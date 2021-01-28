Coronavirus / 2,901 new COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 18,105

Stiri Recomandate

Vaccinul anti-COVID-19 dezvoltat de Italia va fi disponibil din septembrie

Vaccinul anti-COVID-19 dezvoltat de Italia va fi disponibil din septembrie

Vaccinul împotriva noului coronavirus dezvoltat de compania farmaceutică italiană ReiThera poate fi disponibil din septembrie, a anunţat miercuri preşedintele Agenţiei Italiene a Medicamentelor (AIFA), Giorgio Palau, relatează EFE.

Consilierii municipali PSD Alba Iulia: Primarul Gabriel Pleșa își bate joc de ceea ce a promis, în privința parcărilor cu plată

Consilierii municipali PSD Alba Iulia: Primarul Gabriel Pleșa își bate joc de ceea ce a promis, în privința parcărilor cu plată

Nu au trecut nici cinci luni de la alegerile locale, iar primarul Gabriel Pleșa demonstrează că nu îi pasă de albaiulieni, dar nici…

(Publicitate) Sfaturi utile pentru amenajarea cu succes a camerei pentru copii

(Publicitate) Sfaturi utile pentru amenajarea cu succes a camerei pentru copii

Amenajarea camerei copilului am putea spune că este un proiect de suflet pentru orice părinte, menit să îmbine perfect decorurile creative cu nevoile celui mic. Chiar dacă în primii ani de viață cel mic nu își va putea exprima foarte clar dorințele…

Documente ERONATE pentru închiderea gropii de gunoi de la Vulcan

Documente ERONATE pentru închiderea gropii de gunoi de la Vulcan

Agenția pentru Protecția Mediului Hunedoara solicită proiectantului care se ocupă de închiderea gropii de gunoi de la Vulcan să refacă documentația. "Administrația de apă Prut – Bârlad nu este în județul Hunedoara" – subliniază Agenția pentru Protecția Mediului. CJ Hunedoara…

Programările la vaccinare anti-Covid la Rădăuți, verificate de DSP

Programările la vaccinare anti-Covid la Rădăuți, verificate de DSP

 O echipă a DSP Suceava verifică, începând de ieri, modul în care se face programarea la vaccinarea anti-Covid la centrul de vaccinare de la Spitalul Municipal Rădăuți. Purtătorul de cuvânt al Direcției de Sănătate Publică Suceava, Gabriela Băncilă, a declarat,…

„U" Craiova – FC Argeş / Vladimir Screciu: „Încercăm cu toţii să ne revenim"

„U“ Craiova – FC Argeş / Vladimir Screciu: „Încercăm cu toţii să ne revenim“

Mijlocaşul formaţiei Univer s itatea Craiova , Vladimir Screciu, a prefaţat partida cu FC Argeş, programată mâine, de la ora 20.00, pe stadionul „Ion Oblemenco". Acesta a afirmat că se aşteaptă la un joc dificil, dar că…

OMS avertizează că relaxarea restricţiilor este prematură în Europa

OMS avertizează că relaxarea restricţiilor este prematură în Europa

Directorul pentru Europa al Organizaţiei Mondiale a Sănătăţii, Hans Kluge, a atras atenţia joi că ratele de transmitere a coronavirusului rămân prea ridicate pe continent, punând presiune pe sistemele medicale, ceea ce face prematură relaxarea măsurilor restrictive,…

VIDEO: Raluca Turcan anunță RECALCULAREA tuturor pensiilor din România și o reformă a întregului sistem

VIDEO: Raluca Turcan anunță RECALCULAREA tuturor pensiilor din România și o reformă a întregului sistem

Ministrul Muncii, Raluca Turcan, a anunțat miercuri că lansează o reformă a sistemului public de pensii, care va include și pensiile speciale. Reforma cuprinde mai multe etape, iar fondurile…

Feldioara: Primarul Sorin Taus, despre principalele investiții în 2021

Feldioara: Primarul Sorin Taus, despre principalele investiții în 2021

Primarul comunei Feldioara, Sorin Taus, a anunțat astăzi, într-o conferință de presă, care sunt planurile pentru anul 2021 la nivelul administrației publice locale. Iată principalele declarații: „Avem mai multe proiecte pe care dorim să le continuăm, finanțate…

Vremea rea face ravagii în ţările vecine. Codul roşu se menţine în Ucraina, iar în România au fost închise zeci de drumuri

Vremea rea face ravagii în ţările vecine. Codul roşu se menţine în Ucraina, iar în România au fost închise zeci de drumuri

Vremea rea face ravagii în sud - estul României. Viscolul şi ninsorile abundente au dat peste cap circulaţia rutieră, fiind închise cel puţin…


Coronavirus / 2,901 new COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 18,105

Publicat:
Coronavirus / 2,901 new COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 18,105

A number of 2,901 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, following over 31,000 tests made at a national level, informed, on Thursday, the (GCS).

These are cases that did not have a positive test prior, the GCS specifies.

Other 90 people - 57 male and 33 female - infected with SARS-CoV-2 died within the last 24 hours, the death toll reaching 18,105, according to the data sent on Thursday by the GCS.

Of these, one casualty was registered to the 30-39 age category, 7 casualties for the 40-49 category,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


