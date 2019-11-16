Competition Council president Bogdan Chiritoiu elected to ACER Board of Directors

Stiri Recomandate

Instanța franceză l-a condamnat la 11 ani de închisoare pe jihadistul Erwan Guillard

Jihadistul francez Erwan Guillard, un fost militar care a luptat în rândurile organizaţiei Statul Islamic între 2013 şi 2014, a fost condamnat în apel la 11 ani de închisoare, vineri, la Paris, relatează AFP, potrivit Agerpres.O… [citeste mai departe]

ROMÂNIA - SUEDIA 0-2 // FRF joacă la două capete pentru înlocuirea lui Contra: Gică Hagi și Dan Petrescu, numele dorite

România a pierdut cu Suedia, scor 0-2, și a ratat calificarea la EURO 2020 din preliminariile clasice. „Tricolorii” păstrează o șansă prin barajul din… [citeste mai departe]

Au vrut să-și facă singuri dreptate: Doi soți din Suceava, arestați după ce au sechestrat-o pe o moldoveancă, bona copilului lor

Doi soţi din Suceava, România, au fost arestaţi preventiv pentru 30 de zile pentru că au privat-o de libertate pe bona copilului lor,… [citeste mai departe]

Criuleni: Un tânăr a decedat, iar altul se zbate între viață și moarte, după ce s-au intoxicat

Un tânăr, în vârstă de 19 ani, a decedat, iar prietenul acestuia, în vârstă de 18 ani, se zbate între viață și moarte, după ce s-au intoxicat. Cei doi au fost găsiți inconștienți de către bunica unuia… [citeste mai departe]

Autoritățile din Bolivia au decis expulzarea tuturor diplomaților venezueleni din țară

Administrația președintelui interimar al Boliviei, Jeanine Áñez, a anunțat vineri că a decis să expulzeze întregul corp diplomatic al Venezuelei, acuzând autoritățile de la Caracas că s-ar fi amestecat în afacerile interne… [citeste mai departe]

Baschetbalistele ploieştene întâlnesc campioana, la U14

Petre Apostol Astăzi, echipa CSM Ploieşti va găzdui, în Sala „Olimpia”, etapa a patra din cadrul Campionatului Naţional la Baschet Feminin U14, elevele antrenoarelor Loredana Munteanu şi Corina Savu făcând parte din Grupa B1 în această rundă. În primele trei etape, CSM Ploieşti a bifat… [citeste mai departe]

România va juca barajul din Liga Naţiunilor. Cine sunt cele două adversare în drumul spre EURO 2020

Liga Naţionilor: Divizia B și Divizia D au completate tabloul play-off-ului. În Divizia C vor fi sigur cele trei echipe care și-au câștigat grupa de Liga Națiunilor, Scoția, Norvegia și Serbia,… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Consiliul Județean execută lucrări de reabilitare și asfaltare a DJ 205 L, sectorul Tulnici-Coza

Consiliul Județean Vrancea execută lucrări de reabilitare și asfaltare a drumului județean DJ 205 L, sectorul Tulnici-Coza. „Pe drumul DJ 205 L, în zona Tulnici – Coza afectată de calamități,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO – Stop cardiac a făcut un bărbat când i-a luat foc mașina pe strada Sfântul Ioan

Pompierii clujeni au intervenit de urgență pentru a stinge flăcările care au cuprins un autoturism pe strada Sfântul Ioan, din municipiul Cluj-Napoca, vineri seara, în jurul orei 19:10, dar și pentru a acorda primul… [citeste mai departe]

Viorica Dăncilă: Iohannis doreşte un „monopol de putere”

Președintele PSD, Viorica Dăncilă, a susţinut joi că şeful statului, Klaus Iohannis, doreşte un „monopol de putere”, este un preşedinte „dictator”, care vrea să conducă Guvernul şi Parlamentul şi care îşi ameninţă contracandidaţii cu procurorii, prin intermediari. „L-am văzut… [citeste mai departe]


Competition Council president Bogdan Chiritoiu elected to ACER Board of Directors

Publicat:
President of the , , was elected on Friday as a member of the Board of Directors of the for the Cooperation of (ACER). Speaking for AGERPRES in his new capacity, Chiritoiu said that his new position complements his activity within the Romanian competition watchdog.

"It is an honor that I was proposed by Romania and backed by several member states and came out second, so that we have a full member position on the ACER Board of Directors for a four-year period," he said.

According to Chiritoiu, ACER is a new…

