Coronavirus case count: Suceava County - 4,177, Bucharest City - 3,856, three counties past 1,000-line

Stiri Recomandate

CTP: „Dacă se confirmă că Andreea Esca e bolnavă, poate va fi o lecţie pentru cei din Piaţa Victoriei care nu cred în coronavirus“

CTP: „Dacă se confirmă că Andreea Esca e bolnavă, poate va fi o lecţie pentru cei din Piaţa Victoriei care nu cred în coronavirus“

Jurnalistul Cristian Tudor Popescu a vorbit în direct la Adriana Nedelea LA FIX despre dreptul presei la informare când… [citeste mai departe]

GCS: 1,434 fines in past 24hrs, for not respecting measures to combat COVID-19 pandemic

GCS: 1,434 fines in past 24hrs, for not respecting measures to combat COVID-19 pandemic

Policemen and gendarmes applied, in past 24 hours, 1,434 fines, worth 264,570 RON, following breaches of the provisions of Law no. 55/2020 regarding some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the… [citeste mai departe]

Maria mai avea putin sa nasca

Maria mai avea putin sa nasca

Maria mai avea putin sa nasca si, pentru ca era o sotie iubitoare, ii spune sotului ei: – Dragul meu, eu te inteleg. Ia si tu niste bani si du-te la un bordel, ca nu ma supar. Ion, fericit, ia banii si pleaca. Dupa putin se intoarce acasa, iar Maria il intreaba mirata: – Ce-i cu tine, Ioane? Te-ai razgandit? De ce-ai venit asa devreme? – Nu,… [citeste mai departe]

Un student grec a mers cu bicicleta 48 de zile ca să ajungă acasă, după ce toate zborurile au fost anulate

Un student grec a mers cu bicicleta 48 de zile ca să ajungă acasă, după ce toate zborurile au fost anulate

Kleon Papadimitriou, un student grec în vârstă de 20 de ani, a pedalat 3.500 de kilometri pentru a ajung din Scoția în Grecia, după ce zborurile au fost anulate din cauza pandemiei,… [citeste mai departe]

Continuă plantarea de copaci şi arbuşti în Râmnicu Vâlcea

Continuă plantarea de copaci şi arbuşti în Râmnicu Vâlcea

Primăria municipiului Râmnicu Vâlcea a continuat şi în luna iunie campania de plantare de arbori şi arbuşti. Astfel, echipele Pieţe Prest au sădit în toate zonele Râmnicului – în spaţiile verzi dintre blocurile de locuinţe, la locurile de joacă sau de-a lungul arterelor de… [citeste mai departe]

Mai multe acte falsificate depistate de poliţiştii de frontieră în ultimele două zile

Mai multe acte falsificate depistate de poliţiştii de frontieră în ultimele două zile

Polițiștii de frontieră au inițiat cercetări pe marginea identificării a cinci documente cu indici de falsificare. Incidentele au fost consemnate în cele două zile de weekend, vizați fiind patru conaționali. [citeste mai departe]

Sezonul Extratereştrilor, documentare care explorează lumea misterioasă a activităţilor extraterestre, din 20 iulie la postul History

Sezonul Extratereştrilor, documentare care explorează lumea misterioasă a activităţilor extraterestre, din 20 iulie la postul History

Postul de televiziune History va difuza, începând cu 20 iulie, mai multe documentare care explorează lumea misterioasă a activităţilor… [citeste mai departe]

Copiii care se uită mult la televizor dezvoltă carii dentare. Explicația medicului stomatolog Adrian Mina!

Copiii care se uită mult la televizor dezvoltă carii dentare. Explicația medicului stomatolog Adrian Mina!

Copiii care se uită mult la televizor dezvoltă carii dentare. Explicația medicului stomatolog Adrian Mina! Cele mai noi studii au descoperit faptul că tinerii mănâncă de trei ori mai… [citeste mai departe]

Nerespectarea distantarii fizice aduce amenzi usturatoare

Nerespectarea distantarii fizice aduce amenzi usturatoare

La data de 12 iulie a.c., politisti din cadrul I.P.J. Constanta, impreuna cu inspectori ai Directiei de Sanatate Publica Constanta, s au sesizat din oficiu cu privire la faptul ca mai multe persoane nu ar fi respectat distantarea fizica ceruta de normele de protectie sanitara, in timpul… [citeste mai departe]

Anthony Fauci, înlăturat de Casa Albă, în ciuda multiplicării masive a numărului contaminaţilor cu Covid-19

