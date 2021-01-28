Coronavirus / 2,901 new COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 18,105 A number of 2,901 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, following over 31,000 tests made at a national level, informed, on Thursday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). These are cases that did not have a positive test prior, the GCS specifies. Other 90 people - 57 male and 33 female - infected with SARS-CoV-2 died within the last 24 hours, the death toll reaching 18,105, according to the data sent on Thursday by the GCS. Of these, one casualty was registered to the 30-39 age category, 7 casualties for the 40-49 category,… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

