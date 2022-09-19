Center for Ukrainian children and their mothers, at Bucharest's Romexpo complex

Stiri Recomandate

Lovitură cruntă pentru cei care au consumat peste 300 kw în 2021

Facturile uriașe la energie care au început să apară în spațiul public nu sunt nicidecum vreo greșeală de calcul. Românii care au consumat anul trecut peste 300 de kwh pe lună nu beneficiază de nicio plafonare în 2022, astfel că vor fi nevoiți să plătească facturi lunare… [citeste mai departe]

Un miliard de dolari risipit? Amazon a dat „Rings of Power” pe mâinile a doi începători... „Frodo și Sam”!

După ce a cheltuit 250 de milioane ca să obțină drepturile de a produce un serial despre Pământul de Mijloc, gigantul comerțului online a intervievat numeroși realizatori… [citeste mai departe]

Ionel Dancă: Solicităm Guvernului PSD – PNL – UDMR să convoace de urgenţă comisiile raportoare din Senat pentru ordonanţa 119 privind preţurile din energie

„Solicităm Guvernului PSD – PNL – UDMR să convoace de urgenţă comisiile… [citeste mai departe]

Remorcă și motocicletă furate de un maramureșean

Sâmbătă, 17 septembrie, polițiștii din Tăuții Măgherăuș au pus în aplicare un mandat de percheziţie domiciliară la două locaţii de pe raza localității Remecioara pentru identificarea unor bunuri furate la începutul lunii septembrie. Persoana bănuită de comiterea faptei este un bărbat de 28 de ani… [citeste mai departe]

Organizația de Cooperare de la Shanghai, promotor al păcii și prosperității mondiale

China a obţinut un succes uriaş prin promovarea „Spiritului Shanghai”, urmând să continue susținerea acestui spirit, cu fermitate şi cu consecvenţă, a declarat la 16 Septembrie preşedintele Chinei, Xi Jinping, în cadrul celei… [citeste mai departe]

„Statornicie în credință și recunoștință față de înaintași” – eveniment pastoral-misionar la biserica Parohiei Doroteia

Credincioșii Parohiei „Înălțarea Domnului” Doroteia, Protopopiatul Câmpulung Moldovenesc, au sărbătorit împlinirea a 150 de ani… [citeste mai departe]

Trupa Compact concertează la Teatrul Municipal în 6 noiembrie

Trupa Compact continuă turneul ”Pe Tine Te-am Ales”. Paul Ciuci, John, Cătălin și Lucas continuă povestea frumoasă începută în primăvara acestui an, poveste ce se va întinde pe două luni astfel: Sibiu în 8 Octombrie Brașov în 9 Octombrie Galați în 15 Octombrie Arad în 21 Octombrie… [citeste mai departe]

Funeraliile REGINEI. William şi Harry, împreună, dar fără vreun semn de reconciliere

În sunet de cimpoaie, ei au defilat în spatele tatălui lor, noul rege Charles al III-lea, a unchilor Andrew şi Edward şi a mătuşii lor Anne, de la Westminster Hall până la Abaţia Westminster, apoi, după ceremonia religioasă… [citeste mai departe]

Ce plăți s-au făcut în pilonul II de pensii în primele șase luni: 70% dintre români au preferat plățile unice în locul celor eșalonate

11.000 de participanți sau beneficiari ai Pilonului II de pensii (pensii obligatorii administrate privat) au încasat… [citeste mai departe]

VREMEA până în 2 octombrie. Cât de mult scad temperaturile și perioadele cu ploi sau ninsori. Prognoza pe 2 săptămâni, în regiuni

VREMEA până în 2 octombrie. Cât de mult scad temperaturile și perioadele cu ploi sau ninsori. Prognoza pe 2 săptămâni, în regiuni… [citeste mai departe]


Center for Ukrainian children and their mothers, at Bucharest's Romexpo complex

Publicat:
Center for Ukrainian children and their mothers, at Bucharest's Romexpo complex

will inaugurate on Tuesday, at Bucharest's Romexpo complex, a center that will offer educational and recreational activities for Ukrainian children, preschoolers and students, as well as English and Romanian courses, psychological, legal and occupational counseling for their mothers.

Tennis: Irina Begu wins Tiriac Foundation Trophy (WTA)

16:00, 18.09.2022 - Romanian tennis player Irina Begu, second seeded, won the Tiriac Foundation Trophy tournament (WTA 125), with total prize money worth 115,000 USD, on Sunday, after she defeated Hungarian Reka-Luca Jani, 6-3, 6-3, in the final carried out at the National Tennis Centre in Bucharest, told Agerpres.…

Dumitru Prunariu, the only Romanian in space: I was the 103rd astronaut in the world then

09:16, 14.09.2022 - Dumitru Prunariu, the only Romanian to fly into outer space, on Tuesday evening was the guest of honour of the 3rd edition of the Illustrious Seniors Gala organised by the Institute for Active Aging Association at the Elisabeta Theatre House in Bucharest. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

PM Ciuca: We are launching the most ambitious programme to bring best researchers to Romania

20:21, 06.09.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday stated that research and innovation must become the main engines for the development of the Romanian economy and announced the launch of the "Henri Coanda" scholarship programme for pupils and students participating and awarded in the international technical-scientific…

Red Cross opens concept store in Bucharest for Ukrainian refugees

12:15, 31.08.2022 - The Romanian Red Cross announces having opened a humanity concept store in Bucharest where Ukrainian refugees will be provided food, healthcare and personal care products, as well as clothing, as an alternative to the humanitarian centre of DGASPC at Romexpo, where approximately 1,000 people show…

Yellow heat code in over three quarters of the country, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

13:30, 28.08.2022 - The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Sunday, a yellow heat wave warning, valid until Tuesday, in 28 counties and in the Municipality of Bucharest. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Parliament, illuminated on Tuesday and Wednesday, in colors of Ukrainian flag

13:26, 23.08.2022 - Parliament will be illuminated, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in the colors of the Ukrainian flag - blue and yellow, to mark the National Flag Day and the Independence Day celebrated by the neighboring country, the Chamber of Deputies informed. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Over 31 tonnes of plastic waste from Greece, denied entry at border

13:50, 12.07.2022 - Over 31 tonnes of plastic waste from Greece, meant for Romanian companies, was stopped by the Giurgiu Border Police, for incomplete cross-border transfer documents, at the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point, informs a press release sent by the Giurgiu Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF) on Tuesday.…

Mihaela Buzarnescu qualifies for round of 16 at Bastad tournament (WTA 125)

19:11, 05.07.2022 - Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu qualified on Tuesday for the round of 16 of the WTA 125 tournament in Bastad (Sweden), equipped with prizes worth 115,000 euroes, after defeating Italian player Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-4, 6-2. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…


