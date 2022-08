H1 turnover of motor vehicle, motorcycle trade up 4.5 pct YoY

The turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles in H1 2022 was 4.5 percent up in unadjusted terms from the same period of 2021, shows data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele… [citeste mai departe]