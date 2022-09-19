Center for Ukrainian children and their mothers, at Bucharest's Romexpo complex

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu, second seeded, won the Tiriac Foundation Trophy tournament (WTA 125), with total prize money worth 115,000 USD, on Sunday, after she defeated Hungarian Reka-Luca Jani, 6-3, 6-3, in the final carried out at the National Tennis Centre in Bucharest, told Agerpres.

Dumitru Prunariu, the only Romanian to fly into outer space, on Tuesday evening was the guest of honour of the 3rd edition of the Illustrious Seniors Gala organised by the Institute for Active Aging Association at the Elisabeta Theatre House in Bucharest.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday stated that research and innovation must become the main engines for the development of the Romanian economy and announced the launch of the "Henri Coanda" scholarship programme for pupils and students participating and awarded in the international technical-scientific…

The Romanian Red Cross announces having opened a humanity concept store in Bucharest where Ukrainian refugees will be provided food, healthcare and personal care products, as well as clothing, as an alternative to the humanitarian centre of DGASPC at Romexpo, where approximately 1,000 people show…

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Sunday, a yellow heat wave warning, valid until Tuesday, in 28 counties and in the Municipality of Bucharest.

Parliament will be illuminated, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in the colors of the Ukrainian flag - blue and yellow, to mark the National Flag Day and the Independence Day celebrated by the neighboring country, the Chamber of Deputies informed.

Over 31 tonnes of plastic waste from Greece, meant for Romanian companies, was stopped by the Giurgiu Border Police, for incomplete cross-border transfer documents, at the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point, informs a press release sent by the Giurgiu Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF) on Tuesday.

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu qualified on Tuesday for the round of 16 of the WTA 125 tournament in Bastad (Sweden), equipped with prizes worth 115,000 euroes, after defeating Italian player Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-4, 6-2.