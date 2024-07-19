Stiri Recomandate

Cornea-Begemann duo, through to Swiss Open men's doubles semis

Publicat:
Cornea-Begemann duo, through to Swiss Open men's doubles semis

Romanian-German duo Victor Cornea/Andre Begemann on Thursday progressed to the semifinals of the men's doubles event of the ATP 250 tennis tournament in Switzerland, total commitments EUR 579,320, after defeating Greek brothers Stefanos and 7-6 (7/3) 3-6 11-9.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Four more semis for Romanian crews at Junior, U23 Canoe Sprint World Championships

10:10, 19.07.2024 - Four Romanian crews on Thursday progressed to semifinals at the Junior, U23 Canoe Sprint World Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.In the C2 M1000 junior, Eduard Fecu and Darius Vlaicu finished fourth in heat one (03:51.411).

Victor Cornea a facut un meci mare la Gastaad! Va juca in semifinale la dublu

09:56, 19.07.2024 - Perechea romano-germana Victor Cornea/Andre Begemann s-a calificat, joi, in semifinalele probei de dublu din cadrul turneului de la Gastaad (Elvetia), dotat cu premii totale de 579.320 de euro, dupa ce i-a invins pe fratii eleni Stefanos si Petros Tsitsipas cu 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 11-9. Cornea si partenerul…

Perechea Victor Cornea/Andre Begemann s-a calificat, joi, in semifinalele probei de dublu din cadrul turneului de tenis ATP 250 de la Gstaad

03:00, 19.07.2024 - Perechea romano-germana Victor Cornea/Andre Begemann s-a calificat, joi, in semifinalele probei de dublu din cadrul turneului de tenis ATP 250 de la Gstaad (Elvetia), dotat cu premii totale de 579.320 de euro, dupa ce i-a invins pe fratii eleni Stefanos si Petros Tsitsipas cu 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 11-9, informeaza…

Victor Cornea i-a invins la dublu pe frații Tsitsipas, in turneul de tenis de la Gstaad

21:21, 18.07.2024 - Vlad Victor Cornea și Andre Begemann s-au calificat joi in semifinalele probei de dublu ale turneului de tenis de la Gstaad, Elveția. Perechea romano-germana a invins in turul secund cuplul alcatuit din frații Stefanos și Petros Tsitsipas.

Writer and psychiatrist Ion Vianu dies

20:10, 20.06.2024 - The writer and psychiatrist Ion Vianu died on Thursday, at the age of 90, in Morges, Switzerland, former Minister of Culture Vlad Alexandrescu announced on Facebook.***Psychiatrist and writer, Ion Vianu, son of the literary critic Tudor Vianu, was born on April 15, 1934, in Bucharest.

Romania's Cornea progresses to Sassuolo Challenger men's doubles QFs

10:40, 20.06.2024 - Romanian-German duo Victor Cornea/Andre Begemann on Wednesday progressed to the quarterfinals of the Sassuolo Challenger tennis tournament in Italy, prize pool EUR 148,625, after defeating Filip Bergevi (Sweden)/Mick Veldheer (Netherlands) 6-4 6-2.It took N.

Monica Niculescu and Cristina Bucsa through to Internationaux de Strasbourg doubles semifinals

20:10, 22.05.2024 - The pairing of Romanian Monica Niculescu and Spaniard Cristina Bucsa advanced on Wednesday to the semifinals of the doubles event of the WTA 500 Internationaux de Strasbourg tennis tournament, featuring EUR 802,237 in prize money, after defeating the all-American duo Ashlyn Kruger / Sloane Stephens…

Irina Bara through to Oeiras Ladies Open quarterfinals

20:06, 25.04.2024 - Romanian tennis player Irina Bara advanced on Thursday to the quarterfinals of the $100,000 Oeiras Ladies Open ITF tournament (Portugal), after defeating Serbian Natalija Stevanovic 6-1, 6-1 in one hour and 19 minutes, told Agerpres.


