Coronavirus death toll in Romania reaches 8

CORONAVIRUS: Date oficiale. 8 decese la nivel național

CORONAVIRUS: Date oficiale. 8 decese la nivel național

În această dimineață a fost înregistrat al optulea deces al unui pacient infectat cu noul coronavirus. Este vorba despre un bărbat în vârstă de 70 ani, internat la Spitalul Clinic de Boli Infectioase Craiova, confirmat pozitiv în data de 19.03.2020. Pacientul a sosit pe data de 07.03.2020… [citeste mai departe]

Meteorologii au emis un Cod roşu de viscol, ce vizează județele Caraș-Severin și Hunedoara

Meteorologii au emis un Cod roşu de viscol, ce vizează județele Caraș-Severin și Hunedoara

Meteorologii au emis, marţi, o avertizare nowcasting Cod roşu de viscol, ce vizează în orele următoare zonele de munte a două judeţe din Transilvania şi Banat, potrivit Agerpres.Conform Administraţiei Naţionale… [citeste mai departe]

Mikel Arteta s-a videncat de coronavirus. Antrenorul a dezvăluit cum a trăit cele mai grele zile din viața sa

Mikel Arteta s-a videncat de coronavirus. Antrenorul a dezvăluit cum a trăit cele mai grele zile din viața sa

Veste mare în lumea fotbalului. Mikel Arteta, 37 de ani, s-a vindecat de coronavirus. Antrenorul echipei Arsenal Londra a dezvăluit cum a trăit cele mai grele zile din viața sa."Sunt… [citeste mai departe]

România, pe primele locuri, la nivel mondial, între țările cu pacienți vindecați de coronavirus

România, pe primele locuri, la nivel mondial, între țările cu pacienți vindecați de coronavirus

Ziarul Unirea România, pe primele locuri, la nivel mondial, între țările cu pacienți vindecați de coronavirus România, pe primele locuri, la nivel mondial, între țările cu pacienți vindecați de coronavirus… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus în lume: Restricțiile de călătorie în Wuhan, epicentrul pandemiei, vor fi ridicate la 8 aprilie

Coronavirus în lume: Restricțiile de călătorie în Wuhan, epicentrul pandemiei, vor fi ridicate la 8 aprilie

Restricţiile asupra călătoriilor la distanţă care sunt în vigoare din ianuarie în provincia Hubei din China, epicentrul pandemiei de coronavirus, vor fi ridicate miercuri, 25 martie,… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă meteo imediată – cod roșu în vestul țării

Alertă meteo imediată – cod roșu în vestul țării

Meteorologii au lansat în această dimineață o alertă meteo imediată anunțând cod roșu în vestul țării. Se vor semnala – viscol puternic, ninsoare moderata cantitativ, intensificări de vânt la rafala cu viteze de peste 130 km/h. Se vor semnala : viscol puternic, ninsoare moderata cantitativ,… [citeste mai departe]

Românii din Danemarca pot cumpăra...

Românii din Danemarca pot cumpăra...

Pentru a combate consumul peste măsură, un supermarket din Danemarca vine cu o oferta pentru dezinfectantul de maini, daca cumperi unul, pretul este de 5,73 $, dar, în cazul în care vrei să iei două, acesta va costa de aproape 100 de ori mai mult, adică 143 $. Aceasta masura vine dupa ce supermarketurile au fost golite.  [citeste mai departe]

COVID-19 versus gripă: Un profesor de terapie intensivă explică de ce nu pot fi comparate cele două

COVID-19 versus gripă: Un profesor de terapie intensivă explică de ce nu pot fi comparate cele două

"Dacă eşti iresponsabil, ţinte minte că nu e vorba despre tine, ci despre toţi ceilalţi". Este mesajul unui profesor britanic de ATI, care încearcă să convingă oamenii că nu există termen de comparaţie… [citeste mai departe]

Din Germania, Ioan Țîrban, fost fotbalist de la UTA și Rapid, despre viața în timpul crizei de coronavirus: "Fabrica de automobile s-a închis. Facem schițe tehnice de acasă"

Din Germania, Ioan Țîrban, fost fotbalist de la UTA și Rapid, despre viața în timpul crizei de coronavirus: ”Fabrica de automobile s-a închis. Facem schițe tehnice de acasă”

Fugit în 1988 din România comunistă… [citeste mai departe]

Razie a poliției pe strazile din Timișoara pentru depistarea celor care nu respectă Ordonanța militară

Razie a poliției pe strazile din Timișoara pentru depistarea celor care nu respectă Ordonanța militară

Polițiștii din Timișoara au organizat în noaptea de luni spre marți o acțiune pentru depistarea celor care nu respectă regula de a nu ieși din casă, în intervalul orar 22.00 – 06.00, decât… [citeste mai departe]


Coronavirus death toll in Romania reaches 8

Publicat:
Coronavirus death toll in Romania reaches 8

The eighth death caused by the coronavirus was recorded on Tuesday morning in Romania, the (GCS) informs.

According to the GCS, the death is of a man aged 70, admitted to the Clinical Infectious Disease Hospital in Craiova, confirmed positive on March 19. The patient arrived on March 7 from Italy with his daughter, who is currently in self-isolation.

The patient was admitted on March 19 to the SCBI with respiratory insufficiency, being admitted to the ICU section of the hospital. He had pre-existing conditions for which he had an insulin treatment.…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


