Ciolacu, regarding the PSD presidential candidate: There will be a race within the party

Ungaria vrea ca Biden să discute cu Putin la summitul G20: „Avem nevoie de un acord între America și Rusia"

Ungaria vrea ca Biden să discute cu Putin la summitul G20: „Avem nevoie de un acord între America și Rusia”

Ministrul de externe al Ungariei, Peter Szijjarto, consideră că este nevoie de negocieri ruso-americane și de un acord între America și Rusia pentru a putea pune capăt războiului…

Efectele războiului din Ucraina: UE înăsprește legile privind comerțul și transportul armelor

Efectele războiului din Ucraina: UE înăsprește legile privind comerțul și transportul armelor

Uniunea Europeană ia măsuri pentru a înăspri legile care guvernează comerțul și transportul de arme de foc pe fondul îngrijorărilor că războiul din Ucraina ar putea duce la răspândirea armelor ilegale,…

Cum va fi VREMEA până în 6 noiembrie 2022, în Transilvania și la munte. Prognoza meteo de la ANM, pentru următoarea perioadă

Cum va fi VREMEA până în 6 noiembrie 2022, în Transilvania și la munte. Prognoza meteo de la ANM, pentru următoarea perioadă

Cum va fi VREMEA până în 6 noiembrie 2022, în Transilvania și la munte. Prognoza meteo de la ANM, pentru următoarea perioadă Până pe 2 noiembrie,…

Familia Crasneanu a deschis al doilea magazin cu produse traditionale romanesti, la Londra (Fotogalerie)

Familia Crasneanu a deschis al doilea magazin cu produse traditionale romanesti, la Londra (Fotogalerie)

Familia Crasneanu ne-a obisnuit deja cu povestile frumoase, nascute din visele unor oameni harnici, romani care nu si-au uitat traditiile si locurile de unde au plecat. Va spunem asta dupa ce…

Ciolacu: Sunt zeci de aberaţii în PNRR; îl susţinem pe premier să facă reparaţiile şi trebuie să spunem adevărul 

Ciolacu: Sunt zeci de aberaţii în PNRR; îl susţinem pe premier să facă reparaţiile şi trebuie să spunem adevărul 

Preşedintele PSD, Marcel Cioalcu, a declarat, joi, la Craiova, că PNRR conţine zeci de aberaţii şi trebuie spus adevărul, cine se face vinovat de toate…

David Muniz, Ambasada SUA: Îndemnăm Guvernul României să combată corupția

David Muniz, Ambasada SUA: Îndemnăm Guvernul României să combată corupția

SUA îndeamnă Guvernul României să continue să combată corupţia, pentru „a îmbunătăţi" mediul general de afaceri şi „a-şi consolida" poziţia în rândul statelor UE care încearcă să atragă investitori americani, a declarat, joi, însărcinatul cu…

Primarul Galațiului a premiat elevii cu media 10 la Evaluarea Naţională şi Bacalaureat

Primarul Galațiului a premiat elevii cu media 10 la Evaluarea Naţională şi Bacalaureat

Cei 13 elevi care au obţinut medii de 10 anul acesta la Evaluarea Naţională şi Bacalaureat au fost premiaţi, joi, de către primarul municipiului Galaţi, Ionuţ Pucheanu, în debutul Şedinţei Consiliului Local, informează Biroul…

Alimentele care trebuie consumate iarna. Te feresc de probleme de sănătate

Alimentele care trebuie consumate iarna. Te feresc de probleme de sănătate

Cei mai mulți oameni își schimbă dieta alimentară în sezonul rece. Majoritatea încep să consume mai multă mâncare gătită și produse mai sățioase. Specialiștii vin acum cu câteva sfaturi pentru mesele zilnice. Există cinci alimente deosebite pe care…

Austria va primi în iarna lui 2023/2024 o navă încărcată cu gaze lichefiate din Abu Dhabi

Austria va primi în iarna lui 2023/2024 o navă încărcată cu gaze lichefiate din Abu Dhabi

Grupul petrolier austriac OMV a semnat joi un memorandum de înţelegere cu Compania Naţională de Petrol din Abu Dhabi (ADNOC) pentru a explora un parteneriat în livrările de gaze lichefiate, transmite Reuters.

Ciolacu, regarding the PSD presidential candidate: There will be a race within the party

Ciolacu, regarding the PSD presidential candidate: There will be a race within the party

In order to decide the party's candidate for the 2024 presidential elections, there will be a race within the party, after a statutory amendment will be made in this regard at the next Congress, on Thursday evening told a news…


Ciolacu, regarding the PSD presidential candidate: There will be a race within the party

Publicat:
Ciolacu, regarding the PSD presidential candidate: There will be a race within the party

In order to decide the party's candidate for the 2024 presidential elections, there will be a race within the party, after a statutory amendment will be made in this regard at the next Congress, on Thursday evening told a news conference in southern Craiova the president of the (PSD), .

