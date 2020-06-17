Chamber passes bill establishing June 18 Day of Victims of Communism Deportation

Stiri Recomandate

Cine completează declarația unică și pentru ce venituri. Termenul de depunere este 30 iunie 2020

Cine completează declarația unică și pentru ce venituri. Termenul de depunere este 30 iunie 2020

Cine completează declarația unică și pentru ce venituri. Termenul de depunere este 30 iunie 2020 Agenția Națională de Administrare Fiscală (ANAF) informează contribuabilii că termenul pentru depunerea… [citeste mai departe]

Soţia lui Dan Diaconescu, executată silit! Scandal monstru cu Poliţia şi Jandarmeria

Soţia lui Dan Diaconescu, executată silit! Scandal monstru cu Poliţia şi Jandarmeria

Procesul n-a durat prea mult timp, iar pe 14 ianuarie 2020, chiar la primul termen, s-a decis evacuarea Emiliei Băţău din imobilul din Constanța. Cu toate acestea, soţia lui Dan Diaconescu nu a evacuat imobilul și astfel s-a… [citeste mai departe]

Mai multe nurci de la o fermă din Danemarca vor fi sacrificate după ce au contractat noul coronavirus

Mai multe nurci de la o fermă din Danemarca vor fi sacrificate după ce au contractat noul coronavirus

Mai multe nurci de la o fermă din Danemarca au fost infectate cu noul coronavirus, iar întregul lot trebuie sacrificat, au anunţat miercuri autorităţile daneze, citate de Reuters.Focarul este primul… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Interventii la nivelul carosabilului in cartierul Faleza Nord (galerie foto)

Constanta: Interventii la nivelul carosabilului in cartierul Faleza Nord (galerie foto)

bull; Echipele administratorului public au intervenit pe strazile Muncel si Fagetului.Primaria Municipiului Constanta, prin SC Confort Urban SRL, continua lucrarile de modernizare a zonei carosabile pe arterele secundare din cartierul… [citeste mai departe]

Seminar în premieră organizat de CCI MARAMUREȘ: Noutăți și abordări fiscale cu drd. ec. ADRIAN BENȚA

Seminar în premieră organizat de CCI MARAMUREȘ: Noutăți și abordări fiscale cu drd. ec. ADRIAN BENȚA

Camera de Comerț și Industrie Maramureș organizează, în 26 iunie a.c., între orele 10:00-14:30, la Centrul de Instruire și Marketing ”Gheorghe Marcaș” (str. Aleea Expoziției, nr. 5, Baia… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele a anunțat în direct la televizor că are Covid-19. Și prima doamnă e bolnavă!

Președintele a anunțat în direct la televizor că are Covid-19. Și prima doamnă e bolnavă!

Președintele din Honduras a anunţat, în direct, într-un discurs televizat, că este infectat cu noul coronavirus. „În calitate de preşedinte al naţiunii şi cetăţean responsabil, vreau să comunic că în weekend… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul director al Inspectoratului General de Poliție a demisionat. Cine este noul șef, aprobat de Executiv

Fostul director al Inspectoratului General de Poliție a demisionat. Cine este noul șef, aprobat de Executiv

Inspectoratului General al Poliției are un nou șef. Este vorba despre Sergiu Paiu, care a ocupat, anterior, funcția de șef adjunct al aceleiași instituții. Decizia a fost luată astăzi… [citeste mai departe]

Ion Terguță: Lidera PAS a abandonat discuțiile „pe tonuri înalte”. Ei au trecut de vârful lor de rating și se tem de creșterea Platformei DA

Ion Terguță: Lidera PAS a abandonat discuțiile „pe tonuri înalte”. Ei au trecut de vârful lor de rating și se tem de creșterea Platformei DA

Războiul declarațiilor între foștii parteneri de bloc, Platforma DA și PAS continuă. Secretarul Platformei… [citeste mai departe]

Cum arătau Alina Eremia și fratele său, Mircea, când erau copii

Cum arătau Alina Eremia și fratele său, Mircea, când erau copii

Alina Eremia și fratele său, Mircea, sunt doi artiști de succes, frumoși și îndrăgiți de toată lumea. Cei doi frați se numără printre cele mai atrăgătoare prezențe din showbizz-ul românesc, dar uite cum arătau când erau mici.  Toată lumea îi cunoaște pe Alina și Mircea… [citeste mai departe]

