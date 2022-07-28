Ciuca: 64.5% uptake rate of European funds places Romania at the same level as Germany

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The government will approve on Wednesday an emergency ordinance regarding measures on water and wastewater infrastructure projects that will benefit from a European financing of approximately 2.2 billion euros, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the beginning of the Government Meeting.

Rational use of water is a civic duty amidst the ongoing drought in Romania, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday.

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that the allied battlegroup in Romania could be enhanced to brigade level, if the situation so required.

The President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, begins his official visit to Romania.

Education is the most beautiful gift we can offer children and represents the foundation of a better future, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday, in a message on the occasion of Children's Day - June 1st, Agerpres reports.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday in western Cluj that Romania supports and helps the Republic of Moldova on its European course, but also Ukraine and Georgia.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday in Cluj that the future of our youth must be seen in the context of European values, which is why the young must directly participate in promoting these values.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that the Finance Ministry will present in two weeks an analysis on the optimization of the fiscal environment, making it clear that there will be no changes in the taxation system this year.