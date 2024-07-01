Ciuca wishes success to Romanian national football team, saying united team can move forward

Stiri Recomandate

„Am reuşit să plasăm Gotene pe harta lumii.” După o ofertă de 10 eurocenţi pe m2, un mic orășel a fost copleşit de cumpărători

Un orășel din estul Suediei a trebuit să suspende temporar vânzarea de terenuri după ce a fost copleşită de cereri în… [citeste mai departe]

Echipa Moraru & Buzdugan ajunge la Pitești pentru meciul România – Olanda

„Aventurierii Morning ZU” vor fi marți, 2 iulie, în Piața Primăriei, unde vor strânge galeria pentru România. Echipa Moraru & Buzdugan ajunge la Pitești pentru meciul România – Olanda, după ce a urmărit, cu fanii în stradă, meciurile naționalei la… [citeste mai departe]

Mangalia: Pilotul Emil Ghinea, trei victorii consecutive in CNVC, ultimele doua - cu record national absolut de traseu (GALERIE FOTO + VIDEO + DOCUMENT)

Recordul traseului de la Medias nu fusese doborat de nimeni din 2019, de cand fusese stabilit de… [citeste mai departe]

A luat la țintă păsările și s-a ales cu dosar penal

Un tânăr din Domnești s-a ales, duminică, cu dosar penal, după ce polițiștii au aflat că deține nelegal la domiciliul său o armă de tir sportiv, cu care a împușcat mai multe păsări. Potrivit IPJ Bistrița-Năsăud, la data de 30 iunie, polițiștii Biroului Arme, Explozivi și Substanțe Periculoase,… [citeste mai departe]

Consumul de substanțe psihoactive în rândul copiilor din România – Anchetă „Salvați Copiii”

O anchetă recentă realizată de organizația „Salvați Copiii" România scoate la iveală date alarmante privind consumul de substanțe psihoactive și starea de bine a copiilor și adolescenților din România.… [citeste mai departe]

Killian Mbappe a devenit oficial jucătorul echipei Real Madrid

Contractul atacantului Kylian Mbappé cu Real Madrid a început astăzi, 1 iunie, şi se va încheie la 30 iunie 2029. Fotografia francezului şi-a făcut apariţia pe site-ul oficial al clubului spaniol. [citeste mai departe]

Asociația Pro Infrastructură: Ozaltin ar putea finaliza anul acesta lucrările la tronsonul 1 al Drumului Expres Craiova – Pitești

Ozaltin, liderul asocierii din care mai fac parte Strade Bauunternehmung și Visio Construction Works, poate finaliza anul acesta lucrările… [citeste mai departe]

Licitatii Tulcea: Ce firma va reabilita si moderniza cladirea Internatului din Babadag? (DOCUMENT)

Troia Premium Construct SRL si a adjudecat contractul in valoare de 13.893.565,56 lei, adica aproximativ 2,7 milioane de euro. Troia Premium Construct SRL a fost infiintata in 2013, are sediul social in Bucuresti,… [citeste mai departe]

Atacantul senegalez Mamadou Thiam a revenit la Universitatea Cluj. E într-o formă excelentă! - VIDEO

Mamadou Thiam, atacantul de 29 de ani s-a reîntors în Cluj. Atacantul a petrecut ultimul sezon în fotbalul arab, jucând pentru echipa Al-Jabalain.“U” Cluj a anunțat în urmă cu aproximativ două săptămâni… [citeste mai departe]

Mini-Rugby: Sute de copii, din toata tara, au jucat la Trofeul Dobrogea Tomitanii“. Prezent si Alin Petrache, presedintele FRR (GALERIE FOTO)

Competitia a programat meciuri la categoriile de varsta Under 8, Under 10 si Under 12, inscrindu se 42 de echipe.… [citeste mai departe]


Ciuca wishes success to Romanian national football team, saying united team can move forward

Publicat:
of the Senate, the leader of the PNL, wished success on Monday to the Romanian national football team at EURO 2024, expressing his hope that "a united, motivated team" will be able to move forward.