Anthony Fauci, înlăturat de Casa Albă, în ciuda multiplicării masive a numărului contaminaţilor cu Covid-19

În ciuda rolului său major în lupta contra coronavirusului în Statele Unite, expertul în maladii infecțioase Anthony Fauci a fost trecut “pe tușă” de către Casa Albă, anunță… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Coronavirus case count: Suceava County - 4,177, Bucharest City - 3,856, three counties past 1,000-line

Publicat:
Coronavirus case count: Suceava County - 4,177, Bucharest City - 3,856, three counties past 1,000-line

Romania's areas with the highest coronavirus caseloads are northeastern - with 4,177 cases, - 3,856, and seven other counties - Arges, Brasov, Botosani, Galati, Vrancea, Neamt and Iasi - with more than 1,000 illnesses each.

Romania has a total of 32,948 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, the (GCS) informs.

The case numbers in a breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, are as follows:

*Alba - 496 cases

*Arad - 719

*Arges - 1,390

*Bacau

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Județele cu cele mai multe cazuri de coronavirus din Romania. Unde s-au inregistrat focarele

14:15, 09.07.2020 - Cele mai multe cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus au fost inregistrate, pana in prezent, in judetul Suceava - 4.134, in Bucuresti - 3.590, iar in alte sase judete - Arges, Brasov, Botosani, Galati, Vrancea si Iasi - sunt peste 1.000 de imbolnaviri.

GCS: 4,063 persons infected in Suceava County, 3,275 in Bucharest, over 1,000 - in another 4 counties

16:30, 03.07.2020 - Most cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded up to now in Suceava County - 4,063, in Bucharest - 3,275, and in another four counties - Brasov, Botosani, Vrancea and Iasi - there are over 1,000 infections According to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), on Romanian…

GCS: Most cases of persons infected with novel coronavirus - Suceava County (3,612), Bucharest (2,238)

13:36, 07.06.2020 - Most cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus that have been recorded so far in Romania were in Suceava County - 3,612 and Bucharest - 2,238.According to the Strategic Communication Group, there are 20,479 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania, in total. The…

Coronavirus: 213 de noi cazuri de imbolnavire, inregistrate in Romania

13:04, 25.05.2020 - Pana astazi, 25 mai, pe teritoriul Romaniei, au fost confirmate 18.283 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu virusul COVID ndash; 19 coronavirus . Dintre persoanele confirmate pozitiv, 11.630 au fost declarate vindecate si externate.Numarul de cazuri confirmate, pe judete, potrivit raportarii Institutului…

Suceava County, Bucharest City topping COVID-19 case count in Romania

13:52, 12.05.2020 - Most cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania have so far been reported in Suceava County - 3,283 and Bucharest City- 1,528. According to the Strategic Communication Group, (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, there are a total of 15,778 people in Romania…

Suceava County (3,272), Bucharest City (1,519) topping COVID-19 case count in Romania

14:07, 11.05.2020 - Most cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania so far have been reported in Suceava County - 3,272 and Bucharest City - 1,519. According to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, there were a total of 15,588 people infected…

GCS: Suceava County, Bucharest stay Romania's worst coronavirus-affected areas

14:53, 21.04.2020 - The highest number of persons infected with the novel coronavirus has been recorded until now in the north-eastern Suceava County - 2,238 and in Bucharest - 1,033.According to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the total of novel coronavirus infections in Romania is 9,242. The…

Suceava County, Bucharest City topping Romania's COVID-19 caseload

13:52, 15.04.2020 - Most of the cases of people infected with the novel in Romania have been so far reported in Suceava County - 1,763 and Bucharest City - 824. According to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, there are a total of 7,216 people infected with the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 13 iulie 2020
Bucuresti 13°C | 21°C
Iasi 11°C | 22°C
Cluj-Napoca 7°C | 21°C
Timisoara 11°C | 25°C
Constanta 15°C | 24°C
Brasov 8°C | 20°C
Baia Mare 9°C | 22°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 12.07.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 486.213,12 4.612.045,52
II (5/6) 4 40.517,76 -
III (4/6) 316 512,88 -
IV (3/6) 7.134 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.150.207,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 iulie 2020
USD 4.2788
EUR 4.8423
CHF 4.5427
GBP 5.3932
CAD 3.1547
XAU 248.913
JPY 3.9963
CNY 0.611
AED 1.1649
AUD 2.9816
MDL 0.2497
BGN 2.4758

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec