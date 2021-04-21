Container with rubber waste imported from UK by a company from Valcea, spotted in Constanta seaport

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Containers loaded with waste brought via ship from various countries were spotted by the border police of southeastern Constanta port, the waste being illegally imported into Romania by two companies registered in the county of Prahova and Bucharest Municipality, the Coast Guard informed on Thursday.…

- The insurance company Signal Iduna Insurance Re-insurance ended 2020 with a 27 pct increase in the volume of gross written premiums compared to the previous year, thus exceeding the value of 120 million lei, informs the company in a press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES. The company…

- Romanian police handed out dozens of fines in Bucharest on Wednesday evening in shops and restaurants as new restrictions aimed to slow the spread of the virus, according to universal.net. Police said they had carried 127 checks throughout the city and had handed out 56 fines of 90,000 lei, about 19,000…

- Quarantining Bucharest is not a solution, but further restrictions need to be enforced, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. "For Bucharest, there is a need to take additional restriction measures," the president said. He stressed that crowds must be eliminated.…

- The Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United Kingdom is an active and successful one, and parliamentary dialogue between the two countries must continue and intensify, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, said on Tuesday after meeting with the ambassador of the United…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday signed the awarding decree of the EU Chief Negotiator for the withdrawal of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from the European Union, Michel Barnier. According to the Presidential Administration, the president awarded the Star of…

- Police and gendarmes have applied, in the last 24 hours, 5,166 sanctions for minor offenses, amounting to a total of 1,193,720 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures for prevention and combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication…

- Another six cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the strain from the United Kingdom, were traced in Romania. "The Ministry of Health was informed by the National Institute of Public Health - the Center for Disease Control, that there were reported six new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2,…