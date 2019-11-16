Competition Council president Bogdan Chiritoiu elected to ACER Board of Directors

Competition Council president Bogdan Chiritoiu elected to ACER Board of DirectorsPublicat:
President of the Competition Council, Bogdan Chiritoiu, was elected on Friday as a member of the Board of Directors of the European Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER). Speaking for AGERPRES in his new capacity, Chiritoiu said that his new position complements his activity within the Romanian competition watchdog.
"It is an honor that I was proposed by Romania and backed by several member states and came out second, so that we have a full member position on the ACER Board of Directors for a four-year period," he said.
According to Chiritoiu, ACER is a new…
