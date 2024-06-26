Code Yellow for storms in ten counties, until Thursday morning

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The National Administration of Meteorology (ANM) issued, on Monday morning, a Code Orange advisory for heat wave, valid in the counties of Dolj, Olt, Teleorman, Giurgiu, Ialomita, Calarasi and Ilfov, as well as in Bucharest.

- The president of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), Liviu Jicman, is the new president of EUNIC - European Union National Institutes for Culture, after assuming this position during the General Assembly held on Wednesday and Thursday in Bucharest.

- Firefighters intervened on Tuesday in the counties under the incidence of bad weather codes, the meteorological phenomena affecting 31 localities from 14 counties, according to an information from the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU).

- Most of Muntenia, Oltenia (south), the mainland of southeastern Dobrogea and southern Moldova will be under a Code Orange for heatwave and severe thermal discomfort until Wednesday morning, according to a warning issued by the National Meteorological Administration.

- The Justice Ministry announced on Wednesday that Paul-Philippe of Romania remains in custody after Malta's Constitutional Court turned down his request for release."The Constitutional Court of Malta rejected today (on Wednesday - Ed.

- Cel puțin 11.972 de case și 16 unitați medicale au fost inundate in regiunea rusa Orenburg, a anunțat joi, 11 aprilie, guvernatorul Denis Pasler, intr-o videoconferința cu președintele Vladimir Putin, iar nivelul apei din raul Ural continua sa creasca și amenința cu inundații noi zone, relateaza Associated…

- President Klaus Iohannis presented on Wednesday the arguments for joining the race for the position of NATO secretary general, stressing that the countries of the Eastern Flank are in the "allied first line of deterrence and defence of deterrence and defence", but also that Romania has consolidated…

- An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 Richter degrees occurred in Vrancea County on Wednesday at 9:54 a.m., according to information published by the National Institute for Research and Development in Earth Physics (INCDFP).