Ciolacu, regarding the PSD presidential candidate: There will be a race within the party

Ciolacu, regarding the PSD presidential candidate: There will be a race within the partyPublicat:
In order to decide the party's candidate for the 2024 presidential elections, there will be a race within the party, after a statutory amendment will be made in this regard at the next Congress, on Thursday evening told a news conference in southern Craiova the president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu.
