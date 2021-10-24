Cigarette smuggling up to 8.3 pct in September (Novel Research)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Ministry of Health (MS) informs that today three critically ill COVID-19 patients from Romania are being transferred to Poland. These are patients who have been hospitalised in emergency reception units in Bucharest, who are in a stable condition, transportable, intubated and who require…

- Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 2,818 and the counties of Ilfov - 667, Timis - 642, and Iasi - 569, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.…

- Industrial producer prices (domestic market and foreign market) were 15.9 percent up in August 2021 from the year-ago period, and 1.5 percent higher compared to the previous month, shows data released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The industrial price index for the…

- As many as 6,333 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 44,200 tests being done, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday. So far, 1,194,106 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in…

- Romania's black market in tobacco declined 2.5 percentage points in July 2021 from May, to 7.7% of total consumption, according to data with Novel Research. According to the Novel Market study, in July, the largest decrease in the illicit cigarette trade was reported in the regions Sud-Vest…

- P3 Logistic Parks (“P3”) primește doi noi chiriași in comunitatea de la km 13, Interdecor Distribution și Field Star, care ocupa, impreuna, peste 6.000 de metri patrați de spații de depozitare și de birouri in P3 Bucharest A1. Sinziana Pardhan, Managing Director P3 in Romania, spune: „Ne bucuram ca…

- The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Friday new Code Yellow and Code Orange warnings of unstable weather gradually engulfing areas in 16 counties and the city of Bucharest. Thus, Friday until 19:00hrs, a Code Yellow warning of temporary heightened usable weather will be valid…

- No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but five deaths were registered in the system from before the reference period, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday. According to GCS, these are three men and two women who were hospitalized…