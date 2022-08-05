China summons European diplomats over statement on Taiwan

Stiri Recomandate

FOTO: Deda, oază de tradiții la Festivalul Văii Mureșului

Festivalul tradițiilor Văii Mureșului Superior de la Răstolița a reușit să revină în actualitate la finele săptămânii trecute cu o nouă ediție, grație implicării celor care conduc Asociația de Dezvoltare Intercomunitară Valea Mureșului în frunte cu Lucreția Cadar, primarul comunei… [citeste mai departe]

Grupul Taparo a vândut către belgienii de la WDP mai multe hale din Maramureș

Dacă săptămâna trecută am anunțat în exclusivitate faptul că o  tranzacție deosebit de importantă și valoroasă e pe cale să se întâmple în județul nostru. Ioan Filip, antreprenorul care deține mai bine de 90 de sută din Taparo SA, vinde proprietățile… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbaliste de la Farul Constanta, la lotul national Under-17. Tricolorele isi masoara fortele cu jucatoarele din Bosnia - Hertegovina

Echipa nationala feminina de fotbal Under 17 a Romaniei deruleaza in aceasta perioada un stagiu de pregatire la Arad, actiune care cuprinde… [citeste mai departe]

Prăbușirea unui mit economic. The Spectator: Studiul care provoacă migrene regimului Putin

Nu crede hype-ul lui Vladimir Putin. Economia Rusiei nu este ok. Cu sancțiunile occidentale care pun în pericol până la 40% din PIB-ul țării, asigurările lui Putin privind un pivot economic spre Est sunt o escrocherie. [citeste mai departe]

Care este starea de sanatate a soferului care a produs accidentul mortal din Cobadin

Doua fete de 13 si respectiv 16 ani au murit in urma unui accident rutier care s a produs noaptea trecuta la Cobadin. La volanul unui autoturism se afla un tanar de 16 ani. Fetele se aflau cu el in masina. Impactul a fost atat de puternic,… [citeste mai departe]

„Endurocrossul Maramureşului” are loc în weekend la Băiuț. Ce alte misiuni vor îndeplini jandarmii maramureșeni?

Și în acest sfârșit de săptămână, jandarmii maramureșeni sunt la datorie, vor asigura măsurile de ordine și siguranță publică pe timpul desfăşurării manifestărilor… [citeste mai departe]

(foto) Un Mercedes a ars ca o torță, la câțiva metri de o stație PECO: Flăcările au distrus motorul și parbrizul

O mașină a fost cuprinsă de flăcări pe o stradă din capitală. Pompierii au intervenit ieri în jurul orei 16:30, pe strada Tudor Strișcă 6, și au reușit lichidarea… [citeste mai departe]

La ce trebuie sa fim atenti pentru a preveni accidentarile in sport￼

Echipament de protectie Echipamentul de protectie este cel pe care il purtam ca sa nu ne ranim, iar acesta depinde de tipul de sport pe care il practicam. Casca de protectie este cea mai comuna cand vine vorba de echipament de protectie, si protejeaza de posibilele… [citeste mai departe]

Scădere semnificativă a prețurilor petrolului. Cel mai redus nivel din ultimele 6 luni

Preţurile petrolului a scăzut joi la cele mai reduse niveluri din ultimele şase luni, după date din SUA care au arătat că stocurile de ţiţei şi benzină au crescut în mod neaşteptat săptămâna trecută, în timp ce OPEC+ a anunţat… [citeste mai departe]

Coreea de Sud a lansat prima sondă către orbita lunară. Țara asiatică are ambiții mari în spațiu

​Coreea de Sud vrea să devină o putere spațială, iar lansarea de acum este primul pas. Cu o rachetă SpaceX a fost lansată o sondă de 680 kg numită Danuri care va ajunge peste câteva luni pe orbita… [citeste mai departe]


China summons European diplomats over statement on Taiwan

Publicat:
China says it summoned European diplomats in the country to protest statements issued by the Group of Seven nations and the criticizing threatening Chinese military exercises surrounding Taiwan, according to AP News. on Friday said made “solemn representations” over what he called “wanton interference in China’s internal […] The post China summons European diplomats over statement on Taiwan appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

