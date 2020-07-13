Coronavirus case count: Suceava County - 4,177, Bucharest City - 3,856, three counties past 1,000-line

Coronavirus case count: Suceava County - 4,177, Bucharest City - 3,856, three counties past 1,000-linePublicat:
Romania's areas with the highest coronavirus caseloads are northeastern Suceava County - with 4,177 cases, Bucharest City - 3,856, and seven other counties - Arges, Brasov, Botosani, Galati, Vrancea, Neamt and Iasi - with more than 1,000 illnesses each.
Romania has a total of 32,948 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.
The case numbers in a breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, are as follows:
*Alba - 496 cases
*Arad - 719
*Arges - 1,390
*Bacau…
