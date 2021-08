Olympics 2020: Romanias Chirila, Mihalachi progress to mens canoe doubles 1,000m semis

Romanians Catalin Chirila and Victor Mihalachi on Monday advanced to the semifinals of the men's canoe doubles 1,000m at the Tokyo Olympic Games, after finishing third in the first quarterfinal. The two Romanians clocked in at 3:51.565,… [citeste mai departe]