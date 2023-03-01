Stiri Recomandate

China, Belarus presidents call for Ukraine cease-fire, talks

Publicat:
China, Belarus presidents call for Ukraine cease-fire, talks

The presidents of China and Belarus joined Wednesday in urging a cease-fire and negotiations to bring about a political settlement to the Ukraine conflict, according to AP news. The joint call came in a meeting in Beijing between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia, and his Chinese counterpart, . That amounted […] The post China, Belarus presidents call for Ukraine cease-fire, talks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Russia open to Ukraine talks, but won’t give up annexed regions

15:30, 28.02.2023 - The Kremlin on Tuesday repeated its position that Russia was open to negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict, but that new “territorial realities” could not be ignored, according to Reuters. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia would never renounce its claims to four Ukrainian regions…

Aleksandr Lukasenko, presedintele Belarusului, vizita oficiala in China

10:55, 25.02.2023 - Presedintele Belarusului, Aleksandr Lukasenko, va efectua o vizita oficiala in China intre 28 februarie si 2 martie, a anuntat sambata Ministerul de Externe de la Beijing, potrivit AFP si Reuters, potrivit Agerpres. ‘La invitatia presedintelui chinez Xi Jinping, presedintele Belarusului, Aleksandr Lukasenko,…

NATO and EU react reservedly to Chinese ceasefire proposal for Ukraine

13:35, 24.02.2023 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday reacted reservedly to a Chinese proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying Beijing did not have a lot of credibility as a mediator, according to Reuters. “China doesn’t have much credibility because they have not been able to condemn the illegal invasion…

China calls for cease-fire as war in Ukraine enters second year

11:50, 24.02.2023 - China called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine in a 12-point proposal for ending the war that appeared to offer some reprieve to Moscow and little chance of winning broad support as the conflict enters its second year, according to Bloomberg.  Several of the measures outlined by China in a…

EU set to sanction Iranian companies over Russia’s war in Ukraine

14:45, 15.02.2023 - The European Union plans to sanction several Iranian companies for supplying armed drones to Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, according to Politico. Iran‘s Revolutionary Guards had given Russia drones “to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine,” von der Leyen…

China to EU: Drop calls for Ukraine’s ‘complete victory’

17:06, 08.02.2023 - Beijing’s top envoy to the EU on Wednesday questioned the West’s call to help Ukraine achieve “complete victory,” on the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s possible arrival in Brussels, according to Politico. Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, also criticized the bloc for “erosion”…

South Africa defends naval exercise with Russia and China

10:20, 23.01.2023 - South Africa defended its planned naval exercise with Russia and China next month amid criticism over its noncommital stance on the war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. South Africa’s Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans said it has conducted similar military maneuvers with the US, UK and France…

Ukraine sees speeding up inspections as key to Black Sea grain deal

16:36, 04.01.2023 - Ukraine’s efforts to increase exports under the Black Sea grain deal with Russia are currently focused on securing faster inspections of ships rather than including more ports in the initiative, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine is a major global grain producer…


