INS: Romania’s inflation exceeds 15% in June and keeps rising

Romania’s headline inflation increased to nearly 15.1% YoY in June, from 14.5% in May, after the consumer prices rose by 0.8% in June, shows the statistics office INS. The price of car fuels kept growing in June, by 3.2% compared to May and by 41% YoY. The average price of… [citeste mai departe]