Civic assn asks health min to dismiss manager of infectious disease institute over controversial statements

- Membrii organizației Reset din Iași atrag atenția ca autoritațile trebuie sa se asigure ca, prin informațiile transmise de reprezentanții instituțiilor, in randul cetațenilor se induce un sentiment de stabilitate și siguranța. Aceștia il acuza pe Streinu Cercel ca, de-a lungul timpului, s-a lansat in…

- Adrian Streinu-Cercel a lansat un nou avertisment vizavi de criza provocata de virusul SARS-CoV-2. Manager al Institutului „Matei Balș”, acesta a transmis ca este probabil ca, in urmatoarele doua saptamani, Romania sa se confrunte cu o creștere a infecțiilor acute și potențial severe.

- President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday made a call on Romanians to stay home, otherwise "after the holidays, we'll have funerals." "Stay home. Otherwise, after the holidays, we'll have funerals," Iohannis said.Romania's President is having on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Palace a meeting on…

- Five healthcare professionals of the Bucharest-based Matei Bals Institute of Infectious Diseases got infected with the novel coronavirus, the manager of the healthcare facility, Adrian Streinu-Cercel, told AGERPRES on Thursday. According to him, it is about two doctors, a nurse, a biochemist and…

- As many as 2,460 people have been confirmed so far in Romania with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. Since the previous report by GCS a further 215 new cases of the illness have been recorded.Of…

- As many as 1,952 people have so far been confirmed in Romania with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday. Since the previous information, 192 new cases of illness have been recorded.Patients recently confirmed with infection are between the ages…

- Manager of the "Matei Bals" Infectious Diseases Institute Adrian Streinu-Cercel has announced that a pilot project for testing 10,500 persons for the novel coronavirus will start in Bucharest within a scientific study to detect those infected with SARS CoV-2 virus, from the desire to thus prevent…

- Secretary of State with the Health Ministry Horatiu Moldovan confirmed on Wednesday evening the first case of infection with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Romania, namely a patient from Gorj county, who is currently placed in quarantine. "Yes, we can confirm, there is a positive virological diagnosis…