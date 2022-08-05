China summons European diplomats over statement on Taiwan

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- MAE chinez a emis, marți, o declarație, la sosirea, in Taiwan, a lui Nancy Pelosi, președintele Camerei Reprezentanților SUA, in care susține ca „Taiwan este o parte inalienabila a teritoriului Chinei”, astfel ca cei care se amesteca in treburile interne ale Chinei „se joaca cu focul și vor pieri din…

- The Treasury Department on Tuesday announced that the U.S. and a handful of key economic allies will prohibit imports of Russian gold, Moscow’s largest export outside of the energy sector, according to CNBC. The expanded sanctions represent the latest effort by the U.S. and its Group of Seven partners…

- Group of Seven (G7) nations are set to announce an effort to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, US officials said Monday, though there is not yet a hard agreement on curbing what is a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Russia’s war and limiting its profits…

- European Union leaders agreed Friday that Croatia will join the group of countries using the euro, bringing the number of nations sharing the currency to 20 starting in January, according to AP news. “The euro is the monetary expression of our shared destiny and has been part of our European dream,”…

- Germany, Denmark, Slovenia and seven other European Union countries on Wednesday warned of attempts to weaken the bloc’s climate change policies, which they said are pushing negotiators towards deals that could thwart the region’s green goals, according Reuters. In a joint statement, the countries said…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sets off on a two-day tour of the Western Balkans on Friday in a bid to help reinvigorate their long-stalled campaign for European Union membership, ease regional tensions and fend off the influence of rival powers such as Russia, according to Reuters. Russia’s invasion…

- Britain celebrates the second day of Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee on Friday, with the highlight a service of thanksgiving attended by senior royals and politicians that the 96-year-old monarch herself will miss due to ongoing mobility issues, according to Reuters. The four days of events kicked…

- Joe Biden will visit Japan and South Korea on his first Asian trip as U.S. president, carrying a clear message to China, advisers and analysts say – don’t try what Russia did in Ukraine anywhere in Asia, and especially not in Taiwan, according to Reuters. Biden departs for the five day trip on Thursday,…