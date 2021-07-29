Commission approves acquisition of Telekom Romania by Orange, subject to conditionsPublicat:
The European Commission said on Wednesday it has conditionally approved the proposed acquisition of fixed-line operator Telekom Romania Communications (TKR) by Orange Romania, a unit of France Telecom’s Internet and mobile arm Orange, according to SeeNews. The approval is conditional on the divestiture of TKR’s 30% minority shareholding in Telekom Romania Mobile Communications (TRMC), which […] The post Commission approves acquisition of Telekom Romania by Orange, subject to conditions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
