CNCAV: 12,026 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

Double basses used in George Enescu International Festival, made in Reghin

Double basses used in George Enescu International Festival, made in Reghin

The double basses used in the concerts of the 25th edition of the George Enescu International Festival, which takes place in Bucharest, until September 26, are made by luthiers from Reghin, members of the Association of Luthier Artists from Romania (AALR).… [citeste mai departe]

FEMEIE PRINSA LA VOLAN FARA AIBA PERMIS

FEMEIE PRINSA LA VOLAN FARA AIBA PERMIS

Polițiștii sălăjeni au întocmit noi dosare penale, la sfârșitul de săptămână, 17-19 septembrie a.c., pentru infracțiuni la regimul rutier, comise pe drumurile din județ. Vineri seara, 17 septembrie, Polițiștii Secției 3 Poliție Rurală Jibou au identificat în trafic, pe Drumul Județean 109E, prin localitatea Cliț, un autoturism,… [citeste mai departe]

DECIZIE de ULTIMĂ ORĂ: Vaticanul impune certificatul verde de la 1 octombrie

DECIZIE de ULTIMĂ ORĂ: Vaticanul impune certificatul verde de la 1 octombrie

Certificatul verde devine obligatoriu la Vatican din 1 octombrie. Decizia a fost luată de Comisia Pontifică pentru statul Vatican. De la 1 octombrie, intrarea în Vatican va fi permisă numai cu „green pass-ul”, scrie agenția ANSA. Decizia a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Pedibus-urile din Sfântu Gheorghe, conduse săptămâna aceasta de cadre medicale

Pedibus-urile din Sfântu Gheorghe, conduse săptămâna aceasta de cadre medicale

Mai multe cadre medicale de la Spitalul Judeţean de Urgenţă din Sfântu Gheorghe vor participa săptămâna aceasta la programul Pedibus, lansat de autorităţile locale din municipiu cu scopul de a determina cât mai mulţi elevi din clasele primare… [citeste mai departe]

LA PETEA – Nouă indieni găsiți ascunși în mașina unui maramureșean

LA PETEA – Nouă indieni găsiți ascunși în mașina unui maramureșean

Un maramureșean de 24 de ani are de dat acum explicații după ce în mașina sa au fost găsiți nouă indieni. Incidentul a avut loc weekendul trecut, când maramureșeanul nostru s-a prezentat în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Petea pentru a ieşi din România.… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus. Loteria de vaccinare, in linie dreapta

Coronavirus. Loteria de vaccinare, in linie dreapta

Loteria de Vaccinare se va desfasura in perioada 01.10.2021 ndash; 31.12.2021 si consta in 19 extrageri organizate in zilele de duminica vineri, pe parcursul a 14 saptamani.Cseke Attila, ministrul interimar al Sanatatii a semnat in aceasta dupa amiaza, Ordinul comun al Ministerului Sanatatii si Ministerului… [citeste mai departe]

IMAGINI HALUCINANTE Pacient decedat, scăpat de pe targă, la morga Spitalului din Arad

IMAGINI HALUCINANTE Pacient decedat, scăpat de pe targă, la morga Spitalului din Arad

Imagini incredibile surprinse la Spitalul Clinic Județean de Urgență Arad. O persoană decedată a fost scăpată de pe targă, anunță Mediafax. În imagini apar doi bărbați care așează un cadavru pe targă. Unul se întoarce să închidă… [citeste mai departe]

La Muzeul Mitropoliei Clujului vor fi lansate două cărți dedicate Protopopului Martir Aurel Munteanu

La Muzeul Mitropoliei Clujului vor fi lansate două cărți dedicate Protopopului Martir Aurel Munteanu

Două cărți dedicate Protopopului Martir Aurel Munteanu și una de istoriografie bisericească vor fi lansate joi la Muzeul Mitropoliei Clujului, conform basilica.ro Titlurile dedicate protopopului… [citeste mai departe]

Se anunță din nou scumpiri! De mâine motorina se scumpește

Se anunță din nou scumpiri! De mâine motorina se scumpește

Agenția Națională pentru Reglementare în Energetică a afișat noile prețuri plafon la produsele petroliere pentru data de 21 septembrie. Din nou motorina se scumpește, dar scade ușor prețul pentru benzină. Agenția Națională pentru Reglementare în Energetică a afișat noile… [citeste mai departe]

Premiile Emmy 2021: Netflix, în topul premiilor acordate

Premiile Emmy 2021: Netflix, în topul premiilor acordate

Premiile Primetime Emmy, a 73-a ediţie, considerate un echivalent al Oscarurilor pentru seriale şi filme de televiziune, au fost decernate duminică, 20 septembrie. The Crown şi The Queen’s Gambit au câştigat mai multe premii, făcând din Netflix (44 de premii) un învingător în faţa altor… [citeste mai departe]


CNCAV: 12,026 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

Publicat:
CNCAV: 12,026 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

A number of 12,026 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 9,351 are the first dose and 2,675 - the second dose, according to a report released on Monday by the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on COVID-19 Vaccination (CNCAV). As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the COVID vaccination campaign, 9,955,326 doses have been administered to 5,384,683 people, of whom 5,264,610 have received the full schedule.
In the last 24 hours, 10 side effects were reported, one local and 9 general.

Since…

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 10,183 people immunised in last 24h

18:30, 10.09.2021 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 10,183 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 7,504 first doses and 2,679 second doses. Since the beginning of the mass…

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 8,090 people immunised in last 24h

18:10, 06.09.2021 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 8,090 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 5,552 first doses and 2,538 second doses. Since the beginning of the…

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 10,832 people immunised in last 24h

18:15, 03.09.2021 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 10,832 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 8,030 first doses and 2,802 second doses. Since the beginning of the…

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 13,489 people immunised in last 24h

18:40, 25.08.2021 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 13,489 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 9,630 first doses and 3,859 second doses. Since the beginning of the mass…

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 12,816 people immunised in 24h

18:51, 09.08.2021 - As many as 12,816 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, 8,605 priming shots and 4,211 booster shoyts, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Monday. Since the beginning…

CNCAV: 14,812 people vaccinated against COVID in 24 hours

18:35, 29.07.2021 - A number of 14,812 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 10,064 representing the first dose and 4,748 the second dose, according to the National Coordinating Committee of Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19…

CNCAV: 14,372 people vaccinated against COVID in past 24 hours

18:50, 26.07.2021 - A number of 14,372 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 9,304 representing the first dose and 5,068 the second dose, according to a report the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against…

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 16,183 people immunised in 24h

18:50, 09.07.2021 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reports that 16,183 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 10,013 doses of Pfizer vaccine, 522 of Moderna vaccine, 217 of AstraZeneca vaccine and 5,431 of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Since…


