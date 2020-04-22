Civic assn asks health min to dismiss manager of infectious disease institute over controversial statements

Stiri Recomandate

Pacienţii cu coronavirus vor putea fi tratați cu plasmă de la donatori vindecaţi de COVID-19

Ministerul Sănătăţii a finalizat metodologia pentru colectarea, testarea, procesarea, stocarea si distribuţia plasmei de la donator vindecat de COVID-19 şi utilizarea monitorizată pentru pacienţii critici cu… [citeste mai departe]

Christian Badea, Alexandra Conunova și Andrei Ioniţă, în stagiunea online a Filarmonicii „George Enescu“ 

Joi, 23 aprilie 2020, de la ora 19.00, Orchestra simfonică a Filarmonicii „George Enescu”, condusă de maestrul Christian Badea, dirijor principal al Filarmonicii, va avea… [citeste mai departe]

Pariul de 1 miliard de dolari lansat de Netflix

Netflix a anunțat, miercuri, că intenționează să împrumute circa 1 miliard de dolari, la o zi după ce compania de streaming și-a dublat estimări privind numărul noilor clienți, anunță Reuters. Compania... [citeste mai departe]

Min. sănătăţii, vizită la spitalul suport COVID-19 de la Roșiorii de Vede

Min. sănătăţii, vizită la spitalul suport COVID-19 de la Roșiorii de Vede Arhiv[ Foto: Sorin Cealera. Ministrul sănătății, Nelu Tătaru, a ajuns miercuri în județul Teleorman, la Roșiorii de Vede, la spitalul destinat tratării bolnavilor… [citeste mai departe]

Opinie: populația trebuie să înțeleagă că riscul este încă foarte mare

PodcasturiOpinie: populația trebuie să înțeleagă că riscul este încă foarte mare Conferențiarul universitar la USMF Rodica Rusu Gramma a declarat în cadrul emisiunii ”Logica Puterii” de la Sputnik Moldova că riscul de contaminare cu noul tip de… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ: Coronavirusul a mai făcut trei victime în România. Bilanţul deceselor ajunge la 519

Grupul de Comunicare Strategică anunţă că încă trei persoane au murit din cauza coronavirusului. Bilanţul deceselor în rândul pacienţilor cu COVID-19 ajunge la 519.Deces 517 Bărbat, 51 ani din județul… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sănătăţii a aprobat procedura pentru noul tratament: Cazurile grave de COVID-19, tratate cu ajutorul pacienţilor vindecaţi

Ministerul Sănătății a finalizat Metodologia pentru colectarea, testarea, procesarea, stocarea si distribuția a plasmei de… [citeste mai departe]

O fetiţă în vârstă de nouă ani din statul american Maryland a început să fabrice măşti de protecţie

O fetiţă în vârstă de nouă ani din statul american Maryland a început să fabrice măşti de protecţie, în contextul cererilor din ce în ce mai mari din cauza pandemiei, informează postul… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbaliştii brazilieni vor dona circa 1 mln $, pentru a susține mii de familii social vulnerabile

Gest impresionant al echipei naționale de fotbal a Braziliei. Fotbaliștii și membrii staff-ului tehnic au adunat aproape un milion de dolari pentru a susține 32 de mii de familii social vulnerabile din… [citeste mai departe]

Ce mesaj a primit Sorin Bontea din partea lui Răzvan Fodor, după ce s-a spus că au devenit cei mai buni prieteni

Între Sorin Bontea și Răzvan Fodor s-a legat o prietenie strânsă, după participarea la Asia Express. Cei doi au ajuns în marea final, iar imediat ce au aflat vestea, actorul… [citeste mai departe]


Civic assn asks health min to dismiss manager of infectious disease institute over controversial statements

Publicat:
In an open letter issued on Wednesday, the Reset civic association is asking to dismiss as director of the Bucharest-based of . Reset members point out that the request comes as a result of a series of "controversial" public statements made by the reputable doctor in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, with the most criticised and controversial of them titled by the doctor "THE GREAT HOLIDAY PROGRAMME for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 /COVID-19."

"Since the outbreak of Covid-19 infections,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Se cere demiterea lui Streinu-Cercel ,, A starnit panica in randul populației”

19:12, 22.04.2020 - Membrii organizației Reset din Iași atrag atenția ca autoritațile trebuie sa se asigure ca, prin informațiile transmise de reprezentanții instituțiilor, in randul cetațenilor se induce un sentiment de stabilitate și siguranța. Aceștia il acuza pe Streinu Cercel ca, de-a lungul timpului, s-a lansat in…

Avertismentul lui Streinu-Cercel, in plina pandemie de Covid-19! „Ma aștept ca in urmatoarele 5-10 zile sa avem o problema”

15:17, 18.04.2020 - Adrian Streinu-Cercel a lansat un nou avertisment vizavi de criza provocata de virusul SARS-CoV-2. Manager al Institutului „Matei Balș”, acesta a transmis ca este probabil ca, in urmatoarele doua saptamani, Romania sa se confrunte cu o creștere a infecțiilor acute și potențial severe.

President Iohannis: Stay home. Otherwise, after the holidays, we'll have funerals Bucharest

12:52, 15.04.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday made a call on Romanians to stay home, otherwise "after the holidays, we'll have funerals." "Stay home. Otherwise, after the holidays, we'll have funerals," Iohannis said.Romania's President is having on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Palace a meeting on…

Five healthcare workers of Matei Bals Institute get infected with novel coronavirus

11:09, 02.04.2020 - Five healthcare professionals of the Bucharest-based Matei Bals Institute of Infectious Diseases got infected with the novel coronavirus, the manager of the healthcare facility, Adrian Streinu-Cercel, told AGERPRES on Thursday. According to him, it is about two doctors, a nurse, a biochemist and…

Coronavirus update: 2,460 people infected with novel coronavirus in Romania

13:37, 01.04.2020 - As many as 2,460 people have been confirmed so far in Romania with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. Since the previous report by GCS a further 215 new cases of the illness have been recorded.Of…

Coronavirus infection update: 1,952 people infected with novel coronavirus in Romania

13:47, 30.03.2020 - As many as 1,952 people have so far been confirmed in Romania with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday. Since the previous information, 192 new cases of illness have been recorded.Patients recently confirmed with infection are between the ages…

UPDATE / Streinu-Cercel announces pilot project for testing 10,500 people in Bucharest

19:16, 26.03.2020 - Manager of the "Matei Bals" Infectious Diseases Institute Adrian Streinu-Cercel has announced that a pilot project for testing 10,500 persons for the novel coronavirus will start in Bucharest within a scientific study to detect those infected with SARS CoV-2 virus, from the desire to thus prevent…

StateSec Moldovan confirms first case of infection with COVID-19 in Romania

00:25, 27.02.2020 - Secretary of State with the Health Ministry Horatiu Moldovan confirmed on Wednesday evening the first case of infection with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Romania, namely a patient from Gorj county, who is currently placed in quarantine. "Yes, we can confirm, there is a positive virological diagnosis…


