Romanias coal production declines 1.5pct Jan.-May 2022, imports up 55.4pct

Romania's net coal production in the first five months of 2022 reached almost 1.2 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), down 1.5% (17,800 toe) y-o-y, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS).