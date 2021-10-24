Cigarette smuggling up to 8.3 pct in September (Novel Research)

Stiri Recomandate

Regizorul rănit de Alec Baldwin i-a adus un omagiu directoarei de imagine care a murit pe platoul de filmare: M-a ajutat mereu să devin un cineast mai bun

Joel Souza, regizorul lungmetrajului "Rust", rănit de un foc de armă atunci când actorul… [citeste mai departe]

GRAV – Maramureșean implicat într-un accident rutier soldat cu moartea a două femei

Grav accident de circulație produs în localitatea Certeze din județul Satu Mare, soldat cu moartea a două femei. Presa din satu Mare scrie că unul din autoturismele implicate a fost condus de un maramureșean. Potrivit jurnaliștilor… [citeste mai departe]

În Timiş, 583 de persoane confirmate cu Sars-Cov-2 şi 14 decese, în ultimele 24 de ore. 266 de cazuri în Timişoara

În judeţul Timiş, în ultimele 24 de ore, 583 persoane au fost confirmate cu Sars-Cov-2, fiind efectuate 1.426 teste, dintre care 440 teste rapide. În Timişoara… [citeste mai departe]

De ce e politica sanitară a României „o imensă minciună și aproape criminală”

În toată isteria taberelor pro-vaccinare sau anti-vaccinare există nuanțe, pe care aproape nimeni nu le mai ia în seamă. Ce ne lipsește și ce nu se face? Medicul Lucian Duță, fostul șef al CNSAS, răspunde la aceste întrebări,… [citeste mai departe]

Uşoară scădere a ratei de infectare în Timişoara. La nivelul judeţului Timiş rata a crescut puţin

Rata de infectare a ajuns în Timişoara la 12,71 la mia de locuitori, după ce în ziua precedentă a fost 12,74. Rata de infectare la nivelul judeţului este 10,17, în uşoară creştere faţă de ziua… [citeste mai departe]

Medic, despre cum duduie vaccinarea: Festivismul acesta n-ar trebui să acopere cozile de dricuri de la morgă

Un medic de familie din Bucureşti spune că este minunat că la televizorul este plin acum de cozi la vaccinare, însă acest lucru nu trebuie să acopere cozile de ambulanţe de la UPU… [citeste mai departe]

COVID-19: SCĂDERE ușoară a numărului de infectați. PESTE 11.000 de persoane infectate cu COVID-19 în ultimele 24 de ore și 389 de decese

Până astăzi, 44.679 de persoane diagnosticate cu infecție cu SARS – CoV – 2 au decedat. În… [citeste mai departe]

Apelul Prefecturii Prahova către managerii de spitale și medicii de familie: ”Situația devine disperată”

Prefectul Cristian Ionescu face un apel către managerii de spitale din județul Prahova și către medicii de familie să se implice cu toate resursele de care dispun pentru a veni… [citeste mai departe]

Unsprezece tablouri și lucrări ale lui Picasso au fost vândute la licitaţie cu peste 108 milioane de dolari

Unsprezece tablouri şi alte lucrări ale pictorului spaniol Pablo Picasso, inclusiv un portret al muzei sale Marie-Therese Walter, au fost vândute cu 108,8 milioane de dolari în cadrul… [citeste mai departe]


Cigarette smuggling up to 8.3 pct in September (Novel Research)

Publicat:
The cigarettes black market increased in Romania by 0.6 percentage points compared to July, to 8.3 pct of total consumption, according to data published by on Sunday.

"In September 2021, the black market has remained relatively constant in most regions of the country. The largest increase in illegal trade in cigarettes was recorded in the northeast (5.5 p.p. compared to July 2021, to 25.7p.p.), the region continuing to be the most affected by smuggling. An increase of 2.1 p.p. up to 5.3 p.p. is also recorded in Bucharest. In the southern region, illegal trade

