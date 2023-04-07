China sends warships, aircraft near Taiwan for second day in response to US meeting

Stiri Recomandate

FOTO, VIDEO| Zăpada mieilor peste Alba Iulia: Ninge în aprilie, cu o săptămână înainte de Paște

FOTO, VIDEO| Zăpada mieilor peste Alba Iulia: Ninge în aprilie, cu o săptămână înainte de Paște FOTO, VIDEO| Zăpada mieilor peste Alba Iulia: Ninge în aprilie, cu o săptămână înainte de Paște Dacă… [citeste mai departe]

Primeira Liga: Benfica vs Porto - Derby fără miză în O Classico

Benfica - Porto, meci contând pentru etapa a 27-a din campionatul Portugaliei, este programat, vineri, 7 aprilie, de la ora 20:00, pe Estadio da Luz din Lisabona şi va fi transmis în direct de Prima Sport 3. [citeste mai departe]

Doctor fără voie, la Teatrul Municipal Lugoj

Actorii Teatrului Municipal „Traian Grozăvescu”, al Casei de Cultură a Municipiului Lugoj, revin pe scenă cu o premieră: comedia „Doctor fără voie”, de Moliere, în regia Mariei Voronca. Primele reprezentații vor avea loc în zilele de 7 și 12 aprilie 2023, de la ora 19, pe scena teatrului lugojean. În distribuție:… [citeste mai departe]

Cauza oficială a morții rapperului Coolio, făcută publică la șase luni de la deces

Rapperul Coolio, laureat al premiilor Grammy, a murit în urma unei supradoze de fentanil, a anunţat joi managerul artistului, la şase luni după ce cântăreţul în vârstă de 59 de ani a fost găsit decedat în locuinţa unui prieten… [citeste mai departe]

4 sfaturi utile pentru orice tânăr antreprenor

Lumea antreprenoriatului este, pe cât de dură, pe atât de frumoasă. Dacă simţi că acesta este următorul pas pentru tine, trebuie să îţi asculţi instinctul. Dacă încă nu ai decis ce domeniu ţi se potriveşte, iată câteva idei ce îţi vor fi de ajutor.  Debutul primului business este una din cele mai palpitante… [citeste mai departe]

Ce conţine, de fapt, carnea vidată de la Metro. Aşa sunt păcăliţi românii

Din seria ce se mai comercializează în supermarketurile românești, astăzi venim cu o descoperire a inspectorilor ANPC la Metro România. Iată ce nereguli au găsit la pungile de carne vidată dintr-un hipermarket din Sectorul 4, care le-au adus… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful Wagner spune că cimitirul pentru luptătorii uciși este în creștere: Cei care luptă uneori mor. Așa merge viața

Liderul Grupului Wagner a recunoscut că un cimitir pentru luptătorii uciși este "în creștere" după ce forțele sale au suferit pierderi uriașe în estul… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii dâmbovițeni, la datorie de Florii și de Paștele Catolic. Măsuri suplimentare și recomandări pentru siguranța cetățenilor

  În weekendul prilejuit de sărbătoarea Floriilor și a Paștelui Catolic, poliţiştii se vor afla în stradă, pentru… [citeste mai departe]


China sends warships, aircraft near Taiwan for second day in response to US meeting

Publicat:
China sent warships and aircraft near Taiwan for a second day on Friday, Taipei said, after -wen angered Beijing by meeting with US , according to France24. warships sailed in waters surrounding the self-ruled island, while a fighter jet and an anti-submarine helicopter also crossed the island’s air […] The post China sends warships, aircraft near Taiwan for second day in response to US meeting appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Macron, von der Leyen to meet with President Xi in Beijing

11:00, 06.04.2023 - French and EU leaders will on Thursday seek to make Europe’s case for bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine in a Beijing meeting with Xi Jinping, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, according to France24. French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will be greeted…

Macron faces delicate Ukraine balancing act during China visit

11:26, 04.04.2023 - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit China from Wednesday, hoping to dissuade Beijing from supporting Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine but without alienating a crucial trade and geopolitical player, according to France 24.  “China is the only country in the world capable of having an immediate and…

NATO and EU react reservedly to Chinese ceasefire proposal for Ukraine

13:35, 24.02.2023 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday reacted reservedly to a Chinese proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying Beijing did not have a lot of credibility as a mediator, according to Reuters. “China doesn’t have much credibility because they have not been able to condemn the illegal invasion…

China calls for cease-fire as war in Ukraine enters second year

11:50, 24.02.2023 - China called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine in a 12-point proposal for ending the war that appeared to offer some reprieve to Moscow and little chance of winning broad support as the conflict enters its second year, according to Bloomberg.  Several of the measures outlined by China in a…

Beijing wants to meet EU leaders as US ties fray

10:25, 20.02.2023 - China and the European Union should prepare for a meeting of their leaders, Beijing’s top foreign policy official said, a sign of the Asian nation’s efforts to court Europe amid worsening ties with the US, according to Bloomberg. In a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Wang…

China to EU: Drop calls for Ukraine’s ‘complete victory’

17:06, 08.02.2023 - Beijing’s top envoy to the EU on Wednesday questioned the West’s call to help Ukraine achieve “complete victory,” on the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s possible arrival in Brussels, according to Politico. Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, also criticized the bloc for “erosion”…

Czech president-elect to speak to Taiwan president in diplomatic breakthrough

11:10, 30.01.2023 - Czech President-elect Petr Pavel is due to speak with Taiwan‘s President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday, Pavel’s spokeswoman said, a highly unusual move given the lack of formal ties and a diplomatic coup for Taipei that is likely to anger China, according to Reuters. Most countries’ leaders avoid high-level…

ECB’s Lagarde says China’s Covid reopening will push inflation higher

13:45, 20.01.2023 - China’s decision to reopen its economy will increase inflation in Europe as they both compete for more energy, the president of the European Central Bank said Friday, according to CNBC. There has been extensive debate this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, about whether Beijing’s…


