Code Yellow for storms in ten counties, until Thursday morning

Stiri Recomandate

(VIDEO) Dolj: Tânăr, reținut pentru furt calificat

(VIDEO) Dolj: Tânăr, reținut pentru furt calificat

Un tânăr de 23 de ani, din comuna Gherceşti, a fost reținut, ieri, sub aspectul săvârşirii infracţiunii de furt calificat. Din cercetări, poliţiştii au stabilit că, în noaptea de 5 spre 6 iunie, tânărul ar fi sustras prin tăiere, aproximativ 15 metri de gard din plasă bordurată folosit pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Ceremonial la Pitești. Drapelul României, arborat la Cercul Militar

Ceremonial la Pitești. Drapelul României, arborat la Cercul Militar

În dimineața zilei de miercuri, 26 iunie, de Ziua Drapelului Național, în centrul municipiului Pitești a avut loc un ceremonial militar dedicat acestui eveniment. Citește și: Plățile în numerar de peste 10.000 euro sunt interzise, din 2027, în toate țările UE La… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 900 de burse acordate lunar de Universitatea „Vasile Alecsandri” din Bacău în semestrul al II-lea

Peste 900 de burse acordate lunar de Universitatea „Vasile Alecsandri” din Bacău în semestrul al II-lea

În semestrul al II-lea al anului universitar 2023-2024, Universitatea „Vasile Alecsandri” din Bacău a acordat lunar un total de 903 burse, în cuantum variind de la 900 lei până la 3.200… [citeste mai departe]

Firmă producătoare de tricotaje angajează

Firmă producătoare de tricotaje angajează

Firma producatoare de tricotaje angajeaza lacatus mecanic tricotaje, lacatus mecanic confectii, inginer programator Stoll. Relatii la tel 0772152664 Articolul Firmă producătoare de tricotaje angajează a fost publicat in Ziarul de Bacău . [citeste mai departe]

O glumă prostească la 112 era să-i fie fatală unei sucevence în șoc anafilactic sever

O glumă prostească la 112 era să-i fie fatală unei sucevence în șoc anafilactic sever

O glumă sinistră a unui sucevean, care a solicitat abuziv o ambulanță la 112, era să se transforme într-un coșmar pentru o femeie de 45 de ani care a intrat în șoc anafilactic după înțepătura unei viespi și care a avut… [citeste mai departe]

În pofida sancțiunilor, un miliardar din Rusia și-a cumpărat un avion de lux fabricat în UE

În pofida sancțiunilor, un miliardar din Rusia și-a cumpărat un avion de lux fabricat în UE

Un avion privat de lux de tip Airbus A320neo a fost achiziționat de un miliardar ruso-azer în pofida sancțiunilor care interzic furnizarea de avioane străine în Rusia, dezvăluie The Moscow Times.Două surse din… [citeste mai departe]

Elevii Liceului „Iorgu Vârnav Liteanu” au obținut premiile I la Concursul „Laboratorul ...

Elevii Liceului „Iorgu Vârnav Liteanu” au obținut premiile I la Concursul „Laboratorul ...

La Concursul Județean de științe ale naturii „Laboratorul de acasă - aplicații ale științelor naturii în viața de zi cu zi", ediția a VI-a, domeniul științific, organizat de Școala Gimnazială Poiana Stampei,… [citeste mai departe]

Acțiune a polițiștilor rutieri pe DN 6 / 20 de permise suspendate, opt certificate de înmatriculare retrase și amenzi de peste 56.000 lei

Acțiune a polițiștilor rutieri pe DN 6 / 20 de permise suspendate, opt certificate de înmatriculare retrase și amenzi de peste 56.000 lei

EvenimentAcțiune a polițiștilor rutieri pe DN 6 / 20 de permise suspendate, opt certificate de înmatriculare retrase… [citeste mai departe]

