Commission asks for €66bln EU budget top-up
The European Commission requested an increase of E66 billion on Tuesday for the EU’s long-term budget after several crises drained the bloc’s coffers, according to Politico. “We have been using the budget more than ever,” said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “We come today with a very targeted and a limited proposal for the absolute must.” […] The post Commission asks for E66bln EU budget top-up appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
