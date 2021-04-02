Connecting Europe Express will make a stop in Bucharest

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A demonstration against coronavirus restrictions took place in Bucharest where hundreds of people marched on Monday evening from the initial protest venue in Bucharest’s University Square to Victoriei Square, according to Agerpres. People gathered in the capital, sounding horns and chanting “Freedom!”…

- Transport in the Romanian capital of Bucharest was disrupted on Friday when protesting subway workers occupied tracks, blocking trains from running and disrupting public transport in the Romanian capital, according to Reuters. Trade union members staged the protest over a conflict with the management…

- Romanian police handed out dozens of fines in Bucharest on Wednesday evening in shops and restaurants as new restrictions aimed to slow the spread of the virus, according to universal.net. Police said they had carried 127 checks throughout the city and had handed out 56 fines of 90,000 lei, about 19,000…

- Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode said on Monday to a private broadcaster that the decision for Bucharest to be in quarantine will not be based only on the COVID-19 incidence rate of 6 per thousand inhabitants, according to Agerpres. “It’s not just the incidence rate that leads to this decision.…

- The French Embassy in Romania launched a communication campaign on Monday, aimed at increasing awareness of gender equality, according to actmedia.eu. The campaign will end on 25 November on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and will give the floor to personalities…

- Thousands of protesters gathered in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, on Sunday afternoon to protest COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations, which they fear will become compulsory, according to The Hill. Large crowds carried signs and other materials with anti-mask and anti-vaccine slogans, including one…

- Marian Preda, the Rector of the University of Bucharest, announced on Tuesday that 45 first-year law students who cheated in the winter exams have been expelled from the Faculty of Law. “The Council of the Faculty of Law, comprised of the best-reputed law experts nationally, voted by a large majority,…

- Danemarca lucreaza la dezvoltarea unui “pasaport de vaccinare” care va fi in forma digitala si care le-ar putea permite celor care au fost vaccinati anti-COVID-19 sa calatoreasca in tari unde se cer astfel de documente, pe perioada pandemiei. “Este de asteptat sa poata exista cerinte din partea altor…