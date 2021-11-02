Cellini list its first bond issue on BVB

Stiri Recomandate

UTA, pentru un gol în afara play-off-ului!

UTA, pentru un gol în afara play-off-ului!

Fotbal – Liga 1, etapa 14 - Rezultate: FC Botoşani – Farul Constanţa 0-2, Univ Craiova – CS Mioveni 5-2, CFR Cluj – FC Voluntari 1-0, Gaz Metan Mediaş – Academica Clinceni 1-1, Sepsi Sf Gheorghe – Dinamo 4-1, FCSB – FC Argeş 2-1, UTA – Chindia Târgovişte 0-2, Rapid – FCU Craiova 0-0.

Doi furnizori de gaze au rămas fără licență, unul la cererea sa

Doi furnizori de gaze au rămas fără licență, unul la cererea sa

Mihai Nicuţ (e-nergia.ro) Autoritatea de Reglementare în domeniul Energiei (ANRE) a retras licențele a doi furnizori de gaze, potrivit datelor de pe site-ul Autorității. Prima decizie a ANRE este referitoare la Progaz P&D (fosa Progaz Distribuție) căreia ANRE i-a…

Șansa femeilor antreprenor din OFA UGIR

Șansa femeilor antreprenor din OFA UGIR

,,Organizația Femeilor Antreprenor din Uniunea Generală a Industriașilor din România – acționăm pentru construirea unui mediu de afaceri competitiv, rezilient, bazat pe inovație" Interviu realizat de Viorica Cojocaru, Director comunicare UGIR, cu Lilia Mosoreti Panait, Vicepreședinte al Organizației Femeilor Antreprenor…

Incidența în județul Brașov – 10,10 la mia de locuitori. Sânpetru și Cristian, cele mai afectate

Incidența în județul Brașov – 10,10 la mia de locuitori. Sânpetru și Cristian, cele mai afectate

Direcția de Sănătate Publică Brașov a anunțat incidența cazurilor de coronavirus la nivelul județului și al localităților. Astfel, în județ, incidența este de 10,10 cazuri la mia de locuitori.

(P) Chiquita aduce bucuria fructului galben-natural pe străzile Bucureștiului, în cea mai recentă campanie outdoor

(P) Chiquita aduce bucuria fructului galben-natural pe străzile Bucureștiului, în cea mai recentă campanie outdoor

Chiquita este încântată să anunțe lansarea noii sale campanii pe străzile din București, care promovează un stil de viață sănătos, bazat pe calitatea unei gustări naturale,…

Caravana de depistare a tuberculozei a ajuns, din nou, la Periș

Caravana de depistare a tuberculozei a ajuns, din nou, la Periș

Cetățenii pot afla dacă au TBC în urma unor radiografii gratuite care indică alte 14 afecțiuni pulmonare, dar și eventuale urmări ale trecerii prin COVID-19 Loredana Cristian, responsabil grup țintă pe mediul rural din Ilfov, din partea ARAS, ne-a declarat că obiectivul principal…

A treia zi în care arde pădurea de la Oituz

A treia zi în care arde pădurea de la Oituz

Zeci de pompieri din Bacău şi Covasna intervin, marţi, pentru a treia zi consecutiv, la stingerea incendiului de pădure din localitatea Oituz. „Începând cu ora 7,00, pentru schimbul de efective la locul intervenţiei se deplasează 15 pompieri de la Detaşamentul Bacău şi Oneşti, 8 pompieri de la Detaşamentul Moineşti…

Premieră: Transalpina rămâne deschisă peste iarnă, pe tronsonul cuprins între Obârșia Lotrului și Barajul de la Oașa

Premieră: Transalpina rămâne deschisă peste iarnă, pe tronsonul cuprins între Obârșia Lotrului și Barajul de la Oașa

Premieră: Transalpina rămâne deschisă peste iarnă, pe tronsonul cuprins între Obârșia Lotrului și Barajul de la Oașa Tronsonul din Drumul Național 67…

GCS: 11.073 de cazuri noi de COVID-19 şi 591 de decese, dintre care 5 anterioare

GCS: 11.073 de cazuri noi de COVID-19 şi 591 de decese, dintre care 5 anterioare

Grupul de Comunicare Strategică a anunţat marţi că, în ultimele 24 de ore, au fost înregistrate 11.073 de cazuri de persoane pozitive cu SARS-CoV-2 şi au fost raportate 591 de decese, dintre care 5 anterioare intervalului de referinţă. 'Conform…

TAM prezintă spectacolul VR360 Zbor deasupra unui cuib de cuci la Festivalul Naţional de Teatru

TAM prezintă spectacolul VR360 Zbor deasupra unui cuib de cuci la Festivalul Naţional de Teatru

Teatrul "Andrei Mureşanu" (TAM) din Sfântu Gheorghe va prezenta adaptarea în VR360 a spectacolului "Zbor deasupra unui cuib de cuci" în cadrul Festivalului Naţional de Teatru, programat în perioada 6-14 noiembrie,…


Cellini list its first bond issue on BVB

Publicat:
Cellini list its first bond issue on BVB

(BVB) announced on Tuesday that the oldest network of jewellery and watch stores in Romania, Cellini has started trading its first bond issue on BVB's , according to a press release.  The bonds will trade under the ticker CELL25 and the funds will support the expansion of the company's chain

