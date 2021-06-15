Chamber of Deputies: PSD's simple motion against Minister Cristian Ghinea - rejected

Stiri Recomandate

Canada, EU form raw materials pact to cut reliance on China

Canada, EU form raw materials pact to cut reliance on China

Canada and the European Union launched a new partnership to secure supply chains for critical minerals and reduce dependence on China in a push for jobs and to counter climate change, according to Bloomberg.  “With EU partners, we talked about what we can do to build a cleaner economy… [citeste mai departe]

Atac sângeros, o tânără din București a fost înjunghiată mortal de iubitul ei. Atacatorul este în libertate

Atac sângeros, o tânără din București a fost înjunghiată mortal de iubitul ei. Atacatorul este în libertate

"Prin apel 112, Poliția Capitalei a fost sesizată cu privire la faptul că o femeie, de 23 de ani, a fost agresată , în locuință, de către concubinul ei. La fața locului s-au… [citeste mai departe]

România a plătit o sumă imensă despăgubiri constructorilor de autostrăzi, din cauza incompetenței

România a plătit o sumă imensă despăgubiri constructorilor de autostrăzi, din cauza incompetenței

România a achitat 686 de milioane de lei daune, din 2019 încoace, constructorilor de autostrăzi, care au dat vina pe stat pentru întârzierile de pe șantiere.Grecii de la Aktor au primit o sumă… [citeste mai departe]

Alexander Adamescu, trimis in judecata de procurorii DNA

Alexander Adamescu, trimis in judecata de procurorii DNA

Alexander Adamescu a fost trimis in judecata de procurorii DNA pentru acuzatia de mituire a unor judecatori la Bucuresti. Acesta se afla in prezent la Londra.Alexander Adamescu poate fi extradat in Romania, in conditiile in care, pe 20 octombrie 2020, Curtea Suprema a Regatului Unit i a… [citeste mai departe]

Caroline Wozniacki a devenit mamă. Sportiva a născut o fetiță

Caroline Wozniacki a devenit mamă. Sportiva a născut o fetiță

Fosta jucătoarea de tenis Caroline Wozniacki (30 de ani) și soțul ei, jucătorul de baschet David Lee (38 de ani), au devenit părinți pe 11 iunie 2021. Perechea a făcut anunțul în mediul online. Caroline Wozniacki a devenit mamă. Sportiva a născut o fetiță În dreptul primei… [citeste mai departe]

Producătorul brandului “vitamin aqua” își gestionează operațiunile cu sistemele Senior Software

Producătorul brandului “vitamin aqua” își gestionează operațiunile cu sistemele Senior Software

Merlins Beverages, producătorul băuturilor răcoritoare ”vitamin aqua”, și-a optimizat întreaga activitate, începând de la aprovizionarea cu materii prime și până la vânzarea produselor finite.… [citeste mai departe]

Conf. univ. dr. Dimitrie Siriopol, propus pentru funcția de director medical al Spitalului de ...

Conf. univ. dr. Dimitrie Siriopol, propus pentru funcția de director medical al Spitalului de ...

Medicul propus să ocupe funcția de director medical al Spitalului de Urgență „Sf. Ioan cel Nou" Suceava, de către managerul Alexandru Calancea, este nefrologul Dimitrie Cristian Siriopol, conferențiar universitar.… [citeste mai departe]

Urmărire ca-n filme, cu focuri de armă la granița de nord a României. Traficanții au trecut înot până în Ucraina

Mai multe focuri de armă au fost trase la frontiera de nord a României, în încercarea autorităților de a captura suspecți de contrabandă cu țigări. Urmărirea…

Mai multe focuri de armă au fost trase la frontiera de nord a României, în încercarea autorităților de a captura suspecți de contrabandă cu țigări. Urmărirea… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cocargeanu, reales presedinte la USR-PLUS Constanta

Florin Cocargeanu, reales presedinte la USR-PLUS Constanta

Alegeri interne in filiala locala constanteana a USR PLUS.Filiala locala constanteana a USR PLUS a organizat zilele acestea primele alegeri interne pentru desemnarea structurii de conducere in noul format al partidului.Astfel, in urma votului exercitat de membri in Adunarea Generala,… [citeste mai departe]

Moțiunea simplă a PSD, împotriva ministrului Cristian Ghinea, a căzut în Parlament. Discuții aprinse legate de vot

Parlamentul a respins marți moțiunea simplă depusă de PSD împotriva ministrului Investiţiilor şi Proiectelor Europene Cristian Ghinea.  În timpul votului s-a produs…

Parlamentul a respins marți moțiunea simplă depusă de PSD împotriva ministrului Investiţiilor şi Proiectelor Europene Cristian Ghinea.  În timpul votului s-a produs… [citeste mai departe]


Chamber of Deputies: PSD's simple motion against Minister Cristian Ghinea - rejected

Publicat:
Chamber of Deputies: PSD's simple motion against Minister Cristian Ghinea - rejected

The simple motion initiated by (PSD) against the Minister of Investments and , Cristian Ghinea, was rejected on Tuesday by the plenum of the Chamber of Deputies.

There were 143 votes in favor, 171 against and one abstention.

, the deputies debated the motion entitled "Cristian Ghinea - from zero to the abyss", signed by 82 deputies from PSD.

