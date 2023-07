JusMin Gorghiu reacts to the acquittal of former tortioners of disident Gheorghe Ursu: Its a sad day!

JusMin Gorghiu reacts to the acquittal of former tortioners of disident Gheorghe Ursu: It's a sad day!The Minister of Justice, Alina Gorghiu, stated on Thursday, after the judges definitively acquitted… [citeste mai departe]