Ciuca - meeting with President of Moldovan Parliament; reiterates European path is only way to develop Moldova

Stiri Recomandate

VREMEA până în 14 martie: Temperaturi de primăvară la sfârșitul iernii. Prognoza meteo pentru următoarele patru săptămâni

VREMEA până în 14 martie: Temperaturi de primăvară la sfârșitul iernii. Prognoza meteo pentru următoarele patru săptămâni

VREMEA până în 14 martie: Temperaturi de primăvară la sfârșitul iernii. Prognoza meteo pentru următoarele patru săptămâni Vremea va fi mai… [citeste mai departe]

Declaratii de avere: Daniela Mariana Olaru, consilier superior in A.R.B.D.D. Tulcea, detine un apartament si o masina (DOCUMENTE )

Declaratii de avere: Daniela Mariana Olaru, consilier superior in A.R.B.D.D. Tulcea, detine un apartament si o masina (DOCUMENTE )

In sectiunea "Documenteldquo; a acestui articol puteti vizualiza declaratia de avere si cea de interese ale Danielei Mariana Olaru, consilier… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Razie de amploare pentru combaterea violenţei stradale şi reducerea riscului rutier. Amenzi de zeci de mii de lei, în cadrul acțiuni de la Buzău

VIDEO Razie de amploare pentru combaterea violenţei stradale şi reducerea riscului rutier. Amenzi de zeci de mii de lei, în cadrul acțiuni de la Buzău

Articolul VIDEO Razie de amploare pentru combaterea violenţei stradale şi reducerea riscului… [citeste mai departe]

Carry-on luggage abandoned on a sidewalk in Sibiu did not present any danger

Carry-on luggage abandoned on a sidewalk in Sibiu did not present any danger

The carry-on luggage abandoned on a sidewalk in Sibiu did not present any danger, the Sibiu County Police Inspectorate announced. "The mission of the police forces has ended. The carry-on luggage was empty, without presenting any danger", states the… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO| Albaiulianul Alexandru Pârgaru, „purificare” eșuată la Românii au Talent. Bobonete: „Mă, cu ce i-am greșit eu”

VIDEO| Albaiulianul Alexandru Pârgaru, „purificare” eșuată la Românii au Talent. Bobonete: „Mă, cu ce i-am greșit eu”

VIDEO| Albaiulianul Alexandru Pârgaru, „purificare” eșuată la Românii au Talent. Bobonete: „Mă, cu ce i-am greșit eu” VIDEO| Albaiulianul… [citeste mai departe]

OMS: Faza acută a pandemiei se va termina anul acesta. Ce obiectiv trebuie, însă îndeplinit

OMS: Faza acută a pandemiei se va termina anul acesta. Ce obiectiv trebuie, însă îndeplinit

Directorul general al Organizaţiei Mondiale a Sănătăţii (OMS), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, consideră că „faza acută” a pandemiei de COVID-19 s-ar putea încheia în 2022, dacă aproximativ 70% din populația lumii… [citeste mai departe]

Transgaz a finalizat procedura de evaluare de mediu pentru Planul de Dezvoltare a Sistemului Național de Transport de gaze naturale 2021-2030

Transgaz a finalizat procedura de evaluare de mediu pentru Planul de Dezvoltare a Sistemului Național de Transport de gaze naturale 2021-2030

Societatea Naţională de Transport Gaze Naturale Transgaz a finalizat procedura de evaluare de mediu pentru Planul de… [citeste mai departe]

EconMin: Defence industry can be revitalized with investments; Romania can become regional maintenance hub

EconMin: Defence industry can be revitalized with investments; Romania can become regional maintenance hub

Romania has the opportunity to become a regional hub for maintenance programs in the defence industry, Economy Minister Florin Spataru said in Brasov on Friday, stressing that the defence… [citeste mai departe]

Ciuca - meeting with President of Moldovan Parliament; reiterates European path is only way to develop Moldova

Ciuca - meeting with President of Moldovan Parliament; reiterates European path is only way to develop Moldova

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca reiterated his firm belief that the European path is the only way to ensure the stability, prosperity, economic and social development of the Republic… [citeste mai departe]

Cota de prevenție și intervenție la ursul brun este de 140 de exemplare pe an

Cota de prevenție și intervenție la ursul brun este de 140 de exemplare pe an

Numărul maxim al cotelor de intervenţie în cazul ursului brun va fi, în acest an, de 140 de exemplare, jumătate din cota anuală acordată înainte de anul 2016, a anunţat vineri, într-un comunicat, Ministerul Mediului, Apelor şi Pădurilor (MMAP).… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Ciuca - meeting with President of Moldovan Parliament; reiterates European path is only way to develop Moldova

Publicat:
Ciuca - meeting with President of Moldovan Parliament; reiterates European path is only way to develop Moldova

reiterated his firm belief that the European path is the only way to ensure the stability, prosperity, economic and social development of the Republic of Moldova, in the talks held on Friday in Chisinau with the President of the , .