DGA intră tare la ANAF: inspector trimis în judecată pentru luare de mită

DGA intră tare la ANAF: inspector trimis în judecată pentru luare de mită

Un inspector ANAF Galați a fost trimis în judecată pentru luare de mită, după ce a cerut 700 de lei ca să își facă meseria, anunță DGA.Direcția Generală Anticorupție Galați a terminat cercetările, iar procurorul din Parchetul de pe lângă Tribunalul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Chamber passes bill establishing June 18 Day of Victims of Communism Deportation

Publicat:
Chamber passes bill establishing June 18 Day of Victims of Communism Deportation

of Deputies unanimously adopted on Wednesday a bill declaring June 18 Day of Victims of in Romania.

Parliament, the government, the President of Romania, the central and local public administrations may organise events to commemorate June 18, 1951.

The funds needed to hold Day of Victims of events can be provided from the budgets of the entities mentioned in the law, within the approved spending, the bill shows.

According to the explanatory memorandum, the legislative approach is justified by the dramas and the losses…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

StateSec Arafat - Speaker Ciolacu meeting

12:54, 10.06.2020 - Secretary of State with the Interior Ministry (MAI) Raed Arafat arrived to Parliament on Wednesday to meet Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu. According to some sources, Arafat wants to convince the Deputies' Chamber Speaker of the necessity to extend the state of alert. The same sources…

Parliament approves setting up of inquiry committee on state of emergency procurements and management

17:54, 03.06.2020 - Joint standing bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate on Wednesday approved the setting up of an inquiry committee on public procurements and managing the state of emergency. According to the decision on the setting up of the respective committee, its main objective will be to analyze the…

Parliament convenes in joint sitting to vote on state of alert

09:00, 20.05.2020 - Parliament convenes on Wednesday, in a joint sitting, to vote on the Government's decision on approving the state of alert, decided the joint Standing Bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.The joint sitting will take place starting with 15:00 hrs. The joint bureaus approved…

Parliament to convene Wednesday to consider state of alert

15:01, 19.05.2020 - Parliament will convene on Wednesday in a joint sitting to vote on a government's decision establishing the state of alert in Romania, according to a decision of a joint meeting of the standing bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.Parliament's plenary sitting is scheduled to start…

Simple motion against FinMin Citu to be voted in the plenary meeting on Wednesday

08:52, 13.05.2020 - The Chamber of Deputies will vote on Wednesday the simple motion tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) against Finance Minister Florin Citu. The simple motion, called "The Citu virus has infected the national economy," was debated on Monday in the plenary session of the Chamber.Mortgaging…

Chamber to consider simple motion against the FinMin Citu

08:32, 11.05.2020 - The Chamber of Deputies will be considering today a simple motion tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) against Finance Minister Florin Citu, and cast a vote on it on Wednesday. The simple motion, called "The Citu virus has infected the national economy," was submitted last Wednesday to a plenary…

Ombudsperson notifies CCR regarding emergency ordinance regulating state of alert

16:17, 06.05.2020 - The Ombudsperson notified the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) with the exception of unconstitutionality in respect to the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) regarding the National System of Emergency Situations Management. According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the delegation…

Parliament: Online session to approve state of emergency on Romania's territory

09:07, 19.03.2020 - Parliament gathers at 12,00hrs on Thursday in a joint online session, devoted to the President Klaus Iohannis' request on the approval of the state of emergency on Romania's territory, established under decree no 195/2020.For the first time, a special debate and remote electronic vote procedure…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 17 iunie 2020
Bucuresti 16°C | 25°C
Iasi 15°C | 26°C
Cluj-Napoca 14°C | 22°C
Timisoara 15°C | 21°C
Constanta 17°C | 24°C
Brasov 13°C | 21°C
Baia Mare 15°C | 22°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.03.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 51.678,00 2.543.999,20
II (5/6) 1 17.226,00 -
III (4/6) 55 313,20 -
IV (3/6) 1.098 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.611.391,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 17 iunie 2020
USD 4.3049
EUR 4.835
CHF 4.5291
GBP 5.3938
CAD 3.1765
XAU 237.489
JPY 4.0103
CNY 0.6072
AED 1.172
AUD 2.9585
MDL 0.2477
BGN 2.4721

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec