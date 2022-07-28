Ciuca: 64.5% uptake rate of European funds places Romania at the same level as Germany

Ciuca: 64.5% uptake rate of European funds places Romania at the same level as GermanyPublicat:
Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Wednesday, that the uptake rTE of European funds related to the financial year 2014 - 2020 reached by Romania is 64.5%, at an equal level with Germany and very close to France (65%).
