Suceava, who was confirmed positive on March 23. He had been admitted to the Suceava County Hospital on…

- A 70-year-old man, infected with the novel coronavirus, died Sunday night, the death toll reaching three, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports. "It's about a 70-year-old man who was admitted to Piatra Neamt County Hospital. He tested positive on March 19 and transferred to the Infectious…

- The first death of a patient infected with novel coronavirus on Romania's territory was registered, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. It is a 67-year-old patient confirmed with COVID-19 on 18 March at the Emergency Unit of Filiasi Hospital and transferred on the same date…

- The number of persons confirmed as carrying the novel coronavirus has reached 97, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Saturday.One is a 47 year-old woman from Bucharest, direct contact of case 45, without symptoms and self-isolated at home, and a 39 year-old man from Dolj…

- A new coronavirus infection case has been confirmed in Romania in a 56-year-old man of Bucharest who travelled to Israel, according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). According to GCS, the man showed symptoms on Tuesday night, his health worsened, and he was admitted to the intensive care…

- Three new cases of novel coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday. It is about a 55-year-old man of Bucharest, asymptomatic, who came into contact with the patient at Dimitrie Gerota Hospital; a 31-year-old man in self-quarantine,…

- Authorities announce the confirmation of a new case of infection with the new coronavirus in Romania - the eighth - a woman, aged 51 from Olt County.According to a release sent by the Strategic Communication Group, the woman traveled from Italy in the same bus as the 71 year old from Suceava,…