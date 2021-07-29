Commission approves acquisition of Telekom Romania by Orange, subject to conditions

Stiri Recomandate

Șalăul – unde se găsește, cum arată și cum se gătește. Rețete delicioase cu șalău

Șalăul este un pește răpitor de apă dulce și face parte din familia Percidae. Trăiește în ape curgătoare sau bălți și se găsește de la Marea Caspică, Marea Neagră, până la Marea Baltică în Europa Occidentală.  Cuprins:… [citeste mai departe]

Dealeri de droguri prinși după ce au fost urmăriți de poliție

Șapte persoane suspectate de trafic de droguri au fost reținute de poliţiştii Brigăzii de Combatere a Criminalităţii Organizate Iaşi, împreună cu procurorii D.I.I.C.O.T. – Serviciul Teritorial Iaşi. Miercuri seara, au organizat prinderea în flagrant delict a trei persoane… [citeste mai departe]

Warner Bross va lansa pe piață un film despre istoria surorilor Williams

Compania Warner Bross a prezentat primele secvențe ale filmului "Regele Richard". Pelicula este istoria surorilor Williams și a tatălui lor, care a fost și primul antrenor de tenis pentru Serena și Venus. [citeste mai departe]

Cîțu cere demiterea directorului CFR: Dacă lucra la Guvern, acum era acasă. Cătălin Drulă îi ia apărarea: Nu a dormit toată noaptea

Premierul Florin Cîțu a scris un mesaj, pe Facebook, adresat ministrului Transporturilor, în care îi sugerează că directorul… [citeste mai departe]

New international arrivals terminal of Traian Vuia International Airport in Timisoara, inaugurated

The "Traian Vuia" International Airport in Timisoara (AIT) has inaugurated, on Thursday, the new international passenger arrivals terminal, after the completion of the first stage of the investment project… [citeste mai departe]

După temperaturi caniculare, ne așteaptă ploi puternice cu grindină. Avertizarea sinopticienilor

Serviciul Hidrometeorologic de Stat (SHS) a anunțat pe parcursul zilei de astăzi God Galben de instabilitate atmosferică. Totodată, până pe 1 august, în țară se menține și vreme caniculară. [citeste mai departe]

Tromboza apare extrem de rar după a doua doză de AstraZeneca - studiu

Recomandarea pentru persoanele care au făcut doza 1 cu AstraZeneca este continuarea schemei de vaccinare cu același tip de vaccin, potrivit unui comunicat CNCAV. Sindromul de tromboză asociat cu trombocitopenia este extrem de rar după administrarea celei de-a… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Local al municipiul Piatra Neamț convocat în ședință extraordinară pentru proiecte retrase

Ordinea de zi a ședinței de Consiliu Local al municipiului Piatra Neamț de astăzi, 29 iulie, a fost modificată prin retragerea a 7 proiecte de hotărâre. La începutul ședinței, primarul Andrei… [citeste mai departe]

O româncă a reuşit JAFUL secolului la Londra: daună de 5 milioane de euro! Ce a urmat pentru ea?

Conaţionalii ne fac din nou „mândri” de originile noastre, peste hotare. De data asta, o femeie de 60 de ani a reuşit jaful secolului la Londra, o daună de 5 milioane de euro, în urma unui plan demn de… [citeste mai departe]

Ce spune Mihai Bobonete despre înlocuirea lui Florin Călinescu la „Românii au talent”. „Mai am câteva zile de vacanță”

La scurt timp după ce Florin Călinescu și-a anunțat plecarea de la „Românii au talent”, s-a spus că locul lui ar putea fi luat de Mihai… [citeste mai departe]


Commission approves acquisition of Telekom Romania by Orange, subject to conditions

Publicat:
said on Wednesday it has conditionally approved the proposed acquisition of fixed-line operator (TKR) by , a unit of ’s Internet and mobile arm Orange, according to SeeNews. The approval is conditional on the divestiture of TKR’s 30% minority shareholding in Telekom Romania Mobile Communications (TRMC), which […] The post Commission approves acquisition of Telekom Romania by Orange, subject to conditions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


