Container with rubber waste imported from UK by a company from Valcea, spotted in Constanta seaport

Stiri Recomandate

Vivalia Grand – Apartamente noi, în rate convenabile. Achiziție fără griji, într-o locație privilegiată

Vivalia Grand – Apartamente noi, în rate convenabile. Achiziție fără griji, într-o locație privilegiată

ADVERTORIAL. În fiecare zi, ne dorim să devenim cea mai bună versiune a noastră, iar spațiul în care locuim ar trebui să ne susţină în acest demers. Dacă și tu cauți un apartament… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajul patronului lui Liverpool după retragerea din Superligă: „Îmi cer scuze suporterilor, lui Jurgen Klopp şi jucătorilor pentru problemele cauzate”

Mesajul patronului lui Liverpool după retragerea din Superligă: „Îmi cer scuze suporterilor, lui Jurgen Klopp şi jucătorilor pentru problemele cauzate”

John W. Henry, patronul lui Liverpool, a ţinut să transmită un mesaj special în… [citeste mai departe]

Cum arată dormitorul Andreei Marin. Iată ce ține pe noptieră vedeta

Cum arată dormitorul Andreei Marin. Iată ce ține pe noptieră vedeta

Andreea Marin nu s-a ferit de-a lungul anilor să vorbească nici despre viața profesională, nici despre cea personală. Vedeta a povestit cu diplomație despre bunurile pe care le are, averea ei, dar a și arătat cel mai intim colțișor din locuință: dormitorul.… [citeste mai departe]

Super Liga: Preşedintele UEFA vrea să reconstruiască unitatea fotbalului european

Super Liga: Preşedintele UEFA vrea să reconstruiască unitatea fotbalului european

Preşedintele UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin, a salutat miercuri dimineaţă retragerea celor şase cluburi engleze dintre cei 12 promotori ai unei Super Ligi private, promiţând să "reconstruiască unitatea" fotbalului european, zdruncinată puternic… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziții la un interlop din Timișoara

Percheziții la un interlop din Timișoara

O transmisiune în direct făcută săptămâna trecută pe Facebook a dezvăluit un nou conflict izbucnit în lumea interlopă din Timișoara. Sile Bocz, care conform propriilor declarații a stat în pușcărie 16 ani și a ieșit de nici opt de luni, apare vorbind despre un conflict cu interlopii din Timișoara care i-au cerut taxă… [citeste mai departe]

„Sper că astăzi vom avea un ministru al Sănătăţii”, spune premierul. Precizările lui Cîțu după negocierile de marți

„Sper că astăzi vom avea un ministru al Sănătăţii”, spune premierul. Precizările lui Cîțu după negocierile de marți

Florin Cîțu a anunțat, miercuri, că speră ca până la finalul zilei să existe un titluar la Ministerul Sănătății. De asemenea, într-o declarație… [citeste mai departe]

Delia a dat cărțile pe față. Ce a spus despre un posibil copil, nimeni nu se aștepta la asta

Delia a dat cărțile pe față. Ce a spus despre un posibil copil, nimeni nu se aștepta la asta

Delia a fost întrebată în repetate rânduri când va face un copil, însă a ocolit mereu cu grație această întrebare incomodă și impertinentă. Deși la un moment dat a vorbit deschis despre asta, Delia s-a ferit… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu, întâlnire importantă cu reprezentanții cultelor religioase - Ce măsuri noi se pregătesc de Paște

Florin Cîțu, întâlnire importantă cu reprezentanții cultelor religioase - Ce măsuri noi se pregătesc de Paște

 Florin Cîțu are programată o întâlnire, miercuri, cu reprezentanții cultelor religioase din România, potrivit agendei oficiale publicate de Guvern.La întâlnirea de… [citeste mai departe]

Argentina a început producția vaccinului anti-Covid Spunik V. Unde vor fi livrate serurile

Argentina a început producția vaccinului anti-Covid Spunik V. Unde vor fi livrate serurile

Argentina nu se rezumă, însă, doar la producerea serului rusesc anti-Covid. Din contră, țara latino-americană produce deja vaccinul dezvoltat de AstraZeneca în parteneriat cu Universitatea Oxford, care este expediat… [citeste mai departe]

