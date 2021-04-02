Connecting Europe Express will make a stop in Bucharest

Stiri Recomandate

LIVE VIDEO: Precizări ale Poliției și Jandarmeriei din Alba, în legătură cu măsurile din acest weekend

Reprezentanții Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Alba și ai Inspectoratului Județean de Jandarmi Alba dau detalii despre misiunile din acest sfârșit de săptămână. Reamintim că astăzi… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO| Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Alba a distribuit peste 1000 de laptopuri elevilor din județul Alba În perioada martie-aprilie 2021, Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Alba a distribuit unităților… [citeste mai departe]

Un agent de pază al unui supermarket din municipiul Ploieşti a fost agresat de doi tineri cărora le-a cerut să poarte masca de protecţie. Aceştia sunt căutaţi de poliţişti, a informat, vineri, Inspectoratul de Poliţie Judeţean (IPJ) Prahova. Potrivit IPJ,… [citeste mai departe]

Circulaţia persoanelor în noaptea de 3 spre 4 aprilie va fi permisă între orele 20.00 și 2.00 noaptea pentru participarea la slujbele religioase organizate… [citeste mai departe]

Compania Metrorex spune că din 2018 a expirat contractul cu sindicatul USLM condus de fostul parlamentar PSD Ion Rădoi prin care formațiunea sindicală închiria spațiile comerciale. Totodată, Metrorex spune că spațiile comerciale sunt un pericol… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Camerei Deputaţilor Ludovic Orban s-a întâlnit vineri cu reprezentanţii societăţilor din industria alimentară, iar discuţiile au fost axate pe transpuenrea… [citeste mai departe]

Printr-un memoriu adresat Consiliului Local, mai mulți reprezentanți ai Comitetului de parinți din Cugir își exprimă dezacordul față de decizia IȘJ Alba… [citeste mai departe]

CSM București speră să meargă din nou în Final Four-ul Ligii Campionilor, după o pauză de trei ani. În 2018 a ajuns ultima dată la Budapesta CSM București trebuie să treacă de ȚSKA Moscova în sferturile de finală ale Ligii Campionilor pentru… [citeste mai departe]

În perioada sărbătorilor prilejuite de Paștele Catolic, ISU Cluj va monitoriza permanent evoluția dinamicii din teren, iar, la nevoie, vor fi dispuse măsurile imediate pentru optimizarea misiunilor de răspuns în sprijinul comunităților. ”Zilnic, echipajele… [citeste mai departe]

Interval de valabilitate: 03 aprilie, ora 18:00 – 05 aprilie, ora 10:00. Fenomene vizate: ninsori local moderate cantitativ, viscol în zona înaltă. Zone afectate: zona Carpaților Meridionali și a Carpaților Orientali. În intervalul menționat, în zona Carpaților Meridionali și Orientali,la altitudini în general… [citeste mai departe]


Connecting Europe Express will make a stop in Bucharest

Connecting Europe Express will make a stop in Bucharest

CFR Calatori a state-owned railway operator said that , a train that will travel across Europe during the of Rail 2021 will make a stop in Bucharest in September, according to themayor.eu.  The Connecting Europe Express will stop in most European capitals, with local events and activities planned in accordance with […] The post Connecting Europe Express will make a stop in Bucharest appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

