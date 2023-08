Code Orange of heat in Bucharest, most of Romania, up to 38-39 C degrees Saturday, Sunday

Code Orange of heat in Bucharest, most of Romania, up to 38-39…

The National Meteorological Administration has issued a Code Orange warning of heat wave and severe thermal discomfort, targeting Banat, most of Crisana, southern Oltenia and Muntenia, where temperatures will rise to 38 degrees throughout Saturday, Agerpres reports.

The temperature-humidity index will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. The counties marked with an orange code are Ialomita, Calarasi, Ilfov, Giurgiu, Teleorman, Olt, Dolj, Mehedinti, Caras-Severin, Timis, Arad and Bihor.

In the rest of the country, there is a Code Yellow for heat and thermal discomfort throughout the…