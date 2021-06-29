Censure motion/PSD's Ciolacu: Come back to earth, stop the madness of loans

Stiri Recomandate

Olivia Addams, un nou succes pe plan internațional – locul 1 în Radio Airplay Polonia

Olivia Addams bifează un nou succes în cariera sa de artist internațional. După două săptămâni de dominat topurile Shazam din Polonia cu piesa „Stranger”, tânăra artistă reușește să atingă un nou prag al carierei sale, devenind… [citeste mai departe]

În București începe consolidarea a cinci imobile cu risc seismic

Un bloc cu cinci scări din Drumul Taberei, construit în anul 1963 şi încadrat în clasa I de risc seismic, urmează să fie consolidat, conform unui proiect de hotărâre adoptat în şedinţa de marţi a Consiliului General al Municipiului Bucureşti. Proiectul prevede aprobarea… [citeste mai departe]

Baschet 3X3: Ce echipe au acces la Campionatul European, in urma calificarilor de la Constanta

Cele 27 de echipe nationale din 15 tari au trait din plin atmosfera unui eveniment organizat chiar pe malul marii.Intr o locatie emblematica pentru orasul Constanta, la cativa pasi de celebrul Cazino, baschetul 3x3… [citeste mai departe]

Măsurile propuse de CE pentru accesul la concerte şi alte evenimente culturale. Ghidul de finanţare al firmelor din domeniu, publicat în toamnă

Comisia Europeană a publicat o serie de recomandări privind accesul la concerte şi alte evenimente culturale,… [citeste mai departe]

Fetiţă de un an şi zece luni, găsită moartă în locuinţă. Mama copilei a încercat să fugă

O fetiţă în vârstă de un an şi zece luni a fost găsită moartă în locuinţa sa din Cernavodă, iar poliţiştii au început o anchetă în acest caz. Mama copilului a încercat să fugă în momentul când poliţiştii… [citeste mai departe]

ICUTR, clarificări punct cu punct după afirmațiile ministrului Sănătății. Nu am identificat nici un motiv de oportunitate privind comasarea propusă

Reprezentanții Institutului Clinic de Urologie și Transplant Renal (ICUTR) Cluj-Napoca au… [citeste mai departe]

Bijuterii nemarcate în valoare de 800.000 de euro, confiscate în Capitală

Poliţiştii bucureșteni au confiscat bijuterii nemarcate în valoare de 800.000 de euro, în urma unor controale făcute la zece puncte de lucru ale unor societăţi comerciale. ”Poliţia Capitalei – Serviciul de Investigare a Criminalităţii Economice, în… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO – COD ROȘU! Vijelia a inundat gospodăriile și drumurile în vestul județului

În urma manifestării fenomenelor meteorologice periculoase – COD ROȘU – la nivelul județului Bacău, în intervalul orar 14:35 – 15:15, au fost afectate mai multe localități din vestul județului, printre care Târgu Ocna, Târgu...… [citeste mai departe]

Piperea: Orban joacă pe cartea sinucigașului

Avocatul Gheorghe Piperea a apreciat, într-o scurtă analiză înainte de moțiunea de cenzură, că liderul PNL Ludovic Orban joacă pe cartea sinucigașului, consolidând poziția de premier a lui Florin Cîțu. În opinia lui Piperea, Klaus Iohannis este cel care câștigă. „Mă gândeam că fără învârteala lui Ciolacu cu… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 3 tone de cocaină şi peste 11 milioane de euro, confiscate aproape de aeroportul Amsterdam-Schiphol

Poliţia olandeză a anunţat marţi că a confiscat aproape 3 tone de cocaină şi peste 11 milioane de euro dintr-o fermă situată în apropierea aeroportului Amsterdam-Schiphol. Captura este… [citeste mai departe]


Censure motion/PSD's Ciolacu: Come back to earth, stop the madness of loans

Publicat:
, PSD () leader asked prime "to come back to earth" and stop the "madness of loans," in order not to create other "generations of sacrifice." ", you lost the election again. No matter how you try to turn this around, 17 is bigger than 15, just as PSD is better than your whole coalition of losers. , your colleagues are also right to demand your resignation. How many elections you must lose before you go? And we are also right (...) , I am only talking to you, because is looking for the man…

