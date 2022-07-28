Ciuca: 64.5% uptake rate of European funds places Romania at the same level as Germany

Stiri Recomandate

11 comune din Alba au rămas fără apă potabilă în urma unei avarii

11 comune din Alba au rămas fără apă potabilă în urma unei avarii

11 comune din Alba, de pe Valea Târnavei Mici, Valea Târnavei Mari şi Valea Secaşelor, au rămas miercuri fără apă potabilă în urma unei avarii produse la o conductă de alimentare din zona Galda, iar din cauza gravităţii acesteia s-a creat şi o disfuncţionalitate… [citeste mai departe]

Si-a cumparat permisul cu 10.000 de lei

Si-a cumparat permisul cu 10.000 de lei

Un sătmărean în vârstă de 30 de ani a fost condamnat la cinci luni de închisoare cu suspendare după ce a fost prins că şi-a cumpărat un permis fals cu suma de 10.000 de lei. El a cumpărat permisul de la o persoană cu care a luat legătura pe messenger. Vânzătorul a reuşit să scape, […] [citeste mai departe]

E.ON Energie: Canalele de comunicare cu clienții, indisponibile, tot weekend-ul

E.ON Energie: Canalele de comunicare cu clienții, indisponibile, tot weekend-ul

Timp de câteva zile, clienții E.ON nu se vor putea folosi de canalele de comunicare cu compania. Astfel, de vineri, 29 iulie, începând cu ora 12.00, până pe 1 august, inclusiv, acestea vor fi nefuncționale, întrucât în această perioadă  compania… [citeste mai departe]

Turiştii români aleg litoralul bulgăresc pentru tarifele mai avantajoase (studiu)

Turiştii români aleg litoralul bulgăresc pentru tarifele mai avantajoase (studiu)

Românii aleg litoralul bulgăresc în principal pentru preţurile mai avantajoase, cea mai recomandată perioadă pentru vacanţe „la jumătate de preţ‟ fiind luna septembrie, se arată într-un studiu realizat de un tur-operator. „Autorităţile… [citeste mai departe]

Newborn in critical condition flown to Italy by military aircraft

Newborn in critical condition flown to Italy by military aircraft

A C-27 J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force designed for medical missions took off on Wednesday from the 90th Otopeni Air Transport Base on a humanitarian flight on the Otopeni - Iasi - Pisa (Italy) route to carry a newborn patient in critical condition. Fii la… [citeste mai departe]

Cercetări, la Arad, pentru crearea unor mezeluri cu un conţinut scăzut de grăsimi animale

Cercetări, la Arad, pentru crearea unor mezeluri cu un conţinut scăzut de grăsimi animale

Universitatea „Aurel Vlaicu” (UAV) Arad a lansat un proiect de cercetare în domeniul alimentar care ar urma să schimbe „perspectiva asupra produselor din carne”, cadrele didactice dorind să creeze un produs de tip… [citeste mai departe]

Universitatea de Vest Timişoara – campioană la Jocurile Europene Universitare. Bănăţenii au învins reprezentanta Ucrainei la penalty-uri

Universitatea de Vest Timişoara – campioană la Jocurile Europene Universitare. Bănăţenii au învins reprezentanta Ucrainei la penalty-uri

Universitatea de Vest din Timişoara e campioană la fotbal între universităţile europene. Echipa de fotbal a instituţiei… [citeste mai departe]

În administrația ploieșteană, proiectul viitorului spital se lovește de „lupte politice absurde”

În administrația ploieșteană, proiectul viitorului spital se lovește de „lupte politice absurde”

N. D. Aflat, încă, la faza de documente, proiectul ce vizează construirea unui nou spital la Ploiești, care să reunească activitatea actualului Spital Municipal (Schuller, așa cum îl știu… [citeste mai departe]

Centura municipiului Slatina se deschide dimineață și are 21 km

Centura municipiului Slatina se deschide dimineață și are 21 km

Centura municipiului Slatina se deschide dimineață și are 21 km Foto: Adriana Tudose / RRA Centura municipiului Slatina cu o lungime de 21 de kilometri, parte a Drumului Expres Craiova-Piteşti, va fi deschisă mâine dimineaţă, după ce a fost finalizată recepţia tehnică,… [citeste mai departe]

Activitate antidrog în localitatea Jabenița

Activitate antidrog în localitatea Jabenița

Miercuri, 27 iulie, Agenția Națională Antidrog prin Centrul de Prevenire, Evaluare și Consiliere Antidrog (CPECA) Mureș, a intensificat activitățile de prevenire a consumului de droguri adresate elevilor participanți în tabere educative. Astfel, a fost derulată o activitate de informare cu privire la problematica… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Ciuca: 64.5% uptake rate of European funds places Romania at the same level as Germany

Publicat:
Ciuca: 64.5% uptake rate of European funds places Romania at the same level as Germany

stated, on Wednesday, that the uptake rTE of European funds related to the financial year 2014 - 2020 reached by Romania is 64.5%, at an equal level with Germany and very close to France (65%).

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM Ciuca: Government to approve measures on water infrastructure projects financed from European funds

13:25, 13.07.2022 - The government will approve on Wednesday an emergency ordinance regarding measures on water and wastewater infrastructure projects that will benefit from a European financing of approximately 2.2 billion euros, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the beginning of the Government Meeting. Fii…

PM Ciuca: Rational use of water is a civic duty

12:30, 06.07.2022 - Rational use of water is a civic duty amidst the ongoing drought in Romania, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

Klaus Iohannis: Battlegroup can be enhanced to brigade level, if situation so requires

17:11, 29.06.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that the allied battlegroup in Romania could be enhanced to brigade level, if the situation so required. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…

President of France arrives in Romania; to be greeted by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca

20:35, 14.06.2022 - The President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, begins his official visit to Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook…

PM Ciuca on June 1st: Education, most beautiful gift we can offer children

12:20, 01.06.2022 - Education is the most beautiful gift we can offer children and represents the foundation of a better future, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday, in a message on the occasion of Children's Day - June 1st, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

PM Ciuca: Romania supports European path of the Republic of Moldova, but also of Ukraine and Georgia

14:06, 20.05.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday in western Cluj that Romania supports and helps the Republic of Moldova on its European course, but also Ukraine and Georgia. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

VIDEO Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca: We cannot talk about a future for our youth without trusting the European values

22:10, 19.05.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday in Cluj that the future of our youth must be seen in the context of European values, which is why the young must directly participate in promoting these values. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

PM Ciuca announces fiscal environment optimization analysis by Finance Ministry due in two weeks

14:30, 18.05.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that the Finance Ministry will present in two weeks an analysis on the optimization of the fiscal environment, making it clear that there will be no changes in the taxation system this year. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 28 iulie 2022
Bucuresti 20°C | 34°C
Iasi 17°C | 30°C
Cluj-Napoca 16°C | 32°C
Timisoara 20°C | 35°C
Constanta 21°C | 30°C
Brasov 14°C | 25°C
Baia Mare 17°C | 32°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 27 iulie 2022
USD 4.862
EUR 4.9337
CHF 5.0584
GBP 5.8714
CAD 3.7828
XAU 269.348
JPY 3.5586
CNY 0.7201
AED 1.3237
AUD 3.3794
MDL 0.2515
BGN 2.5225

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec