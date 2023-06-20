Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday announced a new plan to bring the Western Balkans closer to the EU, according to Politico. Speaking at the GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum, the EU’s top executive said the bloc needs to do more to reach out to aspiring members in the region, unveiling…

- Hungary did not approve the disbursement of the next tranche of military support for Ukraine provided under the EU‘s European Peace Facility (EPF), a government spokesman’s office said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The EPF, created in 2021, is an off-budget instrument aimed at enhancing the EU’s…

- Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced Wednesday that his center-right GERB party would nominate European Commissioner for Innovation Mariya Gabriel to be the country’s new PM, according to Politico. Reports began circulating in Bulgarian media Tuesday night that the former MEP and…

- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang cautioned his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday that Beijing would react strongly if the EU were to sanction Chinese companies over their potential role in assisting Russia‘s war in Ukraine, according to Politico. Yet Baerbock rebuffed the warning, telling…

- Ukraine says it shot down “about 15” Russian cruise missiles aimed at Kyiv overnight military officials said Tuesday, hours before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in the capital, according to Politico. “No hits were made, with no casualties and no serious damage caused by…

- The global system that once limited the rapid proliferation of arms is at risk of extinction, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Tuesday, as he rebuked Russia and China, according to Politico. “We stand at a crossroads,” the NATO chief said at a conference on arms control organized by…

- European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday she warned China’s leader Xi Jinping not to send weapons to Russia, or it would “significantly” affect his country’s ties with the EU, according to Politico. In a vague yet unprecedented stance, Xi said he would give Ukrainian President Volodymyr…

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel together with French President Emmanuel Macron during his trip to China early next month, according to Politico. Speaking at a press conference following an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels, Macron said he had “suggested to von der Leyen that…