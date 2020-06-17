Chamber passes bill establishing June 18 Day of Victims of Communism Deportation

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Secretary of State with the Interior Ministry (MAI) Raed Arafat arrived to Parliament on Wednesday to meet Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu. According to some sources, Arafat wants to convince the Deputies' Chamber Speaker of the necessity to extend the state of alert. The same sources…

- Joint standing bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate on Wednesday approved the setting up of an inquiry committee on public procurements and managing the state of emergency. According to the decision on the setting up of the respective committee, its main objective will be to analyze the…

- Parliament convenes on Wednesday, in a joint sitting, to vote on the Government's decision on approving the state of alert, decided the joint Standing Bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.The joint sitting will take place starting with 15:00 hrs. The joint bureaus approved…

- The Chamber of Deputies will vote on Wednesday the simple motion tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) against Finance Minister Florin Citu. The simple motion, called "The Citu virus has infected the national economy," was debated on Monday in the plenary session of the Chamber.Mortgaging…

- The Ombudsperson notified the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) with the exception of unconstitutionality in respect to the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) regarding the National System of Emergency Situations Management. According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the delegation…

- Parliament gathers at 12,00hrs on Thursday in a joint online session, devoted to the President Klaus Iohannis' request on the approval of the state of emergency on Romania's territory, established under decree no 195/2020.For the first time, a special debate and remote electronic vote procedure…