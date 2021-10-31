Ciuca gov't set to speed up absorption of European funds

Stiri Recomandate

Scădere drastică a noilor infectări COVID în Timiș în ultimele 24 de ore – din nefericire 11 oameni au murit

  Comunicat 31.10.2021 Situația epidemiologică, la nivelul județului Timiș, conform datelor furnizate de Direcția de Sănătate Publică Timiș, în contextul pandemiei COVID-19,… [citeste mai departe]

Acum, pe DN 10. Trei victime

Este accident grav pe Drumul Național 10, în zona localității Sătuc. Două motociclete ar fi fost acroșate de un autoturism într-o curbă periculoasă. În imaginile postate de un șofer pe grupul InfoTrafic se vede un motociclist întins pe marginea drumului. Imediat s-a dat alarma, iar de la Buzău au plecat spre fața locului mai multe … [citeste mai departe]

Doar Foresta a punctat în prima etapă a returului

Foresta Suceava este singura echipă din Seria I care s-a impus în deplasare în prima etapă a returului Ligii a III-a. „Galben-verzii" au câștigat cu 2-1 confruntarea cu Hușana Huși, după ce, la pauză, scorul a  fost egal, 0-0. Golurile învingătorilor au fost marcate de Robert ... [citeste mai departe]

Bancul zilei: In noaptea de Halloween

Paznic nou in cimitir in noaptea de Halloween.Un schelet se gandeste sa il sperie si ii sare in fata: BUUUU Paznicul ramane nemiscat.Inca o data: BUUUU Paznicul nimic. Exasperat, scheletul se urca pe gard vrand sa ii sara in spate paznicului.Acesta insa ii trage o lopata pe spinare si ii spune:ndash; Radem, glumim, dar nu parasim… [citeste mai departe]

Nicușor Dan se LAUDĂ că a UMPLUT conturile primăriei: Nu am mai dat banii pe tâmpenii de târguri și concerte sau la companii municipale

Primarul municipiului Bucureşti Nicuşor Dan afirmă că administraţia locală a făcut economii de jumătate de miliard de… [citeste mai departe]

Garda Nationala de Mediu, in doliu. S-a stins din viata seful Comisariatului Judetean Galati

Doliu la Garda Nationala de MediuDaniel Mocanu, comisar sef la Comisariatul Judetean Galati din cadrul Garzii Nationale de Mediu s a stins din viata in cursul zilei de ieri.Anuntul a fost facut de reprezentantii Garzii… [citeste mai departe]

Cea mai veche piesă de bijuterie colorată artificial, expusă la Muzeul Okinawa

Descoperirea în Japonia a celei mai vechi piese de bijuterie colorată artificial, o mărgea, a fost anunţată săptămâna trecută, iar aceasta este expusă la Okinawa Prefectural Museum & Art Museum din Naha, potrivit artnews.com. [citeste mai departe]

Ce firma va livra combustibil GPL catre sucursala regionala CFR Constanta (document)

C.N.C.F. "CFR S.A. sucursala regionala CF Constanta unitate operationala a organizat o licitatie pentru achizitia de combustibil tip GPL gaz petrolier lichefiat in rezervoare de stocare.Contractul a fost atribuit pe 26 octombrie, iar… [citeste mai departe]

Autoritățile au afișat lista localităților cu incidența mai mare sau egală cu 3/1000 locuitori

Autoritățile au afișat lista localităților  cu incidența mai mare sau egală cu 3/1000 locuitori valabilă la 31 octombrie. Lista orașe și municipii cu incidența mai mare sau egală cu 3/1000loc Nr.crt.… [citeste mai departe]


Ciuca gov't set to speed up absorption of European funds

Publicat:
Ciuca gov't set to speed up absorption of European funds

In its agenda submitted to Parliament on Saturday, the team of -designate pledges to speed up Romania using up the European funds at its disposal both under the and (PNRR) and in the 2021-2027 financial framework, agerpres reports. The agenda comprises clear deadlines for some of the measures:
* Mandating the Ministry of and Projects and the Ministry of Finance to sign the financing agreement and the loan agreement under the and worth 29.2 billion euros with the European…

PNL-UDMR gov't agenda: Measures to overcome energy crisis set to protect household consumers

14:30, 31.10.2021 - An agenda of the National Liberal Party - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (PNL-UDMR) government submitted to Parliament on Saturday by Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca contains short-, medium- and long-term measures to overcome the energy crisis, focused on protecting the household users…

Parliament to hear Ciuca gov't members Tuesday, cast confidence vote next day

13:01, 31.10.2021 - At a joint meeting on Saturday, Romanian Parliament's standing bureaus decided that the ministers recommended by Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca will be heard next week, on Tuesday, by the specialist committees, and on Wednesday Parliament will cast a confidence vote at a joint plenary meeting…

PM-designate Ciuca determined to play his cards to the end, not giving up mandate

19:15, 27.10.2021 - Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that he will play his cards to the end and will not give up his mandate, mentioning that "the door is not closed to absolutely anyone" during the negotiations and that he will duly submit to Parliament the governing program and the Cabinet…

Ministry prepares release of productive investment measure under Competitiveness Operational Programme

20:10, 07.10.2021 - An applicant's guide for measure 4.1.1. "Investment in productive activities" under Priority Axis 4 - Supporting the mitigation of the effects of the crisis amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Competitiveness Operational Programme, is being consolidated at the Ministry of European Investment and Projects…

Ciolos: We are ready to take political responsibility for government that implements PNRR

13:40, 02.10.2021 - USR PLUS Chairman-elect Dacian Ciolos said on Saturday that talks with the National Liberal Party (PNL) will have to be very "pragmatic and factual", with USR PLUS ready to take political responsibility for a government that implements the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). "A fragile…

Romanian Cities Association supports new investment programme complementary to objectives not getting European funds

12:16, 17.08.2021 - The Association of Romanian Cities (AOR) supports a new national investment programme, complementary to the objectives that cannot be achieved through European funds or through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). "We must recognize that many projects with a positive impact on…

Romania to invest 400 million euros in digitalization projects in health system (analysis)

14:21, 16.08.2021 - Romania plans to invest 400 million euros in projects to digitize the health system, through funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), say representatives of Horvath, an international consulting company in management. "This amount represents less than half of the budget allocated…

PM Citu: We will make a hospital in Sinaia, a student dorm in Bucharest Politehnica University

14:10, 11.08.2021 - The Government has approved, on Wednesday, to make a hospital in central Sinaia, which will have 6 wards with 138 beds, PM Florin Citu announced. "I said that through Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) we will make hospitals. Today, during the Government sitting, we have…