De ce au cerut SUA României să doneze Patriot Ucrainei? Cea mai plauzibilă explicație după un comunicat care ridică multe semne de întrebare

De ce au cerut SUA României să doneze Patriot Ucrainei? Cea mai plauzibilă explicație după un comunicat care ridică multe semne de întrebare

Consiliul Suprem de Apărare al Țării (CSAT) a anunțat săptămâna trecută că România va dona Ucrainei un sistem… [citeste mai departe]

Contabilii protestează. Vor eliminarea e-TVA

Contabilii protestează. Vor eliminarea e-TVA

Patronatul Antreprenorilor Contabili din România (PACR) anunță că pe 8 iulie va avea loc un protest pentru eliminarea e-TVA. „Ne confruntam cu un moment critic pentru viitorul nostru economic. Abuzurile legislative și măsurile fiscale opresive afectează fiecare antreprenor, economist, contabil și contribuabil… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Code Yellow for storms in ten counties, until Thursday morning

Publicat:
Code Yellow for storms in ten counties, until Thursday morning

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Wednesday, a warning of atmospheric instability, valid until Thursday morning in ten western counties.Thus, between June 26, 1:00 p.m. - June 27, 6:00 a.m.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Bucharest and 7 counties under Code Orange, 12 counties under Code Yellow for heatwave on Monday

15:25, 24.06.2024 - The National Administration of Meteorology (ANM) issued, on Monday morning, a Code Orange advisory for heat wave, valid in the counties of Dolj, Olt, Teleorman, Giurgiu, Ialomita, Calarasi and Ilfov, as well as in Bucharest.

Romanian Cultural Institute's president is new EUNIC's head

18:00, 20.06.2024 - The president of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), Liviu Jicman, is the new president of EUNIC - European Union National Institutes for Culture, after assuming this position during the General Assembly held on Wednesday and Thursday in Bucharest.

Dozens of towns in several counties, affected by storms

10:30, 12.06.2024 - Firefighters intervened on Tuesday in the counties under the incidence of bad weather codes, the meteorological phenomena affecting 31 localities from 14 counties, according to an information from the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU).

Code Orange for heatwave in 16 counties and Bucharest

09:30, 11.06.2024 - Most of Muntenia, Oltenia (south), the mainland of southeastern Dobrogea and southern Moldova will be under a Code Orange for heatwave and severe thermal discomfort until Wednesday morning, according to a warning issued by the National Meteorological Administration.

Paul-Philippe of Romania to remain in Maltese custody until June 17

19:26, 05.06.2024 - The Justice Ministry announced on Wednesday that Paul-Philippe of Romania remains in custody after Malta's Constitutional Court turned down his request for release."The Constitutional Court of Malta rejected today (on Wednesday - Ed.

Aproape 12.000 de case din Rusia au fost inundate, iar alte cateva mii sunt in pericol, in timp ce nivelul fluviului Ural continua sa creasca

10:40, 12.04.2024 - Cel puțin 11.972 de case și 16 unitați medicale au fost inundate in regiunea rusa Orenburg, a anunțat joi, 11 aprilie, guvernatorul Denis Pasler, intr-o videoconferința cu președintele Vladimir Putin, iar nivelul apei din raul Ural continua sa creasca și amenința cu inundații noi zone, relateaza Associated…

More significant representation of Eastern Flank countries in NATO leadership is legitimate aspiration, says president Iohannis

15:45, 10.04.2024 - President Klaus Iohannis presented on Wednesday the arguments for joining the race for the position of NATO secretary general, stressing that the countries of the Eastern Flank are in the "allied first line of deterrence and defence of deterrence and defence", but also that Romania has consolidated…

3.4 Richter degrees quake in Vrancea County on Wednesday morning

12:50, 10.04.2024 - An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 Richter degrees occurred in Vrancea County on Wednesday at 9:54 a.m., according to information published by the National Institute for Research and Development in Earth Physics (INCDFP).


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: