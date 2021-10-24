Cigarette smuggling up to 8.3 pct in September (Novel Research)Publicat:
The cigarettes black market increased in Romania by 0.6 percentage points in September compared to July, to 8.3 pct of total consumption, according to data published by Novel Research on Sunday.
"In September 2021, the black market has remained relatively constant in most regions of the country. The largest increase in illegal trade in cigarettes was recorded in the northeast (5.5 p.p. compared to July 2021, to 25.7p.p.), the region continuing to be the most affected by smuggling. An increase of 2.1 p.p. up to 5.3 p.p. is also recorded in Bucharest. In the southern region, illegal trade…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Three critically ill COVID-19 patients from Romania transferred to Poland
15:35, 21.10.2021 - The Ministry of Health (MS) informs that today three critically ill COVID-19 patients from Romania are being transferred to Poland. These are patients who have been hospitalised in emergency reception units in Bucharest, who are in a stable condition, transportable, intubated and who require…
Bucharest City, Ilfov, Timis and Iasi counties see most new COVID-19 cases in Romania
15:00, 10.10.2021 - Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 2,818 and the counties of Ilfov - 667, Timis - 642, and Iasi - 569, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.…
Industrial producer prices up 15.9 pct YoY this August
12:06, 04.10.2021 - Industrial producer prices (domestic market and foreign market) were 15.9 percent up in August 2021 from the year-ago period, and 1.5 percent higher compared to the previous month, shows data released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The industrial price index for the…
GCS: 6,333 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in over 44k tests done and 111 deaths recorded in the past 24 hrs
13:56, 26.09.2021 - As many as 6,333 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 44,200 tests being done, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday. So far, 1,194,106 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in…
Romania's black market in tobacco down to 7.7pct of total consumption in July 2021 (study)
12:01, 19.08.2021 - Romania's black market in tobacco declined 2.5 percentage points in July 2021 from May, to 7.7% of total consumption, according to data with Novel Research. According to the Novel Market study, in July, the largest decrease in the illicit cigarette trade was reported in the regions Sud-Vest…
FieldStar și InterDecor se alatura comunitații P3 Bucharest A1
12:36, 12.08.2021 - P3 Logistic Parks (“P3”) primește doi noi chiriași in comunitatea de la km 13, Interdecor Distribution și Field Star, care ocupa, impreuna, peste 6.000 de metri patrați de spații de depozitare și de birouri in P3 Bucharest A1. Sinziana Pardhan, Managing Director P3 in Romania, spune: „Ne bucuram ca…
Unstable weather to grip Romania throughout Saturday morning
11:16, 06.08.2021 - The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Friday new Code Yellow and Code Orange warnings of unstable weather gradually engulfing areas in 16 counties and the city of Bucharest. Thus, Friday until 19:00hrs, a Code Yellow warning of temporary heightened usable weather will be valid…
No death recorded in COVID-19 patients in past 24hrs; five deaths from before registered in the system
14:45, 01.08.2021 - No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but five deaths were registered in the system from before the reference period, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday. According to GCS, these are three men and two women who were hospitalized…