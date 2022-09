PSDs Ciolacu: Minimum wage must be increased to 3,000 RON

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday that the minimum wage must be increased to 3,000 RON considering the large number of Romanians in the private system who earn this income.