Ciuca gov't set to speed up absorption of European funds

- An agenda of the National Liberal Party - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (PNL-UDMR) government submitted to Parliament on Saturday by Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca contains short-, medium- and long-term measures to overcome the energy crisis, focused on protecting the household users…

- At a joint meeting on Saturday, Romanian Parliament's standing bureaus decided that the ministers recommended by Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca will be heard next week, on Tuesday, by the specialist committees, and on Wednesday Parliament will cast a confidence vote at a joint plenary meeting…

- Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that he will play his cards to the end and will not give up his mandate, mentioning that "the door is not closed to absolutely anyone" during the negotiations and that he will duly submit to Parliament the governing program and the Cabinet…

- An applicant's guide for measure 4.1.1. "Investment in productive activities" under Priority Axis 4 - Supporting the mitigation of the effects of the crisis amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Competitiveness Operational Programme, is being consolidated at the Ministry of European Investment and Projects…

- USR PLUS Chairman-elect Dacian Ciolos said on Saturday that talks with the National Liberal Party (PNL) will have to be very "pragmatic and factual", with USR PLUS ready to take political responsibility for a government that implements the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). "A fragile…

- The Association of Romanian Cities (AOR) supports a new national investment programme, complementary to the objectives that cannot be achieved through European funds or through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). "We must recognize that many projects with a positive impact on…

- Romania plans to invest 400 million euros in projects to digitize the health system, through funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), say representatives of Horvath, an international consulting company in management. "This amount represents less than half of the budget allocated…

- The Government has approved, on Wednesday, to make a hospital in central Sinaia, which will have 6 wards with 138 beds, PM Florin Citu announced. "I said that through Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) we will make hospitals. Today, during the Government sitting, we have…