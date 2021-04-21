Container with rubber waste imported from UK by a company from Valcea, spotted in Constanta seaport

Container with rubber waste imported from UK by a company from Valcea, spotted in Constanta seaportPublicat:
A container with rubber waste, loaded in the United Kingdom of Great Britain for a company from the southern County of Valcea, was discovered by the police in the southeastern Constanta Sud - Agigea port, the Coast Guard informed on Wednesday.
The import made by the Valcea company consisted in 25 tons of green tires - rubber waste.
"On April 19, upon informative activities carried out by the border police, in cooperation with workers from the Constanta Environment Guard and the Constanta Sud Border Customs Office, a container was found, that had arrived from the United Kingdom…