"I discussed with the President of Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, , about the consistent vision of the in relation to the Republic of Moldova, supported by all political forces in Bucharest. I urged the acceleration of judicial reform, the fight against corruption,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

In conversation with Moldova's Sandu, PM Ciuca voices full support for reforms in Moldova

22:30, 11.02.2022 - In a conversation with Moldova's President Maia Sandu in Chisinau on Friday, Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca voiced full support for the implementation of reforms in Moldova, especially in the area of the rule of law. "I want to thank the President of the Republic of Moldova, Mrs Maia…

PM Ciuca: Romania is the first trading partner of the Republic of Moldova, among main investors

17:55, 11.02.2022 - Romania is the first trading partner of the Republic of Moldova and one of its main investors and our country wants to further strengthen these positive developments, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca underscored on Friday during a joint press conference with his Moldovan counterpart, Natalia Gavrilita,…

PM Ciuca: Romanian Government is following with concern major challenges facing Republic of Moldova

14:46, 11.02.2022 - Oana Ghita reports: Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday that the Romanian government "is following with concern the major challenges facing the Republic of Moldova in the energy sector." "We are still by the Republic of Moldova's side in this sensitive area, with significant implications…

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, welcomed in Chisinau by Moldovan counterpart Natalia Gavrilita

10:31, 11.02.2022 - Oana Ghita reports: Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca arrived in Chisinau on Friday for a one-day visit to the Republic of Moldova, and was greeted by his counterpart, Natalia Gavrilita. The governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova will convene in Chisinau in a joint meeting, and several…

Gov't spokesman Carbunaru: Bucharest, Chisinau to draw up joint plan of solidarity measures in case of energy crisis

15:55, 10.02.2022 - The authorities in Bucharest and Chisinau will draw up a joint action plan of solidarity measures in the event of an energy crisis, within six months since the initialing of the joint memorandum on energy security, a bilateral document that will be signed on Friday, at the joint meeting of the Governments…

Ambassador of Republic of Moldova: Organizing a joint meeting of Governments of Romania and Moldova, priority zero

20:00, 11.01.2022 - The organization of a joint meeting of the Governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova represents the priority zero of the diplomacies of these states, Victor Chirila, the ambassador of the Republic of Moldova in Bucharest, declared on Tuesday. According to him, the joint meeting of…

PM Nicolae Ciuca welcomes Natalia Gavrilita, PM of Republic of Moldova, at Victoria Palace

11:25, 09.12.2021 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca received on Thursday at the Victoria Governmental Palace, Natalia Gavrilita, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, on an official visit to Bucharest, within a ceremony with the guard of honor and the performance of national anthems of the two states, agerpres…

PM Citu, President Maia Sandu, about supporting European integration efforts of Republic of Moldova

19:45, 23.11.2021 - The Acting Prime Minister Florin Citu had a meeting on Tuesday, at Victoria Palace, with the president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who is carrying out an official visit to Bucharest. According to a press release sent by the Government, talks were focused on measures for a strengthened…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 12 februarie 2022
Bucuresti -1°C | 10°C
Iasi -5°C | 7°C
Cluj-Napoca -4°C | 6°C
Timisoara -1°C | 9°C
Constanta 1°C | 9°C
Brasov -6°C | 5°C
Baia Mare -5°C | 5°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 10.02.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 294.439,20 8.165.682,16
II (5/6) 5 19.629,28 -
III (4/6) 296 331,57 -
IV (3/6) 6.568 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.559.014,96

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 februarie 2022
USD 4.3392
EUR 4.9447
CHF 4.6823
GBP 5.8862
CAD 3.4103
XAU 254.831
JPY 3.74
CNY 0.6824
AED 1.1814
AUD 3.0961
MDL 0.2423
BGN 2.5282

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec