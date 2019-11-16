Competition Council president Bogdan Chiritoiu elected to ACER Board of Directors

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The electoral process concluded at the polling station set up in Auckland, New Zealand, with 191 Romanians who voted, during the three days, for Romania's next President, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE). The polling station in Auckland was the first to open in the Diaspora, on Friday,…

- Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday welcomed Terri Sewell, a member of the US House of Representatives, and Hans Klemm, the ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, at the Government House.According to a governmental press statement, the two sides agreed on strengthening…

- The Minister of Agriculture, Nechita-Adrian Oros, has sent the Control Body to verify the entire activity of the UNIREA Agro-Food House of Commerce, in the context in which the members of the Board of Directors of this unit signaled "serious issues regarding the manner in which the budget allotted…

- President-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday decided that Romanian MEP Adina Valean would take over the transport portfolio in the future EU executive, after the same day Romania submitted two proposals for candidates for the position of European Commissioner. According…

- The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will make two proposals for the position of European Commissioner, Social-Democratic sources told AGERPRES on Tuesday.According to them, the proposals will be Dan Nica and Gabriela Ciot, voted by the National Executive Committee of the PSD, convened on Tuesday…

- Justice Minister Ana Birchall met on Thursday with President of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Linos Alexandre Sicillianos, underscoring within the meeting that Romania wants a tight cooperation with the ECHR, taking into account the large number of cases Romania is involved in. According…

- The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Executive Political Bureau took note on Friday, according to the party statute, of the loss of the member quality in the case of Teodor Melescanu, Gratiela Leocadia Gavrilescu, Ion Cupa and Alexandru Stefan Baisanu, an ALDE release informs."The…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramona Manescu met on Thursday Chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, with the rank of minister, Nguyen Van Giau. Among others, the two officials discussed labor and social justice cooperation.According…