8,579 persons vaccinated against COVID, 838 children between 5 and 11 in past 24hrs

As many as 8,579 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, including 1,255 which represent the first dose, 3,080 received the second dose and 4,244 received the third dose, Romania's… [citeste mai departe]