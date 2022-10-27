Ciolacu, regarding the PSD presidential candidate: There will be a race within the party

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) president, Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Thursday evening, in southern Craiova, that most likely next week, after the coalition meeting, the National Political Council of the Social Democrats will decide on the person to take over the Ministry of Defense.

There are producers who said that they are reducing their production capacities following the increase in energy prices, Economy Minister Florin Spataru said on Thursday, in Targoviste.

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that it would be "inhumane" for state pensions in Romania to increase by less than 10%.

Social Democratic Party (co-ruling PSD) president Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday evening at the private TV broadcaster Antena3 that his party will not lose the upcoming presidential elections, and the candidate will be chosen through internal elections, without excluding the inclusion on the list…

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), in the ruling coalition, Marcel Ciolacu, said that there will be a meeting today of the leaders of the ruling coalition to discuss energy prices.

Romania's selected team has won the Group B of the EHF European Under-18 Men's Handball Championship in Craiova, on Thursday, after defeating Finland with 38-33 (18-19).

A government works with reshuffles as well, national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the ruling coalition Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday, adding that he is convinced that, at some point, the incumbent cabinet will be reshuffled.

Acting Senate Chair Alina Gorghiu on Monday called fake news reporting that several scenarios were discussed inside the National Liberal Party (PNL), including that of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) pulling out of the ruling coalition this autumn.