Dani Oțil, derapaj misogin la Antena 1: ‘Ești urâtă, de fapt, la bază’. Și Răzvan Simion a fost șocat

Dani Oțil, derapaj misogin la Antena 1: ‘Ești urâtă, de fapt, la bază’. Și Răzvan Simion a fost șocat

Miss Universe România 2020, Bianca Tirsin, a venit azi la Neatza cu Răzvan și Dani, unde a stat de vorbă cu Dani despre proiectele sale, și anume, un turneu unde va pleca în… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Container with rubber waste imported from UK by a company from Valcea, spotted in Constanta seaport

Publicat:
Container with rubber waste imported from UK by a company from Valcea, spotted in Constanta seaport

A container with rubber waste, loaded in the of for a company from the southern County of Valcea, was discovered by the police in the southeastern Constanta Sud - Agigea port, the informed on Wednesday.

The import made by the Valcea company consisted in 25 tons of green tires - rubber waste.

" 19, upon informative activities carried out by the border police, in cooperation with workers from the and the Constanta Sud Border Customs Office, a container was found, that had arrived from the

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Containers with illegal waste, spotted in Constanta maritime port

12:50, 08.04.2021 - Containers loaded with waste brought via ship from various countries were spotted by the border police of southeastern Constanta port, the waste being illegally imported into Romania by two companies registered in the county of Prahova and Bucharest Municipality, the Coast Guard informed on Thursday.…

Signal Iduna reports 27 pct increase in volume of gross written premiums in 2020

18:41, 07.04.2021 - The insurance company Signal Iduna Insurance Re-insurance ended 2020 with a 27 pct increase in the volume of gross written premiums compared to the previous year, thus exceeding the value of 120 million lei, informs the company in a press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES. The company…

Dozens of fines handed out in Bucharest as COVID-19 cases rise

11:11, 25.03.2021 - Romanian police handed out dozens of fines in Bucharest on Wednesday evening in shops and restaurants as new restrictions aimed to slow the spread of the virus, according to universal.net. Police said they had carried 127 checks throughout the city and had handed out 56 fines of 90,000 lei, about 19,000…

Iohannis: Additional restrictions must be enforced for Bucharest

13:45, 24.03.2021 - Quarantining Bucharest is not a solution, but further restrictions need to be enforced, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. "For Bucharest, there is a need to take additional restriction measures," the president said. He stressed that crowds must be eliminated.…

Speaker Orban, after meeting Ambassador Noble: Romania - UK, an active, successful strategic partnership

16:01, 16.03.2021 - The Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United Kingdom is an active and successful one, and parliamentary dialogue between the two countries must continue and intensify, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, said on Tuesday after meeting with the ambassador of the United…

Michel Barnier awarded the Star of Romania National Order by president Iohannis

17:46, 18.02.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday signed the awarding decree of the EU Chief Negotiator for the withdrawal of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from the European Union, Michel Barnier. According to the Presidential Administration, the president awarded the Star of…

Coronavirus/GCS: 5,166 fines amounting to 1,193,720 lei in last 24 hours

15:31, 17.02.2021 - Police and gendarmes have applied, in the last 24 hours, 5,166 sanctions for minor offenses, amounting to a total of 1,193,720 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures for prevention and combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication…

Six new cases of UK strain SARS-CoV-2 infection

18:00, 02.02.2021 - Another six cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the strain from the United Kingdom, were traced in Romania. "The Ministry of Health was informed by the National Institute of Public Health - the Center for Disease Control, that there were reported six new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 21 aprilie 2021
Bucuresti 6°C | 19°C
Iasi 5°C | 18°C
Cluj-Napoca 3°C | 15°C
Timisoara 6°C | 17°C
Constanta 8°C | 16°C
Brasov 2°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 15°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 18.04.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 505.999,20 8.281.340,16
II (5/6) 9 18.740,71 -
III (4/6) 571 295,38 -
IV (3/6) 11.707 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.969.882,96

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 aprilie 2021
USD 4.0937
EUR 4.9261
CHF 4.4797
GBP 5.6851
CAD 3.2805
XAU 235.349
JPY 3.7879
CNY 0.6288
AED 1.1145
AUD 3.1848
MDL 0.2296
BGN 2.5186

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec