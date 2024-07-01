Ciuca wishes success to Romanian national football team, saying united team can move forward

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The National Liberal Party (PNL) leadership has unanimously agreed that the presidential elections should be held in November, the PNL chairman, Nicolae Ciuca, said on Monday after the meeting of the National Political Bureau.

- The head coach of the Romanian national football team, Edward Iordanescu, stated on Tuesday, in a press conference, that the "tricolors" are facing a historic moment, being optimistic about qualifying in the round of 16 of EURO 2024, before the last match in the group, versus Slovakia.

- The president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, leader of the National Liberal Party, emphasized on Monday, in the speech delivered at the celebration of the 160th anniversary of the establishment of the Senate, that we celebrate Romania's belonging to a European democratic tradition and a national identity…

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu on Monday congratulated the players of Romania's football team after their victory at the European Championship in Germany against Ukraine and told them that their victory brought joy to Romanian homes.

- The president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, leader of the PNL (National Liberal Party), states that politicians, regardless of which party they belong to, have the responsibility to take care of access to high-performing medical services.

- President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Monday on the occasion of Pesach, in which he appreciates the important contribution to the fulfillment of the common good of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania - the Mosaic Denomination," a constant and valuable dialogue partner, whose involvement…

- Culture Minister Raluca Turcan said on Monday that, due to the failure to honour commitments, the Romanian state has to pay debts worth tens of millions of euros to large foreign production companies that have come to film in Romania.

- Romanian and Ukrainian authorities and organisations are working together to ensure equal rights for national minorities in the two countries, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said at the end of his meeting with the president of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC), Paul Grod, at the Victoria Palace of Government…