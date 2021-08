10,655 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

A total of 10,655 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 7,240 represent the first dose and 3,415 the second dose, according to a Monday report from the National Committee for COVID-19 Coordination of Vaccination… [citeste mai departe]