CFR Cluj leads in Liga I in football ranking, after 14th round

CFR Cluj leads in Liga I football ranking, after the 14th round, the matches of which took place from Friday to Monday. Results: AFC Botosani - FC Farul Constanta 0-2 (0-1) Universitatea Craiova - CS Mioveni 5-2 (3-2)FC CFR 1907 Cluj - FC Voluntari 1-0 (0-0)CS Gaz Metan Medias… [citeste mai departe]