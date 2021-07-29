Commission approves acquisition of Telekom Romania by Orange, subject to conditions

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- One of the largest online retailers of furniture and decorations in Central and Eastern Europe, Vivre Deco started trading its second bond issue worth E7mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Wednesday under the ticker VIV26E. In total, the company attracted from the capital market E10,45mln through…

- The European Commission announced on Wednesday the activity in the European economy in the first quarter of 2021 exceeded expectations and the improved health situation prompted a swift easing of pandemic control restrictions in the second quarter. The EU Commission stated that the Summer 2021 Economic…

- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will temporarily suspend euro bank deposits from one of Europe’s key payments networks, it said in an email sent to users on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The email said that from 8 a.m. universal coordinated time on Wednesday, customers would no longer be able to deposit…

- The European Commission on Thursday extended by one year, the current transitional regime regarding the capital requirements that EU banks and investment firms must maintain when exposed to non-EU central counterparties (‘CCPs’). The transitional regime will continue to apply until 28 June 2022, according…

- The European Commission took Poland and the Czechia to court on Wednesday over their laws that ban citizens from other EU countries from joining a political party and standing in local or European elections in the two EU countries, according to Reuters. “As a result of this restriction, citizens from…

- The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Ramona Iulia Chiriac as the Head of the European Commission’s Representation in Bucharest. The Commission stated that Chiriac will act as the official representative of the European Commission in Romania under the political authority…

- The European Commission (EC) insisted on attaching a list of reforms to accomplish on the E16 bln soft loan extended to Romania under the Relaunch and Resilience Plan and will invite the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to assist in monitoring the execution of the reforms on the list, according to…

- The European Commission proposed rules on Wednesday to prevent companies that benefit from distortive foreign subsidies from buying EU businesses or taking part in public tenders, with a particular eye on fending off unfair competition from China. “The EU is the most open market in the world. But openness…