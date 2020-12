Concluzii la final de an: Cum descriu moldovenii anul 2020

GCS: 130 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the past 24 hours

A number of 130 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, the total number of deaths reaching 14,636, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday. According to the GCS, between December 22 (10.00 am) and December 23… [citeste mai departe]