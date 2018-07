Irina Bara qualifies for doubles quaterfinals in Moscow (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Irina Maria Bara qualified, alongside Oksana Kalashnikova (Georgia) for the quarterfinals of the doubles' event in the WTA tournament in Moscow, featuring total prizes of 750,000 US dollars, after winning 6-3, 1-6, 13-11 to pairing Polina Monova (Russia)/Maryna… [citeste mai departe]