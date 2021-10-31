Ciuca gov't set to speed up absorption of European funds

Ciuca gov't set to speed up absorption of European fundsPublicat:
In its agenda submitted to Parliament on Saturday, the team of Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca pledges to speed up Romania using up the European funds at its disposal both under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and in the 2021-2027 financial framework, agerpres reports. The agenda comprises clear deadlines for some of the measures:
* Mandating the Ministry of European Investment and Projects and the Ministry of Finance to sign the financing agreement and the loan agreement under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan worth 29.2 billion euros with the European…
